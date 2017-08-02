My podcast with Dave Rubin

That is Dave Rubin the comedian. It is thirty minutes long, no transcript or video, audio only right here. We covered comedy and political correctness, which jokes should not be told, the economics of comedy, comedy in Israel and Saudi Arabia, comedy on campus, George Carlin, and the most underrated Star Wars installment, among other topics. Here is one excerpt:
Cowen: How much do you think comedy is what’s sometimes called ‘a winner take all’ market? So another way to phrase the question is 20 years from now do you think there will be more or fewer professional comedians? You might say, for instance, “Well, you’re on YouTube, you’re real ly funny, I don’t need to go to a comedy club.” There’s this fellow in South Korea, Robert Kelly, he did an interview, he was trying not to be funny doing the interview, his two kids ran into the room, his wife pulled the kids back, it created a viral video, one of the funnier things I saw all year.
Rubin: Yeah.
Cowen: Maybe not a funny guy, he was trying to keep it serious, so it was hilarious, and I can find those through my filters, through Twitter, through search. What’s the role of a professional comedian when an amateur’s best moment from a guy who isn’t even funny goes so viral?
Rubin: Well, the role is always there because the commentary on society is always gonna be there, so the moments like… Of course, I saw that video and it’s hilarious and it’s in the moment and it’s a beautiful thing. By the way, there was an outrage to that, because a lot of people were saying that the woman who came in was his nanny because I think she was Asian but it was actually his wife so then that created… So even that, just a pure moment of something hilarious happening became part of the outrage machine too. But the role for the critic of society, it’ll always be there, but it’s just not gonna to come from the clubs anymore, I think. I think that unfortunately… Comedy in its rawest form of standing in front of a group of people with a microphone and connecting to them that way, it’s as beautiful as it gets, there’s nothing in between you and the audience. It’s like painting, if you were a great painter and every stroke you had to go, “Was that okay? Was that okay?” Well, that would make you kinda crazy as a painter, but in stand up up you have to do it that way, every line you have to make sure is funny. I have not been funny here today at all, maybe we have to do something else.
Cowen: There’s less live music in New York City today than in the 1970s, is there less live comedy?
I enjoyed doing the interview very much.
But live comedy is a performance for the audience as well as for the performer! When I take my wife to the comedy club, we are acting out a scripted work called “a date”. We dress up in costume and everything and the full, unabridged work takes hours.
For some reason, my wife views this as different (and more desirable) than simply watching comedians on YouTube or comedy specials on HBO Home.
She’s right! Life is about living it, going to things, dressing up, being around others, sharing your humanity. Comedians are much funnier when you are physically present in a room full of others laughing, vs watching them alone on TV. Even just having one other person to laugh with helps.
Sure one can now stay home all day and get food and entertainment delivered to you. You really don’t ever have to leave the house. That’s not living.
Yet the overlords of Silicon Valley, riding their unicorns, beg to differ.
I think you have me confused with someone who gives a shit about all that.
The duck quacked because he was called by tree feet.
And ignoring all our host’s Amazon’s ads to the left of the screen, along with all the Amazon affiliate inline links, is probably something you are very good at. Admittedly, Bezos does seem to be a DC resident these days.
Besides, you don’t strike me as the type that ever worked at a bookstore anyways.
You’re inching closer to realizing how Tyler trolled you a few weeks ago.
Also, yes I am very good at ignoring internet ads. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever clicked on one. Most people are good at that, even the ones who don’t use ad blockers. That’s why most of us aren’t obsessed with noticing something everyone already knows, that there are ads here.
+1
Yes, it is living. I only leave home to work, walk, buy food and visit the local library. I would never leave home to get anything I could get by staying at it.
Well sure, not much to do in Dayton Ohio.
And why do you leave to buy food? No one delivers where you live? Why go to the library, you obviously have an internet connection.
Another interesting interview. 45 minutes would have been better, but I’m not the type to complain and point that out so someone else please do it..
Got to love how Cowen picks out a section where he gets in more words than the interviewee.
Keep making things up – it isn’t as if everyone cannot see how blatantly wrong that statement is.
LibreOffice word count –
Cowen – 177 words
Rubin – 234 words
A comedian’s life on the road going from one comedy club to another for years is pretty terrible, until he finally gets that sitcom and can afford a house in Burbank with a five day per week job with a short commute.
I’m sure comedians would prefer to not travel so much, but they like to play it up as the essence of their craft. There is a certain amount of guild behavior in comedy to prevent anyone comedian from becoming too winner take all, like Bob Hope in the past or Jay Leno in recent years.