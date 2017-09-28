Adam Smith: Systematic Philosopher and Public Thinker*

That is the new, excellent, and detailed book by Eric Schliesser, a political scientist at Amsterdam. I would say that Schliesser is a very learned “left Smithian,” and that you should take the subtitle very very seriously. Here is one excerpt:
1. I argue that while Smith certainly took experience and empirical science seriously, he should not be understood as a empiricist in epistemology and his moral epistemology; he relies crucially on innate ideas and innate mental structure.
2. This book gives the first extensive (albeit not exhaustive) study and taxonomy of Smith’s theory of the passions, which I treat as elements of his system (cf. Hume’s treatise 1.1.4.7). In fact, I argue that the content of a social passion is inherently normative in Smith’s approach.
3. I argue that Smith is decidedly reserved about deploying mathematics within his political economy.
4. I argue that Smith’s account of liberty should not be identified with the so-called liberty of the moderns, or freedom of contract. While Smith certainly was a defender of freedom of contract, his account of liberty is more expansive (and more attractive).
Sometimes I draw a distinction between “branching” books, whose arguments spread out in many different directions and draw many distinctions, and “channeling” books, which try to put the material into a narrower, common framework. (Reading each requires quite distinct sets of skills!) This is a branching book. You can order it here.
I thank my colleague David Levy for the pointer to this work.
For the record, I think that Schilesser primarily identifies himself as more as a philosopher than as a political scientist, although this is clearly political philosophy, which he has recently been teaching a lot, to the degree that it is not just political economy. Of course, Smith was a Professor of Moral Philosophy himself, so it is appropriate.
I look forward to reading the book. RE (4), I think that liberty in the sense of others, particularly the government, not messing with one’s stuff is central in Smith’s understanding of liberty, even in his larger constitutional notion of an institutional system of liberty. But central does imply “All there is to it.”
Oops, I mean: does NOT imply