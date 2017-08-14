Virginia is a multicultural success story

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column. Excerpt:
Virginia is the location of the Pentagon, and military and national intelligence establishment have been a cash cow for the state. That has boosted prosperity and minimized cyclical downturns, two factors that help alleviate racial and interethnic tensions, in turn raising upward mobility for immigrants. The state has also encouraged real estate growth and created a favorable environment for small and midsize businesses. For all the criticism of ugly strip malls, they are an ideal place for immigrants to start a new business.
The result has been a strong upper middle class rather than a playground for billionaires. That offers immigrants a good chance to move up the social and income ladders fairly quickly.
Almost 70 percent of Virginia immigrants have settled in Northern Virginia, very close to Washington and Maryland. The D.C. metropolitan area, due to the primacy of politics, has attracted migrants and temporary residents for a long time, including American-born citizens from other states. There is little stigma to being an outsider or new arrival.
When I first moved to Northern Virginia in 1980, it was common to see Confederate flags and to hear “good ol’ boys” talk with racist overtones. Today the region is a multicultural success, has some of the best schools in the country, and is renowned for its globe-spanning ethnic food.
Another big part of the Virginia economy has been the significant naval presence in the Norfolk area. In addition to creating lots of jobs, the U.S. military long has been one of the most successfully integrated and tolerant institutions in the country, setting a good workplace and cultural precedent.
It also helps that Virginia’s immigrants are a mix of nationalities, with no one dominant ethnic group. That has encouraged broad-based assimilation, and prevented any single, easily identifiable group from being a source of social tensions.
So if you pump in trillions of taxpayer dollars into an area, then multiculturalism and mass immigration works
Also super high real estate prices so they only Somalians or Senegalese are restaurant owners. And their kids sure as hell don’t go to the same schools.
I thought you crewed a $10M yacht Sam Fulsome? And you complain about Somalians making more than you do? Poor boy.
Bonus trivia: a study once showed Washington, DC is more diverse in terms of meeting somebody from another country than even NYC. Possibly IMO due to the embassies here.
It’s called noblesse oblige its something a new money or more accurately no money striver wouldn’t get.
Noblesse oblige implies personal service and sacrifice. It doesn’t mean using other people’s money via government policy to satisfy personal preferences.
And pray tell whose money and I using in this situation?
“Of the nation’s wealthiest 10 counties in terms of per capita income, five lie in the immediate proximity of Washington.”
This is nothing to be proud of. Its a symbol of rot, not success.
My mind was boggled that Tyler painted that statistic as a success. Someone needs to re-read or re-watch Hunger Games.
Yeah, there is a distinct similarity.
“District 2 is one of the thirteen districts of Panem. Located in the Rocky Mountains, close the Capitol itself, it is one of the largest and wealthiest districts. Many small villages, each one based around a mine, are scattered across the mountains. District 2 is where many Peacekeepers are recruited, trained, and where weapons are manufactured for their use, but the region’s other industry is masonry/stone working. ”
http://showcase.thehungergames.wikia.com/wiki/District_2
I don’t argue against the success of Virginia, but it’s abundantly clear that to a significant degree it’s due to geographic proximity to Washington DC and the Pentagon. That’s not exactly praiseworthy.
To be fair, I’m sure Tyler wanted to signal to some of his more cosmopolitan Bloomberg readers that Virginia isn’t all full of racist Southerners. However, I suspect his results are going to be limited. Bigots are going to be Bigots. Whether it’s racist bigots from Virginia or ethnic bigots from NYC.
The Washington DC metro area isn’t really unusually wealthy by major city standards. Taking MSA personal income figures from (https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/regional/rpp/2017/pdf/rpp0617.pdf) and population from (https://factfinder.census.gov/faces/tableservices/jsf/pages/productview.xhtml?src=bkmk), you get per capita personal income for various global cities:
SF: $79k
BOS: $68k
DC: $65k
NYC: $65k
LA: $55k
CHI: $54k
So, basically middle of the pack and what you would expect from a city with a highly-educated population. The well-known “five of ten richest counties are DC area” fact is based on MEDIAN income, which does look good for DC, not least because federal salaries are relatively compressed compared with with the private sector.
‘not least because federal salaries are relatively compressed compared with with the private sector’
Historically the capital city of a large and powerful nation was always a wealthy and successful city. That was true of ancient Rome, of Alexandria, of Baghdad of the Caliphs, of London and Paris. It’s hardly something shocking or decadent. The extraordinary thing about the US (or maybe just due to our physical size) is that we have multiple wealthy metro areas, not just one.
