The Gender Gap in STEM is NOT What You Think

In a new NBER working paper David Card and Abigail Payne have a stunning new explanation of the gender gap in STEM at universities. The conventional wisdom is that the gender gap is about women and the forces–discrimination, sexism, parenting, aptitudes, choices; take your pick–that make women less likely to study in STEM fields. Card and Payne are saying that the great bulk of the gap is actually about men and their problems. At least that is my interpretation of their results, the authors, to my mind, don’t clearly state just how much their results run against the conventional wisdom. (Have I misunderstood their paper? We shall see.)
The authors are using a large data set on Canadian high school students that includes data on grade 12 (level 4) high school classes and grades and initial university program. Using this data, the authors find that females are STEM ready:
…At the end of high school, females have nearly the same overall rate of STEM readiness as males, and
slightly higher average grades in the prerequisite math and science courses. The mix of STEM related courses taken by men and women is different, however, with a higher concentration of women in biology and chemistry and a lower concentration in physics and calculus.
Since females are STEM-ready when leaving high school you are probably thinking that the gender gap must be a result either of different entry choices conditional on STEM-readiness or different attrition rates. No. Card and Payne say that entry rates and attrition rates are similar for males and females. So what explains why males are more likely to take a STEM degree than females?
The main driver of the gender gap is the fact that many more females (44%) than males (32%) enter university. Simply assuming that non‐STEM ready females had the same university entry rate as non‐STEM ready males would
narrow the gender gap in the fraction of university entrants who are STEM ready from 14
percentage points to less than 2 percentage points.
Moreover:
On average, females have about the same average grades in UP (“University Preparation”, AT) math and sciences courses as males, but higher grades in English/French and other qualifying courses that count toward the top 6 scores that determine their university rankings. This comparative advantage explains a substantial share of the gender difference in the probability of pursing a STEM major, conditional on being STEM ready at the end of high school.
Put (too) simply the only men who are good enough to get into university are men who are good at STEM. Women are good enough to get into non-STEM and STEM fields. Thus, among university students, women dominate in the non-STEM fields and men survive in the STEM fields. (The former is mathematically certain while the latter is true only given current absolute numbers of male students. If fewer men went to college, women would dominate both fields). I don’t know whether this story will hold up but one attractive feature, as a theory, is that it is consistent with the worrying exit from the labor market of men at the bottom.
If we accept these results, the gender gap industry is focused on the wrong thing. The real gender gap is that men are having trouble competing everywhere except in STEM.
Hat tip: Scott Cunningham.
Of course, the non-STEM fields have easier grading on average.
Schools don’t have any interest in solving that issue either.
Then why don’t men go for those easy subjects?
Preferences: Things vs. People.
‘ave I misunderstood their paper? We shall see.’
I’m sure we will, but part of the charm of reading this web site is how being right or wrong is unimportant to what is posted. See, you don’t even have to read to the end to find out just how true that observation is – ‘ I don’t know whether this story will hold up but one attractive feature….’
‘The real gender gap is that men are having trouble competing everywhere except in STEM.’
Well, that and the number of faculty in many programs are often notably male, not that one would expect a member of the GMU econ dept. to notice that in their daily routines.
‘
Oddly, every blog post is not peer reviewed.
Hint: Tyler’s just starting a conversation.
Hint: it’s not Tyler.
You can usually tell who it is from topic alone.
Sorry Alex! But this is more of a Tyler post.
From topic, nor so much. But fro the style, obviously.
“… but part of the charm of reading this web site is how being right or wrong is unimportant to what is posted. ”
Well now that’s an ironic comment.
This looks fascinating. From the abstract, it sounds like a straight-up example of Simpson’s Paradox. (Read up on that, it makes for very interesting reading.)
MMMM . . . Donuts.
I can’t explain it. Why can’t more women do math and science? Is it emotional, physiological, psychological?
Not to worry! Young boys are circling the aggregate, academic drain at rapidly accelerating rates.
Judea Pearl has been making your point, and in this same context, for a very long time. Here’s a short write up: http://ftp.cs.ucla.edu/pub/stat_ser/R238.pdf
Averages/means are dimensionless and yet many bright people continue to think they can be used to measure things in the same way that a yardstick measures length.
“Averages/means are dimensionless”: not in general. What did you actually mean?
Average/means have the same dimension as their population pool. IE the average height of an American male is 176 centimeters.
Shouldn’t 560 million meters divided by 322 million people equal 176 centimeters-per-person?
