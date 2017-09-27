The American government pays the NFL to tell its players to stand during the national anthem

Via Alex — the Alex — here is the story. Excerpt:
It turns out that from 2011-2014, the Department of Defense spent $5.4 million in contracts with 14 NFL teams for flag ceremonies. The National Guard got in on the action too, and gave $6.7 million to the NFL for the same kind of thing from 2013 to 2015.
…Before 2009, football players standing for the national anthem wasn’t even a thing. The teams stayed in the locker room until after “and the hoooome of the braaaave,” and then ran onto the field. No one was offended, and no one was on cable news eliciting tears from disrespected military families. But then, the Department of Defense and the National Guard got involved. They began to pay the NFL millions of dollars to have ostentatious flag ceremonies before games.
There is even a whole Senate report objecting to this entire practice, with John McCain as one of the most vocal critics. As I’ve suggested lately, maybe the ceremony really isn’t so patriotic after all.
MRUniversity has a video about this phenomenon, very informative:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8ZHZRMSxKg
Nice expose, but I don’t see our Alex Tabarrok mentioned in the story at all… TC: “Via Alex — the Alex — here is the story”
Very funny. Good catch. More funny things:
It might be a funny day.
This is the kind of desperation that someone resorts to when they are looking at the business end of a 60/40 public opinion split.
Like all things, opinions differ greatly depending on how the question is framed: https://www.usnews.com/news/ken-walshs-washington/articles/2017-09-27/poll-majority-doesnt-think-nfl-players-should-be-punished-for-anthem-protests
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/352419-michael-hayden-in-trump-versus-nfl-standing-up-for-free-speech
Some players sometimes stood on the field for the anthem before 2009. That is when uniformity began.
Best I can tell the federal payments for patriotic activities haven’t been clearly connected to this 2009 change though still srem highly relevant to the larger debate.
Your Bloomberg article was pretty funny, classic trolling. For instance:
“The main argument for the anthem is that a disproportionate share of professional athletes are black, and the ceremony gives them a necessary chance to protest.”
LOL. Or:
“The awkward, hard-to-admit truth is that the American national anthem is a form of right-wing political correctness, designed to embarrass or intimidate those who do not see fit to sing along and pay the demanded respect.”
Yes, I’m sure that was what Francis Scott Key intended when he composed it.
“In these polarized and globalized times, surely a shift in the anthem convention should be entertained. There are many other ways of showing respect for the American military.”
And I’m sure Colin Kaepernick would just love to demonstrate them. Notice his article and his post here never mentions him, it’s almost as if Tyler purposefully misses the point…
So why did the NFL continue the practice after the contract ended? It sounds like Gooddell could have avoided a lot of problems by saying before this season that the League has decided to return to its pre-2009 practice of teams not taking the field until after the anthem.
I’m really struck in the past few days that Gooddell is struggling as a CEO to handle this situation, regardless of your stance on standing or kneeling.
Goodell has been pretty Badell at everything, worst commissioner in sports in a long time.