NOVA is not the Shenandoah Valley.
Not yet, but it won’t be long before rich people from the DC suburbs buy up all the property for their vacation homes.
Um, a lot of Northern Virginians already have – though they might not quite fit your definition of rich.
“Um, a lot of Northern Virginians already have – though they might not quite fit your definition of rich.”
If they have more than roughly $1 million in net worth they are in the top 10% for the country. More than $2 million puts them into the top 5%.
http://wikiurls.com/?https://dqydj.com/net-worth-in-the-united-states-zooming-in-on-the-top-centiles/
I was talking mainly about military retirees back in the 1980s and 1990s – but if you wish to believe that they have net worth of one or two million dollars, please, be my guest.
I would recommend that you try not to be such a passive-aggressive curmudgeon.
” but if you wish to believe that they have net worth of one or two million dollars, please, be my guest.”
Is the belief that pensioners aren’t rich so prevalent on the left because the left both needs to hate the rich and give themselves handsome, >$1,000,000 NPV pensions?
‘Is the belief that pensioners aren’t rich so prevalent on the left ‘
I’m not on the left, and military pensioners, particularly of the variety drafted several decades before their retirement in the 1980s or 1990s, had little chance to make a pile of money while serving in combat.
Why do people who seem to think they are on the right not understand military pensions?
For sure. That’s why I said “not yet”. If you go canoeing down the Shenadoah, you’ll see some really rednecky trailer homes parked in beautiful locations along the river. The suburbs have not yet completely invaded the shenandoah valley. but they will. It’s only a couple hours drive.
Sure – that things will change over time is a given, but a number of Northern Virginians made that same observation several decades ago.
A lot of people have come to and gone from Northern Virginia over the last decades.
To give an idea of this – of all the people I started with in elementary school in first grade in the subdivisions we shared (the school had 600 students in 6 grades), only a single girl graduated with me (from a school with 2000 students in 4 grades). The military presence was already notably fading by the time Prof. Cowen arrived, and it is very hard for most current Northern Virginians to grasp just had huge the military was in the region in the 1960s and 1970s – and what that meant in terms of fluctuation. Pretty much the same applied to most civil service jobs, not only obvious ones like the Interior or State Depts.
The funny thing is that while Prof. Cowen writes about a modern reduction in American mobility, he is seemingly unaware of just how much mobility has been going down in NoVa since his first acquaintance with the region.
(Cannot speak for the DC Metro region – Maryland and Virginia don’t really share much, though Cabin John Park was nice to visit as a kid.)
And I would recommend that you don’t make assumptions about Northern Virginians, and when you are told that Northern Virginians who have bought property in the Valley aren’t rich by a typical definition, you don’t decide to make it necessary for someone to demonstrate that they aren’t.
As noted, due to the federal pay scales, Northern Virginia looks rich by some measures, but the number of Northern Virginians with a net worth of 1 or 2 million dollars is likely not all that high, and likely less than 10% or 5% of the Northern Virginian population. Though admittedly, the property boom may skew that a bit (on both sides – a mortgage does not increase your net worth, after all). However, a 4 decade long owner of a typical Annandale 1950s house probably isn’t looking at a million dollars worth of property – and for those people owning a 1970s townhouse in Springfield, the chance probably is not much higher. As for the property owners along Rt. 1? Very, very hard to imagine.
Indeed, just north of Fredericksburg, 50 miles south of Washington, DC, is a huge Confederate flag viewable from I-95:
http://www.fredericksburg.com/news/local/stafford/efforts-to-take-down-confederate-battle-flag-in-stafford-revive/article_3b38bf2f-e8a7-5bb9-9855-a925da69241e.html
When I first moved to Georgia you could see Cherokee speak with racist overtones about the “encroaching” white man and display their tribal insignia. Now there is this sweet gold mining complex and and a booming economy. One wonders what the Cherokees deal was- maybe they just hated free market competition.
Strange that Tyler seems a lot more protective of the native locals when they aren’t good ole boys.
“It also helps that Virginia’s immigrants are a mix of nationalities, with no one dominant ethnic group. That has encouraged broad-based assimilation, and prevented any single, easily identifiable group from being a source of social tensions.”
Very few people seem to understand why we have the diversity visa.
That isn’t why.
It actually wasn’t as bad as I expected, nothing about it was obviously wrong, of course, there were many sins of omission as usual. The alt right “we’re going to hell” mentality is just another form of irrationality, and the article rightly counters it. Immigration makes the country marginally worse(see those non success stories of multiculturalism that Tyler implies) but only for certain places, if you can
succeed in the marketget the government to transfer money to you, you can do fine with it. The race war scenario is somewhat possible but hardly inevitable.