I can think of three possible explanations:
– radical feminists discriminate against men in gender studies departments. Humanities departments are not a welcoming environment for men
– unqualified jobs (construction, factory work, farming) favor men over women. Hence unskilled women prefer to go to college for a soft degree than men (also, women who want to get married instead of working can go to college and study a soft major in order to meet men)
– some men still associate a negative sigma with some non-stem professions like nursing
Some of these hypothesis could be discriminated looking at the data with more detail
You left out some obvious hypothesis:
Males prefer Challenges, Females prefer Security. So men tend to gravitate to professions that are mentally and physically harder and have high stress and women tend to gravitate to professions that are easier and have low stress.
The Bell curve for Men is shallower and wider than the Bell Curve. So, any job that selects for either end of the Bell curve will tend to be heavily populated by Men and jobs toward the center will tend to lean towards Women.
That’s not obvious at all. Isn’t studying STEM much more secure? Even a mediocre engineer can find stable employment, but only the very best Medieval History PhDs get tenure.
“That’s not obvious at all. Isn’t studying STEM much more secure? Even a mediocre engineer can find stable employment”
Nah that’s the big lie about engineering. In reality it’s as much a passion profession as being an artist.
Maybe it’s about passion for the people who insist on working as code artisans at hip startups in expensive locations. There is plenty of stable boring work in logistics, advertising, corporate infrastructure, networking, security, administration, support and so on.
Lots of Indians willing to do that kind of work for pennies an hour too.
I don’t know if it’s what JWatts meant, but the security could be security in actually finishing your degree. STEM majors have a much higher washout rate than the humanities. So, when choosing your major, going with an easier humanities degree is the safer choice (for college).
More secure? Not compared to ‘Eds and Meds’ jobs. Most male-dominated STEM jobs are private sector, while most female-dominated ‘Eds and Meds’ jobs are public sector with much greater job security.
“…but only the very best Medieval History PhDs get tenure.”
Well that assumes that females getting degrees in Medieval History are planning a career in Medieval History. Generally speaking most students going that route aren’t planning on being a professor. They are pursuing an interesting degree and delaying entry to the work force. And frankly who thinks that Medieval Historian is a stressful job?
#2 seems quite correct to me. One question for discussion might be: in the market for skilled-but-not-quite-professional labor, why have primarily female jobs (HR, nursing, elementary school teaching) trended towards requiring more & more college degrees, even master’s degrees, while primarily male jobs (electrician, auto mechanic) have not?
Is nursing considered non-STEM? I guess you could draw a distinction between CNAs, on one end, and Nurse Anestheseologists, on the other. Or maybe STEM is not really that useful of a distinction.
#2 seems quite correct to me. One question for discussion might be: in the market for skilled-but-not-quite-professional labor, why have primarily female jobs (HR, nursing, elementary school teaching) trended towards requiring more & more college degrees, even master’s degrees,
Because the HR departments in most large companies have utterly fucked everything up.
Yeah that’s why the S&P500 is at all time highs, because of how fucked up those companies are.
This story makes a lot of sense. It’s also not the first paper to look at the STEM gender gap from a “pre-college” skills perspective. See also Speer (2017 Labour Economics ); Aucejo & James (2016, working paper).
From Speer: “The gender gaps in test scores, particularly in science and mechanical fields, exist by the mid-teenage years and grow with age.”
From Aucejo & James: “Finally, we study the gender gaps in college enrollment and STEM field enrollment, showing that verbal skills and comparative advantage in skills are key determinants of these gaps.”
The results from all three studies are consistent.
I’m glad to see the new paper, but I was bothered by the lack of references (including me of course, but they missed lots of other papers — one page of references for such a huge literature?). Thanks TM for pointing this out.
Happy to point out great research on an important topic. There are probably other important papers in this vein that I don’t know about since I’m not deep into this literature.
Wang et al (2013) “Not Lack of Ability but More Choice: Individual and Gender Differences in Choice of Careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics”: http://www.cds.web.unc.edu/files/2014/10/not_lack_of_ability.pdf
It sounds like the argument boils down to the claim that STEM-qualified females have other choices and STEM-qualified males don’t — they’re ‘stuck’ in STEM. But given the relatively high pay in STEM fields, why do women leave in droves (or never enter in the first place)? And do we *really* think that STEM-qualified males would really prefer to switch to Humanities but are prevented from doing so because their language skills aren’t up to it? Also, isn’t it pretty clear that Biology and Chemistry aren’t as ‘mathy’ as Calculus and Physics (and aren’t women already a majority of University biology majors)?
