We should do more to privatize bus systems

Local governments spend roughly $1.6 trillion per year to provide a variety of public services ranging from police and fire protection to public schools and public transit. However, we know little about public sector’s productivity in delivering key services. Public bus service represents a standardized output for benchmarking the cost of local government service provision. Among the top twenty largest cities, there exists significant dispersion in the operating cost per bus mile with the highest being more than three times as high as the lowest. Using a regression discontinuity design, we estimate the cost savings from privatization and explore the political economy of why privatization rates are lower in high cost unionized areas. Our analysis suggests that fully privatizing all bus transit would generate cost savings of approximately $5.7 billion, or 30% of total U.S. bus transit operating expenses. The corresponding increased use of public transit from this cost reduction would lead to a gain in social welfare of $524 million, at minimum, and at least 26,000 additional transit jobs.
That is from Rhiannon Jerch, Matthew E. Kahn, and Shanjun Li, forthcoming in the Journal of Public Economics.
I loved the private buses in Tegucigalpa Honduras when I lived there. Much better (and more amusing) than any public system that I have experienced.
As I understand it, busses are there today for positive externalities, social benefits. If you reduce them to “routes that pay” you reduce employment opportunity, increase welfare burden. (Among the most vulnerable carless truly poor.)
So what is “fully privatizing all bus transit?”
Empty or mostly empty buses generate a lot of pollution per passenger mile. This is an obvious negative externality.
Natural gas out here, but sure, put it in the calculation.
You can mandate that they serve all routes in order to get the right to operate. I have no access to the paper, but I am assuming the city grants the bus company a charter to run.
I thought that might be it, but probably neither you nor I would call that “fully” private.
>busses are there today for….
… the purpose of providing union jobs in cities, and generating union dues that become forced contributions into the re-election campaign coffers of Democrats.
If anyone gets bus service out of the deal, that’s just gravy. But frankly, the more union drivers shuttling empty buses around, the better.
And Tyler wants to privatize this. My God, he’s adorable!
Anonymous,
Good point. People often forget about externalities when they simply use the supply demand profit maximizing equation.
You need to included externalities; if you don’t, you are in for a surprise later, and will have to probably subsidize the private bus company, just as communities subsidize an airline to come to their airport.
Only, the price may be higher when they realize this.
With uber why hasn’t that largely happened already? Seems like it would be really simple to have a set of drivers who all like stayig in the same general area so willing to drive a fixed route with defined (perhaps very loosely as somewhere on the line) where the ride hailer will meet the driver. Match that with the ride share idea and a vehicle that can carry 12 to 20 people (optinal size? it would be figured out) — thinking something along the lines of one of the hotel-airport shuttles or even the jeepnenies one finds in the Philippines. The latter would allow quicker stops I think.
Moreover, why focus on buses per se. The focus should be on (mostly I suspect) urban/suburbah transportation — so mulitple solutions seem better as the nature of the demand is not that homogeneous. Busses are mostly a one-size fits all approach as currently implemened. Casting the discussion in the frame of buses will help perpetuate that type of thinking. It’s about transportation service rather than a particular form of transportation service.
The best bus system in the world, that of Curitiba, Brasil, is completely private, and composed of many bus companies. The government however has a role in creating many bus only streets, in allocating routes, and in building the special bus depots they have there that enable buses to be loaded as fast as subways.
As an aside, the rapid deployment of autonomous vehicles would allow an expanded bus fleet (the driver is a significant portion of the cost) and allow the use of smaller more economical and environmental vehicles.
It seems that autonomous “micro buses” will likely be private. I suspect that as they become more like multi-person private cabs, they’ll reduce both single occupancy commuting as well as standard fixed route bus ridership. Public bus funding will become even more of an issue in the near future. imo.
Mass transit is a social service to a particular sort of client. In very few loci would mass transit systems be sustainable on fare income. Mass transit systems do not belong in the private sector.
The variety of transit services and conditions in the “top twenty cities” would likely produce a wide spread in costs per mile before getting to questions of management efficiency. And how does a spread in efficiency make the case for private transit? Aren’t all local bus services in the U.S. public now, including the more efficient ones?