I can think of two big datapoints that show multiculturalism is a failure in Virginia.
1. The state was once a reliable Republican state, but is now a blue-leaning swing state.
2. In order to win Korean votes, the state’s textbooks have changed the name of the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Korea.
This will, of course, fall on deaf ears since Cowen is primarily afraid of what other people on the East Coast think of him.
‘The state was once a reliable Republican state’
No, the state was once a reliable Democratic state, until the hordes from outside arrived. It has only been in the last couple of decades that Virginia started voting for the carpetbagger party.
It wasn’t changed to “Sea of Korea.” The textbooks now carry the names “Sea of Japan” and the “East Sea.”
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2014/01/24/national/virginia-textbooks-to-use-sea-of-japan-east-sea/
So the teat is convenient to Virginia and the piglets flock there to suckle. Sweet!
All the teets in West Virginia were taken.
You’ll notice the article is about Virginia and yes, “Sheets” Byrd is long dead. Swing and a miss.
The Byrd Organization died before Prof. Cowen arrived, but it was quite relevant to the Virginia I grew up in – ‘The Byrd Organization (usually known as just “the Organization”) was a political machine led by former Governor and U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, Sr. (1887–1966) that dominated Virginia politics for much of the middle portion of the 20th century. From the mid-1920s until the late 1960s, the Byrd Organization effectively controlled the politics of the state through a network of courthouse cliques of local constitutional officers in most of the state’s counties.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Byrd_Organization
So many non-Virginians with an uninformed opinion of Virginia. I’m guessing that Prof. Cowen has not met too many native Virginians, to be honest, and that he believes that the NoVa he arrived in represents the Commonwealth accurately. As one of my bosses remarked in the mid-80s, it was very hard to get Richmond legislators to go up north, as in their eyes, Virginia ended at Front Royal and Warrenton, and everything past that was a dangerous urban jungle to be avoided by anyone not wanting to get killed. This was not much of an exaggeration, actually.
I see that there’s more than one commenter not paying attention:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Byrd
This is how it feels when you give impoverished people disability, social security, housing, and medicaid, but they refuse to join the plantation.
When I lived in Northern Virginia, my husband would point out that there was a point, when we drove out into the countryside, where the lawn jockeys changed from white to black. I suppose this is the radius at which the cosmopolitain suburbs of DC faded into the old southern rural culture.
‘Virginia is the location of the Pentagon, and military and national intelligence establishment have been a cash cow for the state.’
Yep, a true GMU econ dept libertarian.
‘The state has also encouraged real estate growth’
Well, not until someone like Til Hazel got actively involved, at least in the case of NoVa. It helps to buy a law school, too – http://ahistoryofmason.gmu.edu/exhibits/show/prominence/contents/arlington
‘For all the criticism of ugly strip malls, they are an ideal place for immigrants to start a new business.’
Only after they decay – before that, they are too expensive to rent. 1970s NoVa only had a few malls that fit that description, by the way – but then, that is the sort of thing that only an older NoVa native that grew up there is likely to know.
‘The result has been a strong upper middle class rather than a playground for billionaires.’
One assumes prominent mention is made of the term GS 15 – ‘GS-15 is the 15th paygrade in the General Schedule (GS) payscale, the payscale used to determine the salaries of most civilian government employees. The GS-15 pay grade is generally reserved for top-level positions such as supervisors, high-level technical specialists, and top professionals holding advanced degrees.
The next pay scale above GS-15 is known as Senior Level Service (SES) and is reserved for high level executive positions are the government’s more renowned researchers. GS-15 pay is capped at level V of the Executive Schedule.
Starting salary for a GS-15 employee is $101,630.00 per year at Step 1, with a maximum possible base pay of $132,122.00 per year at Step 10. The hourly base pay of a Step 1 GS-15 employee is $48.70 per hour’ https://www.federalpay.org/gs/2015/GS-15
‘When I first moved to Northern Virginia in 1980, it was common to see Confederate flags and to hear “good ol’ boys” talk with racist overtones.’
You need to go a bit further south – visited around Manassas recently? But you are broadly correct – thanks to all those new arrivals, NoVa no longer feels like part of the Confederacy. Though one wonders – do you still get Lee-Jackson Day off at GMU, like in the past? (Fairfax no longer celebrates it, admittedly.)