Lastly, shouldn’t we all be vastly more worried about this:
“many more females (44%) than males (32%) enter university”
Than how many females choose STEM careers?
STEM careers are mostly shit, I think women recognize that more.
LOL Just Another MR CUCKOLD LOL LOL
Hey leave us cuckolds alone!
I think this may be exactly the point. You get chemistry and biology to get into the health sciences. Doctor, nurse, pharmacology, the medical technicians, vet. These are good paying jobs, usually with pretty good female oriented workplaces and structures for childcare. STEM fields are typically not.
In other words people are making rational choices.
STEM-qualified males are not stuck. They could switch to other majors also. The paper’s claim is that it is sufficient that males on average have a comparative advantage (not an absolute advantage) in STEM fields, coupled with the overall difference in the numbers of men and women entering universities, to explain the current distribution of choice in majors. Given that this is a 2-outputs problem (STEM vs. non-STEM), there are plenty of simple comparative advantage toy models that show this kind of result.
It seems self-evident that (most) women don’t feel as highly pressured to find highly paying jobs as men do. My STEM wife could easily make $100K+ working for an oil company but chooses to teach instead. It was left to her non-STEM husband to pay the mortgage.
This is probably the real answer, but maybe not for long, if male workforce participation continues to decline. Most women don’t go into the job market under the assumption that they will be the primary wage earner in the household. Also, if you are assuming that your career is going to be sacrificed in favor of your husbands, why bother? Go into a field that is in demand everywhere so you can move with him. Nursing, teaching, doesn’t matter where you live, you can find a job. But a scientific, technical career, there are certain centers that you have to be in to progress. If you have to move to follow your husbands job, you can’t really stay at the top rated research lab or technical hub for whatever you’re doing.
Again, that all might change if trends continue and women start becoming primary wage earners and start developing an expectation that they will be the primary wage earner.
Men are mostly the ones stupid enough to waste time studying engineering and such things. When I was in school women heavily went into the actuarial science program, a lot of men went into CS. Guess whose making WAY more money now (not the men).
CS covers everything from small town web pages to big city high frequency trading. Prospective students probably know where they fit in, and how aggressive they plan to be.
It’s kind of like saying “how much do salesmen make?”
Well, what are we talking about, socks or skyscrapers?
The thing is you don’t know what you’re talking about.
I will not divulge the scale of my success. It would be a shallow way to win the argument. 🙂
You comment regularly here so I’m guessing it’s zero.
Not using myself as the only datum:
http://www.businessinsider.com/better-to-be-a-software-engineer-than-a-pro-athlete-2017-1
The closing paragraph describes “selling skyscrapers.”
That’s a fucking stupid article.
You are one weird dude. You start by trashing STEM and CS and end by stubbornly refusing that they all offer an opportunity to hit the long ball.
Geez, the richest man in the world is off and on “CS.”
” Guess whose making WAY more money now (not the men).”
So, all that talk of disparately low pay for women is complete bunk?
I just think the smart women know better than to go into these shitty fields like engineering or CS. There’s far more money and status on offer in other things.
Following Steve Williams (@SteveStuWill) as I do, I find none of this surprising.
People are different, and do things for different reasons. The danger always comes when we start to group people for political advantage.
When populations become more interesting than people.
“a higher concentration of women in biology and chemistry”
How much of the STEM gap disappears when we include medical studies, especially nursing?
“…especially nursing”
And Veterinary Science (80% female students). And Respiratory (60%), Occupational (90%), Physical (65%) therapy. And Pharmacy (over 60% female students).
If you include all those medical related fields, I would guess the answer is ‘more than all of it’.
Sure, fine, then we aren’t really talking about “science” but people who use sciency things in their jobs. Nurses don’t conduct experiments, design things, build things, or perform statistical analysis.
But I’m not faulting your creeping definition of STEM, but rather the original definition of STEM. People have concocted this acronym of professions that are ostensibly contributing to societal advancement. Of course not everyone who gets such degrees makes such contributions. When I was younger it was doctor, lawyer, professor, etc.
There can be gluts of such workers that make these fields poor choices. There is also a lot of competition from foreigners for these jobs.
We need to forget about social engineering of our kids and just let them choose what they want to do without influence. The simplest explanation is that while girls perform well in math and science classes, they just don’t like it. What is wrong with that? My two girls can be whatever they want, and I’ll be happy if they enjoy their work.
