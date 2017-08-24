Should we welcome genetic engineering?

That is the topic of my latest column from Bloomberg, here is one excerpt:
If you could directly alter your kids’ genetic profile, what would you want? It’s hard to know how the social debate would turn out after years of back and forth, but I was dismayed to read one recent research paper by psychologists Rachel M. Latham and Sophie von Stumm. The descriptive title of that work, based on survey evidence, is “Mothers want extraversion over conscientiousness or intelligence for their children.” Upon reflection, maybe that isn’t so surprising, because parents presumably want children who are fun to spend time with.
Would a more extroverted human race be desirable, all things considered? I genuinely don’t know, but at the very least I am concerned. The current mix of human personalities and institutions is a delicate balance which, for all of its flaws, has allowed society to survive and progress. I’m not looking to make a big roll of the dice on this one.
It’s also not difficult to imagine parents wanting children who are relatively well-behaved. The same research paper found that mothers, after extroversion, preferred the trait of “agreeableness” in their children, again over both intelligence and conscientiousness.
I was struck by a recent Chinese report that some parents are asking for children who are able to drink socially, for business purposes, and thus trying to avoid some genes that make it difficult to process alcohol. Caveat emptor.
Best sentence: “I don’t trust people to take so much control over the future of human nature.”
I, for one, welcome the new master race of extroverted, 80-IQ, barflies.
Some brilliant filmmaker made the first three minutes of Idiocracy and then died, the rest of the film was made by a next generation moron.
One aspect of the “designer babies” problem I wish had been addressed in the article is the way in which genetic engineering advances interact with income inequality. Presumably, the best of this technology and the “genetic engineering tourism” Tyler refers to would be accessible only to the very top earners in a society, at least for a time. If these top earners had exclusive access to engineering that gave their children even more advantages over their less well off peers, inequality could be ingrained into the fabric of societies.
The idea of a genetically superior master class looks like the far-out material of science fiction, but then again a tri-coder in Star Trek just a few decades ago. With the pace of advances in CRISPER and genetic technologies, it appears to be feasible within the next 50-75 years.
The vast majority of the very wealthy are significantly past childbearing age. Americans over 80 own more wealth than all Americans under 50. Besides a few outliers like Trump, men who are decades older than their wives, this isn’t an issue.
Why wouldn’t a wealthy person pay to have their grandchildren genetically engineered? I know I would.
They already seem to chip quite a bit in for education. I imagine only a certain amount of squishiness about reproductive matters would hold it back (haven’t heard of grandma and granpa paying for IVF, for example)
The best way to combat this is to make it legal (thus likely cheaper and safer).
Legality would also open up the possibility of government subsidy. We spend a lot of education which we know can’t improve IQ. Might as well spend a fraction to fix the problem at the source.
While the wealthy always get the best of everything, full legality + government subsidy would mean every couple would have access to at least the most common, safe, proven methods of genetic enhancement.
The inherent risk involved in genetic engineering might even scare off many wealthy couples from the most radical cutting edge regardless of cost.
Will no one think of the teacher unions?
Encourage and pay 100% for the lowest in society. There is more margin for improvement there. 🙂
I’ve long been aware of leftists who would rather throw capital in a pit than allow wealth inequality, but I never imagined future Einstein’s would be thrown in the pit. And from the IFLS crowd, too!
Of course this is about “leftists” Thomas.
Is there anything in your worldview that isn’t?
You are right to object; there is also a religious subset in opposition. Some might be surprised to find the religious and the social justice crowd standing together but both are ideologies based on faith tenets.
For purposes of natural selection, I don’t see how gene modification really differs from random mutations. Once you add a gene to a child he/she will pass it on to their children, and evolution will take care of the rest. If its a really great gene then all humans will have it eventually, either from a doctor or their parents seed.
This process could take thousands of years to play out, even for a hugely beneficial gene. See lactose tolerance, for instance.
This ties in to the “endowment effect” video posted earlier about selling lottery tickets. We have no idea which genes will turn out to be important in the far future. That makes some people leary of genetic engineering now. Not promoting genes that turn out to be important seems like less of a mistake, due to endowment effect, than inadvertently suppressing a gene that turns out to be important. Apparently, some people are not so afraid of not doing the genetic engineering that will in the future turned out to have been humanity’s salvation.
“I don’t trust people to take so much control over the future of human nature.”
