How many sellers are needed for markets to become competitive?

…competitive conduct changes quickly as the number of incumbents increases. In markets with five or fewer incumbents, almost all variation in competitive conduct occurs with the entry of the second or third firm…once the market has between three and five firms, the next entrant has little effect on competitive conduct.
That is from Bresnahan and Reiss, “Entry and Competition in Concentrated Markets.”
Part of their method is to compare doctor and dentist pricing practices across towns of different size, and thus across different numbers of providers. Then they see where bigger numbers makes a difference in terms of pricing. Plumbers and tire dealers are considered too. One lesson seems to be that market concentration has to rise to very high levels to make a big difference in outcomes.
If you are wondering, the “sweet spot” for a town to have a single dentist or doctor is population between 700 and 900, at least circa the early 1990s.
Now let’s see the behavioral economists derive this result from first principles.
Well, to the extent behavioralists and experimentalists are the same, they did so back in 1995. (This is one of my favorite papers, by the way, which has never gotten the acclaim it deserves, IMO. Underrrated!) https://leeps.ucsc.edu/media/papers/AuctionMktCompetitivity1-1-95.pdf
‘Part of their method is to compare doctor and dentist pricing practices across towns of different size’
In or out of network, cash or credit? How did the prices from HMOs like Kaiser Permanente stack up? (For those unfamiliar Kaiser Permanente – ‘As of December 31, 2015, Kaiser Permanente had 10.2 million health plan members, 186,497 employees, 18,652 physicians, 51,010 nurses, 38 medical centers, and 622 medical offices.’ Their doctors are salaried, making it impossible to compare their pricing practices. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaiser_Permanente ) Oddly, this web site just skips over things like for profit HMOs when talking about American health care, such as Kaiser Permanente’s rigorous pursuit of preventative health care to reduce costs over the longer term (you know – HMO, health maintenance organization). Though if the past is any guide, as state employees, it is likely one or both are Kaiser Permanente members. As long as it is accepted that one’s health care provider is Kaiser Permanente, and not what you go out on the free market to purchase.
The post verifies material we already know.
Most of the gain comes with the second sample as the second sample reveals a band limit and the sigma of the process, it is what gives the deja vu effect. The third adds portions to the skew of the distribution.
…why then did Tyler now choose to post this quarter century old study here?
why is this “study” suddenly significant in Tyler’s view of the universe?
My wife is in dental school, and her sister just graduated this past spring. The professors tell them the money is in the small towns, since you’re the only dentist around. The salary offers of other newly-minted dentists I know also confirm this. Not much has changed in this respect since the early ’90s.
Do we no longer read the Antitrust Paradox because Robert Bork didn’t make it onto the Supreme Court (even though its cited in DOZENS of supreme court cases)?
Bork argued that the original intent of antitrust laws as well as economic efficiency make consumer welfare and the protection of competition, rather than competitors, the only goals of antitrust law.[3] Thus, while it was appropriate to prohibit cartels that fix prices and divide markets and mergers that create monopolies, practices that are allegedly exclusionary, such as vertical agreements and price discrimination, did not harm consumers and so should not be prohibited. The paradox of antitrust enforcement was that legal intervention artificially raised prices by protecting inefficient competitors from competition.
Seems like Bork largely won.
I took a class on economics of anti-trust at Rice U. in the late 1970s that was very Borkian. The prof considered himself very dissident and cutting edge.
Twenty years later, we had ExxonMobil.
I would argue that Bork channeled Aaron Director and George Stiglitz, that Oliver Williamson and others had changed vertical enforcement and theory well-before Bork’s book (Antitrust Division Attorney General’s Don Turner and Tom Kauper wouldn’t consider vertical cases unless they had a horizontal effect (even Bork would acknowledge this when he represented Netscape against Microsoft). What Bork did was popularize and put in English where vertical theory had gone and been accepted by most IO economists.
Bork is so old fashioned. He was before the use of game theory and strategic analysis and before the fuller development of network economics. But, it was a good critique of the 1950’s and vertical theory.
In support of my point above–that Bork came after many of the changes had already occurred in economics and enforcement–I offer the following:
“Part of the explanation for Bork’s mischaracterization of the state of anti- trust law may lie in the delay between the book’s conception and its realiza- tion. Bork drafted his book in the late 1960s, but did not actually publish it for almost a decade. At the time that Bork began writing his book, the per se rule was ubiquitous and merger law was extremely pro-government.9 But much had changed in the ensuing decade.10 Because these changes undermined the premise of his book, Bork downplayed them. For example, Bork invoked Schwinn11 to prove that antitrust has run amok. But the Supreme Court in Sylvania12 had explicitly reversed Schwinn before Bork published The Anti- trust Paradox.13 Bork’s persistent attacks on Schwinn smack of scalping tick- ets to a concert that happened years ago. Sylvania was not an isolated case. By the time that Bork actually published The Antitrust Paradox, antitrust law and the relationship between the antitrust agencies and business interests had already begun to change.14 As Bill Kovacic has noted:
In important respects, the antitrust environment Bork described in The Anti- trust Paradox fit 1969 more closely than it did 1978. The stark portrayals of a deconcentration-minded Congress, an economically backward Supreme Court, unconstrained government enforcement agencies, and a lethargic, overmatched business community would have been more convincing had the book appeared five years earlier. Measured against Bork’s ideal vision of antitrust policy, the world was less dismal, and its outlook less discouraging, than The Antitrust Paradox indicated.15”
An interesting article I heard about from MR on the work of economist John Connor who makes a bundle as an expert witness on international cartels:
It was widely believed by economists that international cartels were unfeasible, but the Archer-Daniels-Midland lysine cartel, as in Soderbergh’s “The Informant!”, opened Connors eyes.
