That is the title of a recent research paper (pdf) by Adriana Kocornik-Mina, Thomas K.J. McDermott, Guy Michaels, and Ferdinand Rauch. Here is the abstract:
Does economic activity relocate away from areas that are at high risk of recurring shocks? We examine this question in the context of floods, which are among the costliest and most common natural disasters. Over the past thirty years, floods worldwide killed more than 500,000 people and displaced over 650,000,000 people. This paper analyzes the effect of large scale floods, which displaced at least 100,000 people each, in over 1,800 cities in 40 countries, from 2003-2008. We conduct our analysis using spatially detailed inundation maps and night lights data spanning the globe’s urban areas. We find that low elevation areas are about 3-4 times more likely to be hit by large floods than other areas, and yet they concentrate more economic activity per square kilometer. When cities are hit by large floods, the low elevation areas also sustain more damage, but like the rest of the flooded cities they recover rapidly, and economic activity does not move to safer areas. Only in more recently populated urban areas, flooded areas show a larger and more persistent decline in economic activity. Our findings have important policy implications for aid, development and urban planning in a world with rapid urbanization and rising sea levels.
One possible implication of these strong results is that, better pricing of flood insurance, which I favor, still probably won’t get most population centers out of those low-lying, relatively vulnerable areas.
I live near the Los Angeles River. The smart thing to have done after the big flood of 1938 would have been to convert the floodplain to parks and golf courses (as was more or less done in Palm Springs and Scottsdale in more recent times). But economic activity was concentrated near the LA River, so the Army Corp of Engineers just converted the LA River to a big ugly concrete ditch. That’s worked (so far, knock on wood).
True but it’s not clear to me that would be desirable. Sure, flood damage would be reduced. But costs at all other times would be higher because the economic activities would no longer be conveniently located near the water and near each other rather than on more remote and difficult-to-build-on uphill land.
The low-lying vulnerable areas include places such as New York City and a good chunk of the Netherlands. We could reduce exposure to flood damage by telling the New Yorkers to relocate up the Hudson River or to New Jersey, and telling the Dutch to move to France or Luxembourg, but I doubt those are the economically efficient choices.
Well, we’ll never know whether moving uphill would be more efficient or not, because we subsidize people to live near the water by bailing them out, right? Or is that not the case for this dataset?
We do know, because the companies that moved upstate of NYC hundreds of years ago did quite well.