The alternative is the genetic lottery or “chance”..
I’ll take human control, thanks..
Horrible, horrible, horrible article.
“I don’t trust people to take so much control over the future of human nature”
What is ironic things said by people who support government nudges, top-down public schools, socialism, and climate-change based global governance?
I am surprised Tyler fell into this trap because he certainly understands Hayekian fatal conceit. I trust people on government or ethics committees with so much control over the future of human nature even less than people who are parents of the children in question. The alternative to parents making decisions regarding their own childrens’ genetic engineering is not some omniscient being with pure motives making such decisions; it’s a government or ethics panel of self-styled “experts” deciding perfect strangers’ childrens’ genetic engineering.
It’s not obvious to me that individual parents will all make the same, non-diversifying decisions but a central panel certainly will try to apply the same rules to everybody and, thus, pose a greater risk than billions of parents acting independently. The eugenics movements of the early 20th century comprised “experts” trying to regulate the genetic makeup of everyone else’s children “for the greater good”, not individual couples deciding to have or not have children based on their own genetic makeup. Even if today’s ethics panels would eschew racial homogeneity, the rules they create, because applied universally, are likely to create widespread unintended consequences, much more widespread than the decisions of individual parents, which will be limited to their own children. Even ethics panels’ attempts to maintain genetic diversity would be fraught with peril due to fatal conceit. What is the “right” proportion of tall to short people, extroverts to introverts, and how could any central committee know?
It’s not sufficient to list all the ways that parents might make “bad” decisions on behalf of their own children. Those arguing for regulation carry the burden of showing that regulators and ethics “experts” possess the required distributed, localized knowledge, and face the right incentives, to make better decisions.
Evolution is not “chance”.
Oh, don’t worry, the control of human nature is only partial and perhaps even temporary. Natural selection (and particularly sexual selection) will be working as well.
Humans have engaged in genetic engineering since time immemorial. It’s a classic technique known as “mate selection”. I don’t see how this current crop of technologies really departs from that. We’re not talking about a Gattacca-scenario where all of a sudden everyone will be 6’7″, 200-IQ, and in perfect health. It’s more like identifying a few SNPs that might nudge a trait up or down by a tenth of a standard deviation.
That’s probably at most the same magnitude as picking a mate. Children aren’t created from a random selection of two paired parents. Mothers-to-be already do pick fathers who are intelligent, extraverted, and agreeable. Yes, they often even select based on the ability to drink socially. (I’ve heard rumors that bars are actually a very good place to meet single people. For shame.)
Maybe you say gene selection is just adds in too much unpredictability to a previously stable system. Maybe it will tip the scales. And it’s not like mate selection is some carefully tuned, static, perfectly balanced equilibrium. Generation to generation the ideals of attractiveness vary wildly. One year women will brave, strong-and-silent types with good corporate jobs. The next generation their daughters will want outgoing, funny entrepreneurs.
Surely there’s a point in the intelligence distribution where it’s marginally better, in terms of future income or status, to tack on some extraversion than more intelligence?
Can’t blame those Chinese parents either, really.
I think the point is that it is better for individual earning to possess extraversion over intelligence. But that for the population as a whole the opposite is true.
Blerg. Let people decide.
This gives a very important and key insight into our modern economies. What this literally means is that being more sociable is effectively more important than the insight necessary to come up with flying machines, the internal combustion engine, or computers (Alan Turing was a well known for being largely anti-social).
Think about that very carefully. In the abstract it means is that our modern (and potentially future economies) economies essentially elevate politics over the ability to be creative or industrious. That your soft-skills dictate your success in getting or assigning resources.
“Mothers want extraversion over conscientiousness or intelligence for their children.” This phrase literally explains the history behind nerds not getting laid. Idiocracy, woman is the name.
“Alan Turing was a well known for being largely anti-social.”
He now is well-known as the English homossexual who, instead of being loved and spoiled by all around like Noel Coward or Guy Burgess or George Ives, was sentenced to be messed up by hormone treatment. You can thought heterossexual versions of the story, too.
Mothers everywhere probably do not want their children tortured by thugs. Tragedy of commons. No one wants to torture its own child for the well-being of mankind, everyone enjoys the fruits of the labors of tortured people, be it computers, Chrisitanity or religious tolerartion. If we could nationalize children and treat them as means for a bigger GDP, that problem would be solved.
