From the comments — a further note on planes and flying

You need to look at ticket prices inclusive of fees, not just fares. Those have continued the long run trend of falling in inflation-adjusted terms, although not every year.
Airline products across carriers have become less variable/more standardized. Price is only one element of competition. There are significant barriers to entry in the airline industry, not least of which is the prohibition on foreign ownership of US airlines. However that is hardly the only one.
The major reason Alaska Airlines purchased Virgin America was access to gates and in some cases slots at major congested airports. You not only have government-owned airports entering long-term leases with incumbent airlines, you frequently have capture of the bureaucrats running those airports by their major incumbent airline tenants. And where you have multiple airports in a metropolitan area, they’re frequently jointly run by the same bureaucracy rather than competing.
Airlines are highly profitable, though not nearly as profitable as two years ago, the biggest delta has been fuel cost tied to the price of oil. Consolidation allowed airlines to capture much of the gains of lower fuel prices for a period of time, but the smaller number of carriers returned to expansion and competition on the basis of price competing away some of those savings-driven prices.
All that said the only monopoly air routes in the US are the ones no one wants to fly and that require government subsidies in order to entice carriers into the market. Which isn’t to say that consumers wouldn’t benefit from more competition than we have today.
That is from Air Genius Gary Leff.
…so all is good in US airline industry — airlines make nice profits, passengers/consumers are happy, and no monopoly/cartels in sight. Why then would anybody complain about this current US airline situation?
Because I’m tall?
Where does he get that “airlines are highly profitable”? A quick look at American Airlines financial results for the past ten years shows it has barely broken even and its cash flow is negative for seven of those years. How does he define “profitable”?
JFGI? “IATA – Another Strong Year for Airline Profits in 2017”
What else would the IATA say?
From Morningstar, 9/1/17:
“As a result of consolidation, we believe U.S. carriers’ operating margins will now fluctuate between a high-single-digit trough and a midteens peak versus a history of negative trough margins coupled with peaks of roughly 10%.”
yes, that’s a good point. A quick Google shows many highly contradictory hits — some say airline profits are good, others say they are terrible. Must be something very fuzzy about how the airline profits are calculated and expressed. If only we had access to professional economists who could definitively clear this up?
It costs me more to fly to Indianapolis than it does for me to fly to Hong Kong.
I’ve been flying since I was 2 years old so I don’t know what to say about this really. There are differences. I can pretty much figure out the least worst option given whatever alternatives. My spouse is 100% focused on price and it is usually a heavy lift to bump him off that lowest fare. But I eventually do.
Don’t ask me to invest any money. Though I probably have through index funds.
Yeah that’s true in the Philippines too: flying to a provincial city that’s relatively close is more expensive than flying to far away Malaysia or Hong Kong.
Air Genius Gary Leff has quite a few laughs on his website: “Michelle Lavin of New York is “putting JetBlue on the legal hot seat” over an incident on a Las Vegas flight that occurred over Labor Day weekend in 2014, but she’s only just now suing. She claims “the airline torched her keister with hot tea” causing her to suffer third degree burns on her butt. The spill resulted from two passengers arguing over a barking dog.”
Bonus trivia: this site among others is excellent for reporting safety incidents, there are some every day: http://aviation.globalincidentmap.com/
Airlines have famously thin profit margins except where they have local monopolies.
The airline / TSA bitch-and-moan is exceedingly tiresome. Ann Coulter had a good point about abuse of discretion by low level employees and the whole mess about the AC-DC doctor getting himself bloodied while refusing to leave a plane from which he’d been bumped was indicative of bureaucratic flat-footedness by the airline responsible. The thing is, you hear about these incidents because they are not particularly common. Ann Coulter claims to fly twice a week.
Oh yes monopolies only exist on routes between cities nobody wants to fly. All this along with the admission that Airlines have power over their regulators, airport governance, and that Alaska bought another airline just for the right to use certain airports. Now if we used the word Duopoly…
I would ask Leff to explain the history of Northwest, now Delta, and Minneapolis-St Paul. But if you read through his back issues with any crotical eye at all you will see he is effectively a complete shill for the major airlines, like almost every other travel writer. Just look at the evolution of his position in the days after the United-Police beating in Chicago back last April, as he bends over backwards to defend United until that position becomes both untenable and very unpopular.
Corruption takes many forms and often it is not very visible to the corruptee, but his enthusiasm and identification with an industry that is a model of regulatory capture should put one on notice.