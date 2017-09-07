Alan Krueger on opioids and labor force participation

I haven’t had a chance to look at this one, but here is the headline summary from Brookings:
The new paper, published in the Fall 2017 edition of the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, makes a strong case for looking at the opioid epidemic as one driver of declining labor force participation rates.
In fact, Krueger suggests that the increase in opioid prescriptions from 1999 to 2015 could account for about 20 percent of the observed decline in men’s labor force participation during that same period, and 25 percent of the observed decline in women’s labor force participation.
Here is the Brookings link.
An additional cost of treating medical care as just one more consumer product.
Definitely seems related, though I’ll have to read it closely for his ideas on causation. It also notes that other people outside of the labor force claim that pain alone prevents them from getting a job, so perhaps some of them just need pain medication due to age? (Some of the change in LPF is an aging population.)
I have no doubt that many people get these on Medicare and Medicaid as well as private insurance, but opioids are also so cheap that I have a hard time imagining that insurance coverage is necessary for people who want them and can find a doctor to prescribe them to get them.
You are absolutely right that opiods can be purchased on the cheap. Heroin is readily available and can be purchased for about the cost of a Starbuck’s Venti Latte.
Prescription opioids purchased legally with a doctor’s script are very cheap: I had surgery on my foot last year and a Percoset Rx cost less than $5. However pills bought on the street are not cheap. A relative who had an addiction problem told me a few years back that oxycontin was going for $20 a pill.
Chicken or the egg? Perhaps people who are not participating in the economic life of a region seek the anodyne of opiates. What else is there for them to do? Disability is more secure than unemployment. Seeking to achieve disabled status causes focus on health and pain leading to medicalization of conditions that an employed productive person might tolerate and endure. Thus, prescriptions and addiction.
A couple of years ago, this site talked about low productivity individuals; they were called ZPGs or something like that. Dope is what they do.
+1 (file under: “correlation is not causation”)
…no filing needed — one can very safely ignore anything and everything Krueger says
Correlation = Causation if and only if the variables in question fit one’s preconceived faith-based belief system.
Sure, but life it about faith.
“What else is there for them to do?”
Oh, they could go fishing, do some gardening, haunt the library, dwell on the big eye, put ships in bottles and on and on.
Going fishing or gardening might jeopardize their Social Security Disability application. By the time you have proven yourself to be disabled which is defined as being down for six months, you might be hopelessly addicted. I am not saying that this is the way it is nor the way it should be, but I think that the relationship between unemployment and substance abuse is not a straight forward one-way street.
They could always play video games, watch Netflix, and post on blogs, twitter and Facebook.
You were speaking of “people who are not participating in the economic life of a region” before you moved on to those receiving disability. The most interesting recipients of disability benefits are law enforcement personnel, like this fellow: http://nailheadtom.blogspot.com/2012/11/scottsdale-taxpayers-foot-bill-for.html And, of course, these: http://nypost.com/2014/01/07/massive-social-security-fraud-probe-snares-scores-of-fdny-nypd-retirees/
Its quaint that you think anyone checks on anybody.
The government just has a hurdle to get approval. Once that’s done, there is no enforcement.
My “disabled” landlord re-did the electrical himself and also re-roofed the house himself.
You’re not disabled if you can roof.
People on disability must periodically have their disability recertified by medical personnel, with condition-appropriate testing. I know someone whose disability (private, not SSDI) was cancelled because he was deemed no longer too disabled to work.
The SSA sends spies or maybe drones around to check out people’s back yards and see if they have a garden?
” people who are not participating in the economic life of a region”
Unless they’re dead everyone is participating in the economic life of a region.
It’s also true that people who become severely addicted are generally unemployable. Some years back I watched a family member turn herself into a zombie with Vicodin. No way could she have held down a job in that state (she’s recovered from the addiction, but has a degenerative back problem and remains unable to work at any job she’d have the skills for).