I’m not sure what that has to do with the price of tea in China. Don’t believe what you saw in that movie. Long before his outed homosexuality he was well-known as being extremely terse and hard to work with, even by others that had similar social-dysphoria. That being said he was more-than-often right about his theories and what some people would call highly elevated genius, others would call not being able to work well with others. INTJ. It’s lonely at the top. It stands to reason that children or adults that fall into this category seem anti-social and introverted because they can’t see the logic in playing with someone that can get on their level. That is a well known phenomena.
Look, women are more social beings and are more collaborative mostly because they have to be. Nature. Not nurture. This is not a bad thing necessarily. It just means that, as James Damore at Google indicated, men and women are optimized for being very good at different things. Optimization. That’s the key here. Trying to get the best of both worlds by creating a high-achieving but ultimately not ideal (not successful) extraverted child does no body any good when you’re doing the extremely hard work of creating a whole new system to discover where every Nazi U-boat in the Pacific is.
It is not a pre-destination that human mean IQ will continue to create “high-flyers”. It is exactly the opposite. The universe doesn’t care about intelligence unless it provides a method to pass on those genes. Selecting for more extraversion gets you more extraversion, that is the dominant trait you’re selecting for. The others are nice but as time goes by the r-selection becomes further and further apart. You get an Einstein every 500 not every 100.
We need more intelligence. Not less. According to this that is precisely what women are not selecting for, precisely because they FEEL that is not the best way to procure and distribute resources. That is a “pie-shrinking” economic model, not a pie-expanding one. Complacency in a nutshell.
Again, the guy’s poor social instincts earned him barbaric legal torture and death when other people who fell under the same legal conditions earned money, approval, love, adulation. “But he helped to crack the German code and helped made so much for coputarion” doesn’t begin to make it for a mother (or father, by the way). It is not surprising to me that mothers are not interested in letting their children be tortured for the supposed well-being of mankind.
“Complacency in a nutshell”
More or less like those complacent kulaks, who did not want to give their cattle for the new, shinning collective farms. Now, the social Moloch asks for children imstead of cattle.
Modern society, thanks to property rights, testing/educational credentials, and financial markets, rewards intelligence light years more than most pre-1900 economies (Mandarin China’s probably the only major society that’s in the ballpark). It’s just that once you get above 1-1.5 standard deviations in intelligence the marginal benefit of extraversion is higher, just as once you get above 1-1.5 standard deviations in extraversion the marginal benefit of intelligence is higher.
And it’s the intelligent people who are going to be the most likely adopters of this technology, in part because they’ll be the ones who our society gives the money to afford it.
To the extent that alcohol might (as a remote possibility) act as an antibiotic on the gut biome I’m reminded of the genetic engineering of GMO’s for resistance to the pesticides sprayed on crops. (FWIW, I seem to recall seeing some small study years ago that those who drank enough alcohol close in time to the food consumed in association with shipboard food poisonings tended to be significantly less at risk. Something like at least two drinks with the meal.)
I assume most Trump supporters are extroverts. Does that make up for lack of intelligence and conscientiousness?
Who could have known Rayward was a Trump supporter.
Mama’s gonna make all of your nightmares come true
Mama’s gonna put all of her fears into you
Mama’s gonna keep you right here under her wing
She won’t let you fly but she might let you sing
Mama’s gonna keep baby cozy and warm
Raises interesting moral dilemmas such as why it is okay to kill a fetus for any reason or no reason at all but it is wrong to engineer for particular traits. And, will a black baby born of two white parents have white privilege? And, will engineering straight white males betray latent Nazism?
Can genetic engineering withstand accusations of sexism and racism? Is PC the new Ludditism in a future reality of genetically engineered humans?
Because rhe fetus who will suffer the effects of (maybe) ill-thought alterations at some point will not be fetus anymore (which is a different issue from if it is accaptable to kill a fetus), same with people who will live with the engineered being. I doubt the Chinese are trying to limit themselves to create agreeable and extroverted fetuses.
murder > torture > assault
Surely if it is acceptable to kill a fetus is it acceptable to make a medical decision based in science with potentially damaging side effects, but benefits on average?
