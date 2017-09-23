Intellectual fallout from the likely failure of Graham-Cassidy

1. The Democrats were debating single payer while this bill, which they dread, nearly passed (and still has some chance of passing). This was not a random mistake, rather it reflects a more general tendency of the Democratic Party to focus on the wrong kind of expressive values, in a manner which does not seem remediable. We need to re-model what they are, and build this kind of un-educability into the new model.
2. One lesson of Graham-Cassidy failure is that American health care, at the state level, is a race to the bottom not to the top. Recall that the Canadian health care system also leaves key decisions to the provinces + block grants, but American Progressives love the results. Most observers know the American states would not copy the Canadian provinces in their policies, and it is not only because fiscal equalization is weaker to the south. The reality is that spending much more on health care would not make most American states much more desirable places for most people to live in. If it did, Graham-Cassidy would be a better idea than in fact it is and a race to the top would ensue. Better health care would brighten up states all around, attract more population, and increase the revenue going into governor’s coffers.
Democrats and Republicans both find this inadequacy of state-level outcomes difficult to accept, though for opposing reasons. Democrats hate having to recognize that all the extra health care spending might be mainly redistribution rather than remedying a market failure or providing a broad-based social public good. Republicans hate to see that giving states control over health care policy, and allowing them to revise Obamacare, won’t improve those states and probably would make most of them worse.
Of course my points #1 and #2 relate. I agree Graham-Cassidy is a bad idea, but every time I hear the critics say it is heartless, or would “take away” people’s health insurance, or “kill people,” what I really hear is “If we let everyone vote again on Obamacare, with a real time balanced budget constraint, they wouldn’t vote for nearly as much health care next time around.”
Which is why you should not be obsessing over single-payer systems.
Across the board, pondering Graham-Cassidy, including its failure, should make you more pessimistic about economic and social processes.
Will America’s health care quagmire ever end?
I am not a Democrat, but it seems over-reading to say they “are” anything specific. A party fully out of power, and without a named Presidential candidate, is very much in flux. There is no platform. There are only gambits for attention at this point.
I admit single payer is a popular gambit, and one that could end up with enough momentum for the platform 3 years from now. But that’s a long ways off.
The chance of bipartisan legislation is much more immediate and much more positive IMO. Anyone hoping for something better should support that, like right now.
On races to the bottom tho
https://twitter.com/jbarro/status/911298258403827713
A party fully out of power, and without a named Presidential candidate, is very much in flux. T
The floor leader in the Senate is 67 years old, never practiced law, and has held public office continuously since 1975 and has sat in Congress since 1981. His deputy is 72, has been collecting public sector salaries since 1969, and has sat in Congress since 1983. The floor leader in the House is 77, has sat in Congress for thirty years, and held a clutch of party positions prior to that; I think she was a schoolteacher or something 50-odd years ago; her brother and father were both Mayor of Baltimore. Her deputy is 78, has been in Congress since 1981, and has held elected offices or political staff jobs without interruption since 1962; I think he had a law practice 4 or 5 decades ago.
All the ‘flux’ is just so disorienting.
A silly red herring. Those are the leaders of the party’s representatives, who do high-profile negotiation and administration. It’s fitting that they be the most experienced, but they don’t dictate the policies the party and its supporters want.
but they don’t dictate the policies the party and its supporters want.
No, they dictate what those supporters are gonna get.
fitting that they be the most experienced
“Most experienced” would be a collection of gerontocrats two of whom are older than was Leonid Brezhnev at the time of his death. What’s notable about these ‘experienced’ individuals is that all of them have spent their adult life shucking and jiving in legislative bodies. The closest thing to executive experience any of them has is supervising their office staff. If you prorate seasonal and p/t work, they might have 10 years of law practice between them. Not one of them ever studied a quantitative discipline.
A silly red herring.
Rhetorical gamesmanship is bad form.
Silly? No. Actually, its kind of interesting.
Noticing these facts in way says “So the GOP is better.”
Some of the GOP seems determined to emulate long Congressional careers, albeit more reliant on failure theater than actual policy success,
This reminds me of that Megan McArdle tweet that could be equally well applied to nearly every Libertarian response to every political issue:
“To the extent this is a problem, I don’t think there is a solution.”
This seems to be the only response Libertarians ever give.
Meet ’em half way and don’t make things worse for once.
In this area, Tyler has offered arguments before: That the argument about single payer, insurance or out of pocket is far less important than making sure that healthcare itself gets cheaper. Tyler would probably choose options that increase supply: (Train more doctors, let more doctors come from abroad, make drug testing less onerous), while someone further to the right would talk less about the FDA, and more about price controls.
Either way, it’s a political non-starter, as the savings per treatment will come out of someone’s pocket, and that someone has lobbyists, and voters in every single congressional district. A braver political class might focus on this though, but healthcare probably has to get worse before people are willing to start disliking how much their doctor makes.
In this area, Tyler has offered arguments before: That the argument about single payer, insurance or out of pocket is far less important than making sure that healthcare itself gets cheaper.
He did? That would be a bad argument. Inefficiency incorporated into health care delivery is a consequence of opaque pricing derived in part from custom, in part from the occult character of components of the services provided, and in part from the haphazard financing scheme.