Since “STEM is good,” everybody has been working their way into the list. “Urban Forestry?”
http://stemdegreelist.com
“girls perform well in math and science classes”: that probably means the exams are too easy.
Is the entire debate looking at the wrong thing?
Men and women are enormous groups with large overlaps – for instance between high performers and low performers, or between those with particular educational and social advantages. Many disparities doubtless do relate to career-tracks, family roles, time out of the workplace (I know about much of this, being a male who has voluntarily taken many of these options within my family, and seen the impact first hand). These need fixing or ameliorating. The gender side of it meshes with these factors, but is not the driving force behind them – the debate seems rather to be driven by politics, thereby settling on a non-systemic aspect of any disparities, rather than a driver.
The “gender gap” though is at least partially about status.
At the very top of stem fields, the concentration of men is higher (a small sample, though). So the people who accrue disproportionate amounts of status in their field are often men (this is true even in softer fields like sociology, although we need to control for age). Perhaps this is changing; hard to tell or measure.
Positing “greater male variability” might be tempting (at least one notable econ prof got in trouble for it).
Or greater male obsessiveness, competitiveness, etc.
Is law STEM?
http://abovethelaw.com/2013/01/leading-lady-lawyers-ranking-the-am-law-100-by-women-in-leadership-roles/
Law isn’t STEM, it’s a career for people who actually have ambitions and ability.
Do you even remember that Bill Gates was pre-law at Harvard before he dropped out?
The preferred acronym is SMELT
I always tell people that guys like me got into computers because of our limitations, so this study rings true.
By the way, the big innovation that I see in middle and high school is classes dedicated to organization and time management–at least where I live. I suspect that girls are naturally better at those tasks (statistically speaking, please don’t fire me), so these classes, while helping everyone, may disproportionately help boys (statistically speaking, please don’t fire me).
“I always tell people that guys like me got into computers because of our limitations”: yeah, that’s my experience of computer people.
“I always tell people that guys like me got into computers because of our limitations,”
Sure, and the NBA is full of multi-millionaires that got into basketball because of their limitations.
I think dearieme has the better point here. Most computer people are pretty low IQ or have severe problems in other respects which makes higher status professions off limits for them.
“Most computer people are pretty low IQ”
LOL, one of the silliest things I’ve read on the web this week. That’s not remotely true. Are you signalling or ignorant?
Median IQ for computer programmers is roughly 110:
https://www.quora.com/Whats-the-average-IQ-of-a-programmer
110 is a pretty low median for professionals – computer programmers are people who went to school but didn’t have the iQ points to become anything better.
I see a couple of comments above about nursing, a field that is still disproportionately female.
We consider nursing a non-STEM occupation, but why? There seems to be a fair amount of science in both the courses taken as part of the degrees, and the use of scientific and technical information in the actual practice of nursing.
Sure, there are non-science, shitty aspects of the job (in the case of nursing, we can mean that literally), but that’s true of most jobs.
I would think any degreed nursing would be a STEM degree.
Because using science is not doing science.
STEM is a poorly conceived notion of careers that are valuable for economic development, and I don’t think that’s objectively true. Nursing is obviously a well paying and valuable career field. I’d consider it professional/technical before I call it “science.” There’s no need to pigeonhole every job into the STEM model.
That would also apply to most engineering fields.
Using science instead of doing science is what the T and E in STEM stand for.
“There seems to be a fair amount of science in both the courses taken as part of the degrees”
No, there isn’t. Look up the degree requirements at your local university if you don’t believe me.
“and the use of scientific and technical information in the actual practice of nursing. ”
Under the direction of the doctor, who actually understands the science and makes the decisions.
Nursing can be anything from an AA to a PhD. It can be a temperature taker, or a Nurse Practitioner bumping an MD off traditional roles. A wide gamut.
yes, when I hear “nurse”, I tend to assume at least a PhD.
You are more likely to encounter the high powered nurses at an HMO, less likely at a traditional MD’s office.
In both cases:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principal–agent_problem
Oops
If STEM were just science it would be S.
If the E is in there for engineering, I would think degreed medicine analogous. Unless it was originally meant to contrast to medicine? Whatever.
Does selling heroin on the street corner count as medicine and therefore science? if so, there are a lot more people in STEM than we think.
“Men dominate women in chess primarily because smart men disproportionately go into chess whereas a larger number of smart women enjoy playing other games like dress-up and make-believe.”
lol
+1
I thought everyone knew that if a university has a math program and an English program, the English program is easier to get into, but apparently not. And note the use of grades to measure “STEM readiness” while ignoring test scores: test scores show a clear male advantage.
