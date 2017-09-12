Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?

There is now another paper on this theme by Nicholas Bloom, Charles I. Jones, John Van Reenen, and Michael Webb, abstract:
In many growth models, economic growth arises from people creating ideas, and the long-run growth rate is the product of two terms: the effective number of researchers and their research productivity. We present a wide range of evidence from various industries, products, and firms showing that research effort is rising substantially while research productivity is declining sharply. A good example is Moore’s Law. The number of researchers required today to achieve the famous doubling every two years of the density of computer chips is more than 18 times larger than the number required in the early 1970s. Across a broad range of case studies at various levels of (dis)aggregation, we find that ideas — and in particular the exponential growth they imply — are getting harder and harder to find. Exponential growth results from the large increases in research effort that offset its declining productivity.
Here is the NBER link.
Moore’s Law seems a particularly poor example. Ideas that refine an existing technology or process would seem to be non-comparable to sui generis ideas that create a technology or process.
Moore’s Law isn’t just the refining of the same technology, it encompasses completely new forms of data calculation, from mechanical, to vacuum tubes, to transistors, to memristors and quantum computing. A transistor is by no means simply a “refined mechanical computer” – it’s a completely different technology that draws from completely different fields.
A transistor is basically a switch dude, sure it works a bit differently but it IS actually a refinement of the idea of a mechanical switch.
It is the refining of the same technology. The law merely describes the number of transistors on a chip doubling every 18-24 months.
That’s it.
Scott is refering to Kurzweil’s Law of Acceeration.
+1 @J. Ott, thread winner. I will also point out that human growth has slowed down after an exponential increase in the 19th century until the end of the 20th century, so naturally if society depends on largely uncompensated Good Samaritan genius for innovation (the traditional way societies in the West innovate) then naturally the number of such ideas will slow down as population slows down. Solution: better patent laws so the people who invent but otherwise work on Wall Street due to the money will start inventing again.
Perhaps Moore’s Law and the learning curve power function (Henderson’s Law) are the same thing. Henderson said that every time you double total output you get X% more efficient. The higher the X, the steeper (and better!) the learning curve. We have to do a lot more research and build a lot more chips now to double total transistor production.
Look how many more movie sequels there are each year than there used to be. Of course ideas are getting much harder to find.
And when was the last time we had a new major religion? The 7th Century A.D.? Religious ideas are almost impossible to find.
Mormonism doesn’t count? What about Scientology? Sikhism is relatively new.
Well, set a threshold for major religions. If you make it 1% of global population, it’s Sikhs and Mormons. 2% and neither of them qualify.
When Christianity began it wasn’t a “major religion”, that took centuries. Who is to say that Mormonism won’t be a much bigger religion in the future? You’re looking at something at a point in time.
Part of the problem is the big production companies are getting squeezed. To keep their bottom line only movies with name recognition get funded since they can count on a certain number of people buying tickets.
RE: New Religion.
I personally think the radical left / SJWs is the new religion.
Original Sin = White Privilege
Devil / Satan = NAZIs
Jihadis / Crusaders = ANTIFA
Missionaries = Activist
Church = Universities
Priests = University Profs
etc
How can people improve the world if they don’t live in the real world? Or they only start to live in the real world AFTER 4 years undergrad + 6 years P.hD + 5 years of “experience” = 15 years. By the time they’ve gained enough experience to gamble on turning their mastery of a subject or domain into advancement of the whole field the cost of failure is too high.
I’m sympathetic to this. On the one hand, so much extra schooling tends to create a follower mentality inconsistent with generating new ideas. OTOH, it’s entirely possible that the extra schooling is more a consequence of prior research productivity than a cause of diminished future productivity. So much low and middle hanging fruit has been picked that current and future generations have to climb ever higher up the tree to find something new.
“So much low and middle hanging fruit has been picked that current and future generations have to climb ever higher up the tree to find something new.”
The brain implants should help.
Yes, your technomania might be treated with those.
I don’t think is a new development. The marginal cost of new ideas has pretty much been rising since the beginning of history.
The entirety of Ancient Magna Graecae was 5 million at most. Maybe translating into 1.5 million free citizens. They produced Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Pythagoras, Archimedes, Ptolemy, Euclid, Hippocrates, Menelaus, Thales, Pappus, Herodotus, and Democritus. All would have qualified for the Nobel or Fields assuming it existed in antiquity.
In general make a list of the most important ideas or thinkers in human history. If you weight the total count of each period by global population, you’ll find that the past has significantly disproportionately higher representation. The distant past even more so. The situation even looks worse when you consider that pre-industrial populations had much lower average IQs due to malnutrition.
This is why continued global population growth is so important. It’s the only reason progress doesn’t grind to a halt. Yes the global frontier of ideas is more difficult to mine now, but we have exponentially more people. If that ceases to be true the rate of innovation will slow down substantially.
Sounds plausible.
Moore’s Law is more of a goal than a scientific law. Moore inspired vast efforts to make his “law” come true.
Fortunately we have also more people looking for new ideas. Or do we?
And how widely afield are they looking?
Probably too much is invested in “known next big things” like AI and VR and not enough on weird stuff.
A famous example of “why digital was different” was to compare chip advancement to automotive. “Cars would cost pennies and get millions of mpg” etc. You have to understand how chips were different to understand why they were.
Basically, it was a game of miniaturization that started easy, and got harder over time. Chips got more powerful and chip manufacturing lines got more expensive apace.
Everyone always expected a limit, as the next complications in manufacturing became too expensive to recoup. It is amazing that chip makers have finagled a way this long.
That said, I see no reason that this miniaturization, repeat, cycle should generalize to “ideas.”
(If you could fit in a five inch car, it might be very cheap. There is a movie in that!)
By the way, is Moore’s Law still a thing? Is it still happening?
My last two computers (say 2012 and 2015) weren’t all that much faster, which was different from all the computers I’d had going back to my IBM XT in 1984. But they are pretty fast as it were, so maybe Moore’s Law is still going on in more needed fields?
Transistors per dollar peaked in 2012. There are other things to optimize for, like low power, but for most uses transistor count equals power.
http://www.eetimes.com/author.asp?section_id=36&doc_id=1330366
That’s because software swallowed all that increase in power and pissed it down a drain. I’m writing this on a 1.2 GHz iBook G4, and the Apple software is lethargic. Today, this computer is practically an antique. When I was in college, if you had asked me whether we would ever have instruction cycle times faster than 1 nanosecond, I would have confidently said no. That’s beyond any reasonable advances in technology. Today, we’re throwing processors like that in the garbage bin.
One issue could be that STEM careers are now so low status and shitty that the talented, highly intelligent people don’t go into the field any more.
If the number of researchers required has also been growing exponentially, that means that the “transistor density per researcher” has only been doubling about every 2.5 years rather than every 2 years. Which is… still quite fast.
In 2009, some one invented this idea, pick up a telephone and call a cab. Result, the biggest money losing cab company of all time.