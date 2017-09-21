Greg Clark visits Australia and finds high rates of status persistence

The co-authors on this paper (pdf) are Andrew Leigh and Mike Pottenger, here is the abstract:
The paper estimates long run social mobility in Australia 1870–2017 tracking the status of rare surnames. The status information includes occupations from electoral rolls 1903–1980, and records of degrees awarded by Melbourne and Sydney universities 1852–2017. Status persistence was strong throughout, with an intergenerational correlation of 0.7–0.8, and no change over time. Notwithstanding egalitarian norms, high immigration and a well-targeted social safety net, Australian long-run social mobility rates are low. Despite evidence on conventional measures that Australia has higher rates of social mobility than the UK or USA (Mendolia and Siminski, 2016), status persistence for surnames is as high as that in England or the USA. Mobility rates are also just as low if we look just at mobility within descendants of UK immigrants, so ethnic effects explain none of the immobility.
Social mobility is indeed difficult to pull off. Hat tip goes to Ben Southwood.
The British pay a lot of attention to surnames, after all they basically gave the world all those obnoxious something-Jones type names because their was real social cost to becoming a lowly Jones.
There is a certain class in Australia that still clings to this in a way that other colonials do not, even Anglo South Africans. It is a way of saying we’re not those Australians. Thus in a old school Keeping Up Appearances way there is still a fair premium on such surnames.
Canadians on the other hand are often vaguely embarrassed by such matters when they notice them at all and this tendency increases rapidly as you leave the Toronto metro and the shadow of old Montreal.
I don’t think these studies are meaningless but there are a lot of confounders here. There is some literature though at the other end of the social spectrum. Those with an ancestor brought in chains show markedly less mobility.
It’s a strange method they chose.
Essentially they picked a set of ‘elite’ surnames, which they defined as having less than 29 individuals in 1900, including at least one who graduated a Melbourne or Sydney university.
Then they compare the outcomes over the generations to a group of people with common surnames like Smith or Wilson.
As far as I can tell they don’t compare the ‘elite’ group with the most obvious control, which would be similarly small families without anyone who graduated university.
Seems like they’re much more likely to be detecting founder effects in the small families they designated as ‘elite’, rather than anything particular about the broader system.
The co-author Andrew Leigh is also a member of parliament – shadow assistant treasurer. Current polls indicate that his party will win power at the next election. Social mobility may soon be his problem.
> Social mobility is indeed difficult to pull off.
Why is it social immobility necessarily a bad thing? Inequality, I understand. But why is relative ranking so important, regardless of absolute differences? Somebody has to be ranked at the bottom, and somebody at the top. Isn’t hereditary persistence preferable than random re-sorting every generation? If your ancestors were all lazy bums, chances are you’re probably better suited than most with taking a low-stress, low-work, low-paying job. Same argument goes if your ancestors were all unrepentant workaholics.
Taking Greg Clark’s findings into account, there are two takeaways. First, we should be focusing on helping the poor, by making the lifestyle of the poor not so bad. There’s too much focus on trying to give the poor opportunities, and these probably won’t work. Some people are going to be menial laborers no matter how great your free pre-K to post-graduate free education system is. Let’s focus on giving menial laborers lives filled with dignity and respect.
Second, we should try to pull out as much as possible from the people at the top. They’re pretty much going to work themselves to the bone to get there no matter what. I’ll call this the investment banker model. You want to be a master of the universe? Great, first you gotta put in 80 hours a week of work until you’re 50. Load high status jobs with high work loads and high stress. The upper quintile will show up anyway, because it’s largely genetic determined.
Andrew Leighton is shadow assistant treasurer in a far left-leaning party (ALP) running on a socialist platform that demonizes the successful.
A national census recently revealed inequality has fallen over the long term and the short term results were consistent with the long term trend.
The ALP has found it difficult to push their policy of a planned marginal tax rate of 49% on the top tax bracket (over $180,000) in the face of evidence that suggests inequality is falling rather than rising.
There are a large number of studies funded by the ALP through the left wing think tank the ‘Australia Institute’ and yes coauthored by their members, to try and doctor numbers to support their claims about inequality.
By way of background, the ALP is closely tied to the labour unions who effectively select the party leaders. They see economic growth as a zero sum game between employers and employees.
When asked about their economic policy, the shadow treasurer said they were relying on the “animal spirits” to stimulate the economy. During the GFC the same party helicopter dropped billions into people’s bank accounts, guaranteed bank deposits in the complete absence of banking instability and whined about liquidity traps.