‘has some of the best schools in the country’
Go Rebels – at least not all of that proud Confederate heritage is gone, is it? Though one can be confident that there are less Confederate flags at their events than a couple of decades ago.
‘is renowned for its globe-spanning ethnic food’
The link is the sort of thing that makes this web site truly stand out in an Internet filled with parodies.
Good column. The Commonwealth Institute report that Tyler links to has more info on what really distinguishes VA’s immigrant population from those of other states. The fact that immigrants there are more likely than natives to have a bachelor’s, that they naturalize at a high rate, tend to speak English very well, and make up a large share of business owners are some relevant data points.
What’s harder to determine is exactly why VA (really, Northern VA) immigrants are so successful and seem to integrate better than other places. And no, “government spending” is not the answer, as much as some like to try shoehorning that into any discussion.
http://www.thecommonwealthinstitute.org/2017/04/19/virginia-immigrants-in-the-economy/
Well, in terms of integration, the South Vietnamese and Iranians that arrived tended to be from the educated upper classes that were able to bring a fair amount of portable wealth with them when the Americans left their countries. Though both groups (with maybe a bit of overlap in terms of the Iranians) arrived before Prof. Cowen did.
And the various defectors that got set up (I had an interesting Russian neighbor in Arlington in the mid-80s, for example) in NoVa had a real incentive to avoid being sent back.
When I agree with the whole thing, except one sentence, I probably shouldn’t bother about that sentence. So I won’t!
It’s a mistake to equate any criticism of multiculturalism with “racism”.
The critics of Multi-culti crap are not necessarily against immigration of the highly skilled or an awareness of more than one culture. That’s all fine. However multi-culturalism often implies a suffocating political correctness, an attitude of extreme benevolence towards “minorities” and a sense of disdain for the ways of the majority.
That’s what multi-culti critics are against! And no. That’s not racism.
By the way, I am no white male. I am a conservative Indian professional working in NYC.
“Multiculturalism” has a lot of meanings around the world. I believe (risking my west cost perspective) that it has traditionally meant in the US that you adopt certain core values, and then vary on less important things. We might be good law abiding citizens, and then go eat smorgasbord. Someone else might be a good law abiding citizen, and then go celebrate Cinco De Mayo,.Some people do both.
The PC aspect is newer, and IMO should not undermine the older precedent.
It can be difficult to teach the values of American multi-culturalism to first generation immigrants, though their children generally understand it perfectly. For example, those children learn to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day if they don’t want to get pinched in school in NoVa.
For those who aren’t familiar with the history of GMU, it was at one time part of UVA. And even though GMU split from UVA, the two schools have a history of mutual respect and admiration and working together. Of course, both schools have affiliations with American patriots, UVA with Mr. Jefferson (author of the Declaration of Independence) and GMU with George Mason (author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which Jefferson incorporated into the Declaration of Independence). Neither Mr. Jefferson nor Mr. Mason signed the Constitution, Mr. Jefferson because he wasn’t a delegate to the convention (he was in France but kept in close contact with Madison during deliberations) and Mr. Mason because he opposed it (one of only three delegates who refused to sign the Constitution). Mason objected to the absence of a bill of rights in the Constitution and objected to the powers granted a single executive – later expressed in the unitary executive theory – Mason preferred a three-person executive. One could observe that Mason’s concerns were validated by recent events.
A better example of the same phenomenon is Canada.
Turns out, if you import large numbers of smart, well-educated people that are from fragmented groups, multiculturalism works great!
Importing large numbers of homogenous, religiously-conservative hicks from places like rural Pakistan, not so much.
DC does have some actual non-governmental industries, including the networking industry.
America Online was founded there, as was UUNET, one of the first Tier-1 private ISPs. A group of network providers in the Virginia area got together over beer one night and decided to connect their networks, leading to the first major Internet “interconnection point”, the MAE-EAST (providers included MFS, UUNET, Alternet, PSINet, and Sprint).
As a result of this early Internet history, today, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM have massive data centers located in Northern Virginia.
About 20% of the workforce in greater Washington consists of federal employees. There’s a great deal more there than the central government. Its most salient problem is bad urban planning, in part due to the fragmentation of public authorities. Personal income per capita is about 50% higher than national means, on average, but a great deal of that extra income is chewed up in housing costs. I had a conversation last week with a physician who wants out because (with his student debt load, rent, and charges for pre-school for his youngest), he’s anxious about finances. He could move farther out, but then he’d add commuting time (and frustration) to his already extensive work schedule. He’ll do all right, but there are reasons people with options have an inclination to get out of Dodge.