He keeps his lucrative database of international cartels secret, however, to preserve his monopoly power in his expert witness business.
Previously I asserted that the locally sustainable number of medical doctors most probably preferred by the local medical doctor association in the developing and developed world is 1.76/K, i.e. 1 md per 568 population. Social or govermental pressures might pushed that to higher values by bringing in foreign born doctors.
More data from the TLA WFB which includes least developed countries and gives the global average NMEDK to 1.42/K, i.e. 1 per 704 population. According to the WFB Cuba is known to produce many medical doctors and is rank at number 2 at 7.2/K. You will not believe that the top rank is CongoDR at 9.0/K. Sudan came in at number 39 at 3.06/K. US came in at no. 58 with 2.55/K, i.e. 1 md per 392 pop. Liberia came last at no. 182 with 0.01/K, i.e. 1 md per 100,000 population, omitting rounding off error.
That’s partly what made Liberia so vunerable to Ebola. After their most recent civil war most medical staff in the country were from international organisations like Doctors Without Borders. I believe they started pulling out a couple years before the epidemic, as the country appeared to be stabilising, against the wishes of a lot of the staff on the ground there. When the virus hit what little medical staff were left in the country bit the dust and it spread uncontrolled until MSF came back and essentially became the medical infrastructure for the country again.
Wouldn’t we expect this strength of result from Shapely analysis? Or several other basic microeconomic methods?
Also see Elon Musk vs The ULA. File under “a little competition goes a long way”.
Doctor and dentist pricing: Doctors don’t charge the price patients are willing to pay, doctors charge the price third party payers are willing to reimburse. And that applies to an increasing percentage of dentists as more patients have dental insurance. Here’s an anecdote to emphasize how reimbursement affects pricing. Medicare does not cover routine eye care and not that many have health insurance that covers routine eye care. To attract insureds, many Medicare advantage plans cover routine eye (or dental) care. So why don’t all seniors enroll in Medicare advantage plans? Because they are managed care plans, meaning that seniors with above average health issues may be denied treatment that Medicare will cover, the consequence of which is that Medicare advantage plans typically attract a healthier pool of insureds. The healthier insureds in Medicare advantage plans accept the risk in return for coverage that Medicare doesn’t provide (such as routine eye care). But here’s where pricing comes in: the prices of routine eye care charged by optometrists vary widely, depending on whether the optometrist’s pool of patients has a Medicare advantage plan or health insurance that covers routine eye care or not. When I say widely, I mean the difference between $100 and $1,000. Pricing in health care has little to do with competition, unless one includes (for example) the techniques used by Medicare advantage plans to attract a healthier pool of insureds.
Many things have changed since 1990. Most notably, the rise of the HMO and direct billing. Not to disparage the authors, but is there anything more recent on this subject?
The paper is about competition in general. Maybe older medical studies are the ones to use as competition in that area has gone down.
It’s not really the numbers that matter I suspect. What matters will be the cost of the pricing information — so if it were easy to get full price information on the 100 dentists in fairfax couny (probably underestimating grossly) then that implies increased compitition as it’s more likely that at least one will be trying to get more customers based on a price advantage. If that information is clostly then that one of the 100 will likely be missed by many so tht dentists pricing will have little impact on the “market” price.
Clearly a case of one is a different industry setting — monopoly. In this case it’s the cost of going to some other market and the incofmaiton costs that will probably infuence the affect the number of porducers has on prices.
Exactly how well focusing on number does in sheading light on the question I suppose remains to be seen. Ultimately I suspect it masks as much as it illuminates but then that will depend on just what question one is attempting to answer.
Speaking of supply, Texas will need a significant increase in the supply of labor to rebuild. “There aren’t a lot of qualified, idle construction workers.” https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/28/upshot/markets-are-signaling-that-hurricane-harvey-wont-crush-the-economy.html Where will the increase in supply come from? I suppose Trump will have to build his wall in his second term. Necessity is the mother of invention.
Tim Breshnahan is an excellent IO economist
The paper covers more than dentist: it covers doctors, dentists, plumbers, drug stores and tire dealers.
If you want to understand why some counties in the US have few health insurance carriers (who rely on provider discounts for their offering) you will understand why some counties have no carriers willing to include those counties in their exchange offering.
It would make an interesting research project to use the Breshnahan doctor data and correlate that with counties which have one or fewer carriers offering a product on the exchange that covers that county.