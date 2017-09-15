Is the great wage stagnation over?

Possibly so, though some more good years would be nice, to say the least. To some extent this could be noise, or delayed catch-up growth. Still, there seems to be a break in the previous trend:
In 2015, median household incomes rose by 5.2 percent. That was the fastest surge in percentage terms since the Census Bureau began keeping records in the 1960s. Women living alone saw their incomes rise by 8.7 percent. Median incomes for Hispanics rose by 6.1 percent. Immigrants’ incomes, excluding naturalized citizens, jumped by over 10 percent.
The news was especially good for the poor. The share of overall income that went to the poorest fifth increased by 3 percent, while the share that went to the affluent groups did not change. In that year, the poverty rate fell by 1.2 percentage points, the steepest decline since 1999.
…The numbers for 2016 have just been released by the Census Bureau, and the trends are pretty much the same. Median household income rose another 3.2 percent, after inflation, to its highest level ever. The poverty rate fell some more. The share of national income going to labor is now rising, while the share going to capital is falling.
That is from the new David Brooks column.
…..so the Census Bureau can measure ‘median household income’ with a tenth-percent accuracy every year ??
And official Federal inflation rates are just as accurate.
Yes. There are lots of problems with economic statistics, but number of decimal places isn’t one.
Actually, the claim of precision is perhaps its biggest problem.
I note that report is focused on household income, not individual income. I wonder to what extent the growth reflects more members of the household gaining jobs (e.g. reduced unemployment, or increased work hours for those employed part time) as opposed to an increase in wages?
I would guess a lot, unless you think that there are a lot of people getting 10% annual raises.
@MS – good point, also kids may be finally moving out of households, making them smaller, so wages per household goes up. I notice that in Florida I computed the other day the average household, if the stats I had were right, were only about 2.x people per house rather than the 3.x I was expecting.
“The problem of the middle-class squeeze, in short, may not be with how the fruits of productivity are distributed, but the fact that there isn’t much productivity growth at all. It’s not that a rising tide doesn’t lift all boats; it’s that the tide is not rising fast enough.”
I imagine its really easy for a middle class household to look at rising healthcare, education, and housing costs (in many, but not all metro areas) and still feel like they are being left behind.
Of course, Trump wants to repeal the policies adopted during the Obama administration that contribute to the gains by those at the lower end of the income spectrum and replace them with policies that will contribute to gains at the upper end. Oh, the irony!
Which Obama era regulations increased the wages of workers, aside from the minimum wage increase? I truly have no idea which new and costly burden imposed on corporations increased worker’s wages?
‘The share of overall income that went to the poorest fifth increased by 3 percent, while the share that went to the affluent groups did not change.’
And some wonder why Trump was elected.
How much did housing, food, college education, health insurance, childcare etc. increase? Did the median family end up with more or less disposable income?
Everything mentioned but food went up. The only beneficiaries of the supposed income increase, which isn’t an aggregate spread over the population but rather increases for some, stagnation for others, unemployment for still others, are those who refuse to participate in the consumer culture. They are people who have jobs, rent modest digs, buy used cars, wear ordinary clothing, eat at home and don’t have an attorney on retainer. Of course, they don’t contribute to the debt-fueled credit card economy so they’re a drag on it.
Of course the great wage “stagnation” is not over for Germany. Germany will continue to offer good value from workers with low wages while the US continually finds ways to reduce its competitiveness.
So, fast perfekt in Ton, aber nicht eigentlich richtig, besonders ‘Germany will continue to offer good value from workers with low wages’ ist falsch. Fachkräfte sind gut bezahlt, weil Deutschland kein Konkurrent für Billiglöhnländer ist..
Could this trend be driven by policy changes adopted during, and specially at the beginning, of the Obama administration?
I doubt Professor Lawfare had much to do with it.
A lot of people are rushing to applaud Obama policies for this. I liked Barry O, but let us recall the only thing Washington has done on economic policy the past few years was the end of 2013 fiscal cliff tax hikes on the wealthy and 2014 government shutdown/sequester driven by the debt ceiling crisis.
Gridlock works.
They more or less repealed the entire sequester last year.
The deficit has increased from around $400 billion a couple years ago to $700 billion now, many years into an economic recovery and with our foreign adventurism forever in extended wind-down mode. You never hear Keynesians puzzling over such curiosities.
That is the problem. “Counter-cyclical” spending never actually goes down in the good times. The good times are merely used as an excuse to keep spending more, and then when the bad times hit, they gets used as excuse to ratchet it up another notch.
When I look at the OMB data it shows the deficit falling from – $1,412,688 million in fiscal 2008 to $-584,651 million in FY 2016.
What is the source of your data?
“The problem of the middle-class squeeze, in short, may not be with how the fruits of productivity are distributed, but the fact that there isn’t much productivity growth at all. It’s not that a rising tide doesn’t lift all boats; it’s that the tide is not rising fast enough.” How much of the gains in income are already allocated for rising home insurance premiums, increasing property taxes, and underfunded retirement/college savings? Some of us have seen little to no wage increases for almost a decade. The picture that David paints is a little too rosy.
Populism arises for a reason. We should be curious as to why. The political parties and many think tanks have forgotten the commoner. A true moderate or independent force in Washington would be a good start.
See we were right and you were wrong. It was a monetary problem the Federal Reserve system is not good. Time to start experimenting with free banking!
> Possibly so, though some more good years would be nice, to say the least.
Is Tyler saying that “good years” are years when wages don’t grow?
I doubt TC is that radical but I wish he was. Brookes btw is echoing the standard Keynesian line that GDP due to wage growth is better than GDP due to capital growth when he says: “The share of national income going to labor is now rising, while the share going to capital is falling”. If you think about it, that’s absurd, but it is the standard Keynesian line. Thought experiment: a post-scarcity economy where intelligent machines do all the work, not just vacuuming but military fighting, robotic surgery, and, if you’re our fiend Art Deco’s wife, even love-making, would be a tremendous boon but according to Keynesian economists would be horrible since wage growth would be zero or negative. A more realistic example: Keynesians assume it’s terrible when firms fire workers during a recession, to save money, never mind the long-term growth prospects behind that. In short, Keynesians worship the status-quo.