Disregard the second sentence, I glanced over the part where it was a study of Canadian schools.
This may explain the “gender gap in the fraction of university entrants who are STEM ready”, but not the gender gap in number of STEM entrants. I guess the former is only a small part of the later.
Being “good enough” to choose a certain career path is not the same as “this is what I will be best at”
I’m sure Michael Jordan is a good golfer, and Serena Williams is good at basketball.
There are likely more males whose best academic talent, by their own measurement, is math. This is likely due to biological differences between men and women. That does not mean men are better, just different.
Yes, but I’m not sure that you can say that “comparative advantage” isn’t about aptitude and choices. Part of it is that women are doing better in general, but it still happens that a large percentage of the women who have good STEM numbers have an even larger advantage in non-STEM fields, so aptitude and choices push them in non STEM directions– or in the subfields of STEM that require, e.g., more people skills. (So fewer female radiologists, who never talk to patients and just interact with machines.)
Another (too) simple way of putting it is that, on average, men are better in STEM than in non-STEM, whereas women do better in non-STEM than STEM, but women in college do better on average, so the average female matriculant has a STEM aptitude similar to the average male matriculant, but better non-STEM aptitude.
This does still leave open the oft-discussed notion that men have a greater standard deviation in many factors, even if due to cultural and environmental influences (a fact that, by itself, would cause the college population to shift from male dominated to equal to female dominated as we shift from a minority to half to more than half of people going to college.) Regardless, the larger problem is on the lower end for men. (Note also that lower tier universities regularly practice pro-male affirmative action.)
According to what is stated, around 67% of college students in Canada are female (I’m assuming the overall population is close to 50-50). According to IPEDs data, around 57% of American college students are female. This is a substantial difference and makes me wonder about the story being told. Caveat: I have not read or even looked at the paper, so perhaps they address this – if they do, please let me know.
One thing to consider is that although there are a couple of well-regarded schools in Canada, the median Canadian university has far lower standards and quality than the median US school.
The fact that the authors treat physics as equivalent to biology shows their biases. Moreover, math at the high school level is much less rigorous than college so average grades are meaningless if not corrected for rigor. All university professors know that there are math A students and “A” students. The STEM degrees that women are likely to avoid or drop out of are computer science, pure and applied math, physics, engineering, etc. Even in the social sciences, women are less likely to survive in Ph.D. econ (especially once you subtract women from Asia) than sociology or political science. And even within poli sci, those doing rational choice or some form of modeling are rarer than those who do international studies or political philosophy.
The problem that Larry Summers mentioned about six sigma math/physics types needed to end up at Harvard, Caltech, Princeton as faculty is only mildly weaker for full time careers in those subjects at less rigorous jobs such as “good” tech companies. So now we’re only talking two or three sigma not six. But at that level, men outnumber women. Once you factor in the higher earnings potential of equivalent females in law, business, and marketing — especially if they have some tech skills — you understand both their low willingness to enter STEM and, once having entered, low willingness to stick it out.
“Moreover, math at the high school level is much less rigorous than college so average grades are meaningless if not corrected for rigor.”
What? You might be right about lower-level coursework like “College Algebra” and “Business Calculus,” but you’re not anywhere near correct about the courses that actually make you a STEM major, such as Differential Equations or Real Analysis.
Oh, god. Cancel that. I misread you. I am sorry.
Maybe my stereotypes are out of date, but isn’t pure and applied math a popular field for women in university?
Where do you think all the math teachers come from?
No you’re wrong. Most math teachers don’t have degrees in math although as I said earlier actuarial science was very popular with women at my school – and THAT is actually a career with low risk / decently high reward – NOT engineering like the morons around here think.
Median Actuarial pay: $83K
http://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Actuary/Salary
Median Software Engineering pay: $81K
http://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Software_Engineer/Salary
That’s actually BS.
interesting.
Note that mathematics becomes more important in all STEM areas as you progress up to grad school. That also creates a shift.
Note that mathematics becomes less and less important in the real world of jobs. You hardly use any of that shit from those shitty programs.
> the gender gap industry
Tyler stated the real reason for the existence of the concept of a “gender gap” in the OP.
IF gender disparities in STEM employment can be explained away with “Well, women could do this stuff but (because they tend to be more all-around capable then men) they’re more likely to have other, better options available to them, AND if this then makes it possible for employers to avoid Title IX- style proportionality quotas (as a Safe Harbor against discrimination claims) THEN what’s not to like?