If you already have the answer that killing a fetus is wrong (which is independent of the other answer if people should live with alterations). You asked why people could AT THE SAME TIME defend abortion and not want to mess up children who will be born. The answer is, for those people, the fetus and the baby/child/adult are not in the same deontological category. (Cry, yell, stamp your feet, it is your business how you react to the joys and vicissitudes of life). It is the same reason fetus can be (right or wrong) aborted and children get social benefits and should not be tortured (by scientific experiments or otherwise). Again, it is a quesrion about other people’s conceptions and isliking the answer is different from not knowing it. So, no, there is no dilemma here, between abortion and not torturing kids, any more than there is between abortion and not strangling six-month chidren. It may be a wrong answer, but it is not a dilemma. Wanting to torture children is probably far from being the strongest arfument against abortion.
If the fetus has no moral standing then it can be disfigured without any moral harm. If it is wrong to disfigure a fetus because that fetus is the seed of a person then we must be transferring the moral status of the future person on to the fetus, in which case murder is certainly out of the question. This is a dilemma. To be fair, I’m not pretending that abortionists care. To abortionist groups, abortion isn’t about whether the fetus has rights as much as it is about militant lesbianism, hatred of men, hatred of religion, and hatred of babies. That is why you will never see NARAL ending the fight to kill fetuses regardless of the medical technology to remove them from the uterus.
> I don’t trust people to take so much control over the future of human nature.
Do you trust entropy more? There are on the order of 80 new mutations in every childbirth. Like throwing grains of sand into a car engine, mutations can in theory improve the fitness of the species, but in practice they are almost always harmful or irrelevant. The only force that currently counteracts the implacable advance of genetic load is natural selection — which is a cruel engine fueled by human misery, that in any event loses potency as medicine advances.
Preimplantation genetic screening and in-vitro fertilization offer an alternative to the Sophie’s choice between entropic decline and brutal natural culling. We should embrace it and celebrate it. If we don’t, the future of the human race will belong to other nations who will.
Yes, some parents will make dumb decisions with PGD — but many won’t, and intelligent selection is better than a slow death by entropy.
> “I don’t trust people to take so much control over the future of human nature.”
And yet, that control is largely a mirage. Natural selection will continue to operate as ruthlessly as ever. Expect the law of unintended consequences to apply.
Modern medicine largely ended natural selection 50+ years ago.
Modern medicine changed some of the details about what is being selected, but humans still have heritable traits and those heritable traits still have reproductive consequences.
Correct. But we’re not having much selection against weakly harmful genes, and none against the deterioration of the brain.
Tell that to anti-vaxxer whose kid died from measles, or to Ebola victims, or cancer victims (was there ever a better demonstration of natural selection at work?). Or for that matter, to anyone who dies childless. or grandchildless, etc. Have they not been selected against?
The genome is not code to be optimized like the Google search algorithm. Many seeming optimizations will have negative consequences which may not be observable for many years, or even generations. Many seemingly deleterious mutations are present for a reason, sickle cell being the classic example. In nearly ALL other cases we have no idea what the reasons may be. But as we tinker they will reveal themselves, over time.
You make a good point. I had in mind natural diseases killing off populations pre-reproduction but your examples are correct.
This is another example of why the mega-Empires that Tyler likes so much stifle innovation. If you had dozens of advanced truly-independent countries, it’s certain that some would encourage genetic engineering of humans.
I thought it was pretty funny that Tyler Cowen is worried that parents will try to prevent their kids from being gay. I’d pay a lot to reduce the chance of my descendants being gay (for the purpose of family survival). That’s hardly the same as aesthetic concerns like skin tone.
Best sentence: “Parents are also a potent voting bloc, and if they really desire such choices, they may end up getting their way.” The horror!!!
“I’d pay a lot to reduce the chance of my descendants being gay (for the purpose of family survival).”
Or Catholic priests?
Or a European head of state since that seems to require childlessness (a gross overgeneralization, of course).
So that is, the noblest human aspirations must give their place. As if people were rabbits or bacteria.
I think what most people want is the best of theirs and their spouses genes.
Many “good” genes may have trade-offs associated with them.
And many more are just unalloyed good, at least with respect to the modern environment.
As I’ve mentioned before, mutations working how they do and medicine/modern society working how they do, there are three possible futures for non-singularity humanity:
1) Genetic engineering
2) Eugenics
3) Cataclysm (a loss of modern society through war or simple atrophying of mental abilities to the point where they can no longer sustain modern society)
Genetic engineering seems like the best option, I’d say
The rubber will hit the road on genetic engineering of offspring when it is possible to lighten skin color and engineer out homosexuality. I feel bad that I won’t get to watch it all since I am likely to be dead.