Such is life in a country that decided to lay upon the altar of greedy the dearest and the best, sacrificing to the all-consuming Moloch their souls and selling their children into bondage in exchange for a mess of pottage. As famous Brazilian writer Lima Barreto wrote, Amerucan motto is, “make money, honestly if you can, but anyway makw money”. America has become an indicting example of what happens when greedy is good and one worships the Almighty Dollar.
Because drugs are such a uniquely American problem.
http://www.therichest.com/rich-list/most-shocking/10-of-the-most-drug-addicted-countries/
Those are very different situations. The reason the richest country in the world has drugs comsumption comparable to Third World hells like Mexico, Iran and Afghanistan is the alienation of a populace who can stand anymore to be sacrificed to the greed Moloch.
I think you forgot to mention one of the Third World countries on that list …..
Well, clearly that whole war on decongestants was misguided.
What would the numbers be with “less regulation?”
Our society has become so rich (and so secular) that opiates are the opium of the people. This is called progress.
If we were a compassionate society we’d worry a lot more about why so many of our neighbors are desperately sad and lonely.
“If we were a compassionate society we’d worry a lot more about why so many of our neighbors are desperately sad and lonely.”
Or even a sensible society that wanted to reduce drug abuse.
“Religion is the opium of the people” – paraphrase of Karl Marx
We are becoming less religious.
Nobody was saying this about the crack epidemic in the 1980s.
I wonder why.
Umm, yes they were. Oh generally, the crack epidemic was blamed more directly on high black unemployment, inequitable legal treatment and decaying inner cities. But those were generally considered failings of a compassionate society.
Really? Cause it seemed to me like it was blamed on criminal gangs – thus the three strikes your out zero tolerance policies, and heavier sentences for crack cocaine.
” thus the three strikes your out zero tolerance policies”
The three strikes laws were a 1990’s phenomenon.
“In the United States, habitual offender laws (commonly referred to as three-strikes laws) were first implemented on March 7, 1994 and are part of the United States Justice Department’s Anti- Violence Strategy.These laws require a person guilty of committing both a severe violent felony and two other previous convictions to serve a mandatory life sentence in prison.[5][6] The purpose of the laws is to drastically increase the punishment of those convicted of more than two serious crimes.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three-strikes_law
The 1980’s was the time of the famous Nancy Reagan “Just Say No” campaign.
http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-nancy-reagan-drugs-20160307-story.html
Which, when you think about it, is a very Libertarian solution to a drug addiction problem.
I can’t wait for the Ivanka Trump Super Predator speech, I think it will really wake up the heartland.
It seems doubtful is she’ll follow in the footsteps of one of Hillary Clinton’s most notable gaffes from the 1990’s.
“”They are often the kinds of kids that are called ‘super-predators,’ ” Clinton said in 1996, at the height of anxiety during her husband’s administration about high rates of crime and violence. “No conscience, no empathy, we can talk about why they ended up that way, but first we have to bring them to heel.””
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/02/25/clinton-heckled-by-black-lives-matter-activist/?utm_term=.2c2f94545d25
Trump supporters must have been high on something.
Methamphetamine abuse would certainly explain the paranoia.
We tend to blame addicts: old people in pain, lazy ones without jobs. It’s easy to feel that way after being hurt by an addict friend or family member. Yes, those individuals are responsible of their actions, but…..take a pause and think about the people that got into addiction by prescription.
The NCAA has an interesting opinion on opioids and young healthy people: ” the risk painkillers pose to young athletes…injuries are natural to sport, and pain management is natural to recovery from many injuries. But there is another side to their use: the easy introduction to their potent high through initial prescriptions; ready access to more pills through black markets; and eventually, a pathway to dangerous street drugs.” http://www.ncaa.org/champion/prescribing-new-tactic
This is a quite emotional opioid addiction story of a young athlete, it’s just an anecdote but it can show another angle to the story: http://www.ncaa.org/static/champion/smoke-screen/#sthash.lqugPvQq.dpbs
