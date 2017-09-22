Another Cost of Global Warming

This paper documents a small but systematic bias in the patent evaluation system at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO): external weather variations affect the allowance or rejection of patent applications. I examine 8.8 million reject/allow decisions from 3.5 million patent applications to the USPTO between 2001 and 2014, and find that on unusually warm days patent allowance rates are higher and final rejection rates are lower than on cold days. I also find that on cloudy days, final rejection rates are lower than on clear days. I show that these effects constitute a decision-making bias which exists even after controlling for sorting effects, controlling for applicant-level, application-level, primary class-level, art unit-level, and examiner- level characteristics. The bias even exists after controlling for the quality of the patent applications. While theoretically interesting, I also note that the effect sizes are relatively modest and may not require policy changes from the USPTO. Yet, the results are strong enough to provide a potentially useful instrumental variable for future innovation research.
From a paper by Balázs Kovács, here. Hat tip Kevin Lewis.
Maybe this just wasn’t mentioned in the abstract because it’s so obvious but, did they control for time of year? For example the seasons could affect when people are likely to take vacations. The holidays are also not evenly distributed in the year.
Good point. The paper is gated so I can’t read it, but it’s well known that at the end of every two week period (US patent examiners are informally rated by their allowance rate every bi-week) more patents are issued, as well as at the end of every quarter (also a critical rating period) and at the end of every Federal fiscal year (ends in October). Another factor is that perhaps the effect seen by these researcher authors is random, since I’m not sure how the researchers determined the notice of allowance. There’s a gap between the time the examiner gives a notice of allowance and the time the patent is formally published, I hope the authors somehow got a hold of the data for the former and not just the latter. The latter data is online, and easy to find, but the former data I don’t think is easy to obtain, unless somehow the researchers got permission from the US Patent Office.
Bonus trivia: rumor has it some US senior patent examiners, who have tenure and cannot be easily fired, used to not even examine patent applications but issue them all together at the end of a rating period to reach their numbers. That’s one reason there’s bogus patents. The European patent office has a two person team which is IMO a better system for examination. An assembly line of experts would be even better. Crowd sourcing even better, and adopting Japanese / German “laid open” (not even examined until litigation, the way US copyright applications are now) for trivial or small improvement type inventions is even better.
I have access to the paper. They do have a dataset with the date of the actual decision, and they are controlling for week of year and day of week, which should address these concerns.
Yep. From the link: “to control for seasonality, I include year, week-of-year, and day-of-week fixed effects.”
I was also going to raise this point. Most federal employees take their vacations in the summer. I’m not sure how or why that dynamic would lead to higher approval rates though. Maybe they bring on contractors who were former employees.
I also supervised student research that showed hours of daylight was a significant explanatory variable for suicides. It’s possible that diminished daylight hours makes reviewers more likely to deny applications.
Let’s suppose that vacations and daylight hours are the ACTUAL best instruments. Does it suffice that other variables, such as temperature, are highly correlated to these, making that ALSO a good instrument. I mean, does an instrument have to have some good theoretical justification?
Hours of daylight, though, are directly linked to season such that they can’t be untangled from other seasonal effects.
That’s not true of temperature or cloudiness, which vary with respect to everything else. So it seems like their ability to control for potentially related things is better.
There are lots of similar results. They tend to be small and amusing rather than big or scary.
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets/111015/does-weather-affect-stock-market.asp
While these sorts of studies are always subject to concern about whether they controlled for confounding well enough, I see no reason for extreme skepticism in this particular case.
There is a very plausible mechanism here: weather affects mood, and mood has an effect on decisions where there is some level of subjectivity.
The key word here is “instrument.” The purpose is not to show that temperature is an explanator, but that when you have endogeneity between two theoretically sound independent variables, you can substitute this as an instrument for one of them and avoid biased estimators.
http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110411/full/news.2011.227.html
“A prisoner’s chance of parole depends on when the judge hearing the case last took a break, say researchers who have studied decisions in Israeli courts. As judges tire and get hungry, they slip towards the easy option of denying parole, say the researchers.”
Absolutely. Never call or make an appointment to meet someone before lunch when a positive outcome is needed. It’s much easier to wheedle a person when they’ve got a full belly and are on the brink of taking a nap. Always save your request for after lunch time.
Do they take into account the fact that many USPTO patent examiners work remotely most of the time? Some far outside commuting distance of Alexandria? USPTO examiners are allowed to work from home full time after the first year.
Great point. But if the researchers did, in fact, have that data, wouldn’t that make the results more robust? They wouldn’t have Washington DC specific or daily commute factors coming into play.
The US has incredibly sophisticated and effective HVAC systems in almost all residential and business buildings. Do the patent examiners work outside, at picnic tables perhaps?