Many years ago I had a discussion about God with a classmate. She said that if God was all powerful why would it create humans who are capable of such depraved behavior as we see every day?
I answered that it gave us free will. The ability to choose any path we wanted.
I argued that my classmate should assume that she was an all powerful being, able to create any kind of beings she wanted. What would she create?
I said that I would prefer to create a creature that could evolve, that would be free to surprise or disappoint me. I wouldn’t want to control it, I would like it to set it’s own path. I would find much greater pain and joy on such a path but the journey would be more interesting.
Genetic engineering will not make superior humans. We will still have disease, cruelty, and death. The mix will change but we will not eliminate it. Human utopian dreams have always ended badly so far.
I didn’t know what I was getting when my daughter was born. I didn’t know that I was capable of so much love toward such a tiny creature. Engineering her before birth so that she could fit my notion of what a good person should be seems like a terrible burden to place on such a small being. As she has grown, there are things about her that I wish were different. But I love her the way she is. Imperfect, frustrating, amazing, …human.
Of course I’m grateful that she is healthy. But I also know that one day she will become sick, one day she will die. That knowledge, that uncertainty about the future, shapes how I view my time with her. Shapes my relationship with the world.
Societies that have sought to create a master race seem to lose much of their humanity. The offspring seem to tend to revert to the mean, but the process changes society and the way we treat each other, and not for the better.
John 3:16
At the moment, GWAS for Big 5 personality are pretty unimpressive relative to cognitive ability and mental health (e.g. schizophrenia), so it may be a bit of a moot point.
(Loci discovery on neuroticism unimpressive relative to schiz., intelligence – http://infoproc.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/estimation-of-genetic-architecture-for.html)
Even cigarette addiction is easier than personality.
There’s likely some part of “extroversion” that just reflects cognitive skills and mental health and more effective cognitive functioning. If we discover that first, and likely we will, then sure, we should select for that.
If we did want a maximum safety rule for all this stuff, though, disallow selection of common variants (e.g. DRD4 alleles at high frequency which are associated to personality variation) and allow us to clean out low frequency variants.
This is all signaling. There is no real concern about genetic engineering anywhere. If there was genuine concern, we would be monitoring a powerful technique that in theory could already be used. It may be already used, but nobody knows exactly how much. We can do IVF with gametes from high-IQ people. In practice the biggest venture so far to try this, the Genius Sperm Bank (ha) failed and shut down. So why do we expect genetic engineering, which will remain a *less* powerful technique for the foreseeable future than simply plucking a gamete from a brilliant person, to be different? There are many groups on each side with interests in pretending to have a debate on this topic or looking clever or edgy. Gin up enough hysteria and you can get plenty of donations for your nonprofit. But nobody has an incentive to point out more mundane realities.
Introversion is exploding in the general population. Perhaps these mothers already have older, introverted children and know the consequences.
Will there be a day when we advertise
That our child is
A Non-GMO Baby.
This raises some other interesting questions.
Say you marry someone who has been genetically modified for some trait, and now the other parent, for whatever reason, does not want to have a kid who has been gmo-ed or the recipe has been lost, or whatever.
The baby could be a real surprise, and quite different from either parent, more so than today.
Or, if you do decide to go the gmo route once, that also means that all offspring thereafter will have to follow the gmo route to retain the trait. This could be costly.
Or, consider skin color. Now Steve Sailer will have to worry that the white person he wants to marry is in fact black because the parents changed the skin color for their baby, and, as revenge, this spouse will not tell him until after the first born arrives.
Why would fiddling with physical attributes or reasoning capacity change human nature? There are plenty of smart, beautiful people who variously exhibit courage, envy, altruism, greed, etc. and genes for those traits are elusive at best. As I see it the worst we’d get with gene editing would be human nature in a different guise; that and a vast underclass doomed to raise dim ugly children as their servants.
>“I don’t trust people to take so much control over the future of human nature.”,
… “However, creating an all-powerful government which can micromanage every last atom of culture and economy is absolutely the way to go.”
More relevantly, genetic engineering would wipe out homosexuality, so be careful praising it.