M. McArdle has, in the past, made a sketch of a public high deductible plan she thought would be salutary, so it’s not as if she hasn’t suggested solutions. (She may have repudiated that – not sure).
as the savings per treatment will come out of someone’s pocket,
Unless you fancy technology and process are absolutely optimal at this time, no they won’t (necessarily).
“We gave them many of the things they asked for, including copper [catastrophic] plans and wide waiver authority,” said Matt House, Schumer’s spokesman. “The Republican leadership is so eager to pass Graham-Cassidy that they’re scuttling a balanced, bipartisan negotiation.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/19/politics/alexander-murray-bipartisan-health-care/index.html
Show me the Republicans viewpoint. I’m going to guess schemer isn’t being honest.
Huh? The Republican viewpoint is the main feature of this discussion. They repeatedly self-impale on sequentially worse healthcare bills.
As someone said, they invent the “Jimmy Kimmel test” themselves, because they think it is good politics. They then flunk that test explicitly and .. wait for it .. blame Jimmy Kimmel!
There is two sides to each story. What is Schumer asking for that they cannot accept?
When Schumer says its balanced, and non-partisan why should I believe him?
Any more than you should believe these weak-tea bills that keep the ACA largely intact: why isn’t Schumer accepting those? Its a bipartisan balanced approach according to McConnel’s spokesperson.
Oh, I agree that Cassidy was stupid and they are a flock of pigeons.
I’m just not convinced that because Schumer says he’s an eagle he’s not a pigeon, too.
I disagree with point #1 – they were debating single payer because it is more popular than ever, particularly with their base. If a law is passed through reconciliation, it isn’t permanent, and so energizing your base in such a way as to put your party back in power is arguably a better way to defeat a law you don’t like than debating it. It’s analogous to a politician answering the question he wanted you to ask, rather than the question asked.
In point 2, you make some unfounded assertions: “Recall that the Canadian health care system also leaves key decisions to the provinces + block grants, but American Progressives love the results”, where most progressives I know point to European models, particularly UK and Nordic countries, as their preferred implementation. I would be interested in the data you used to assert progressives love Canadian health care.
If you don’t like the modelling, one can be fairly confident that Prof. Cowen will be able to remodel it for you.
When single payer comes around, everyone right of center pretends they have never heard the word “voucher.” What is that, a foreign tongue?
‘nearly passed’ – In a Republican controlled Senate, truly a rare accomplishment. Or not, considering recent history.
‘We need to re-model what they are’ – Coming from a putative libertarian, this is hilarious.
‘is a race to the bottom not to the top’ – Not just in American health care.
‘American Progressives’ – Are you modelling them now too?
‘should make you more pessimistic about economic and social processes’ – well, American ones, at least. Strangely, pretty much the rest of the world has figured out how to provide health care to virtually all citizens at a cost at least a third less than in the U.S.
Good points all, but I would say the unmentioned pachyderm in the room is PATENTS. Apparently the reason non-USA healthcare is so reasonable while USA healthcare is so expensive is that patents in medicine are weakly enforced outside the USA, so the USA has to pay for the rest of the world’s patented healthcare, analogous to how the US military pays for all other countries defense (look at Japan’s military expenditures to GDP, a mere 0.9%. USA at 3.3%, which, given the size of the US economy, is a lot of money.
Military expenditures as percent of GDP, for years 1960 and 2016, from https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/MS.MIL.XPND.GD.ZS
Once again, PATENTS is the key phrase missing in this debate. Next time you read a policy argument about technology, or even healthcare, do a Control plus F key and type “patent” and see how many hits you get. Typically zero. And even in articles where the subject is: “how can government increase innovation?” I kid you not. Clueless journalists interviewing clueless economists that are anti-patent, pro-perfect competition (i.e. perfect Malthusian trap).
Case in point: to rid myself of parasites I caught in the developed world (including the beautiful Ascaris l., the giant roundworm growing over a foot long, what a surprise that was in the toilet bowl!) I had to pay in the USA for the expensive drug albendazolum, at about $800 a pill. Why? Because only in the USA is this drug paid for legally, everywhere else they pirate it. The Pharma Bro had a point, in a way, though he was pretty flagrant about it. The USA pays for everybody else’s healthcare.
Are you claiming Pharma sells its products at a loss everywhere outside the USA?
Why is a drug invented in 1975 not a generic manufactured in generic form using ISO9000 standards certified by the FDA not sold for a few pennies per pill?
Oh, it is! It can’t be pirated!
Note, the drug was not approved in the US for humans until 1996 because the earlier FDA approval in 1975 of Mebendazole for humans meant the small US need was already served and the costs of doing the FDA approval for the US human market was not justified. The huge animal market was already allowed and OTC.
To hike the price:
“As of 2016, pricing has dramatically increased in the U.S. as Amedra Pharmaceuticals acquired the rights to this drug from Teva in 2013. It should also be noted that in 2010, Amedra also bought the U.S. Marketing rights to the only other interchangeable anti-parasitic medication, albendazole, from GSK. The result of these acquisitions created a monopoly for this 40+ year old medication and its alternative medication.[17] The retail price was approximately 380 USD per 100 mg tablet in Florida in September, 2016, and marketed under the brand name, Emverm, by Amedra Pharmaceuticals. In Taiwan, a package of 10 capsules (100 mg) sells for $3 US dollars.” — Wikipedia
Anyone can produce a generic or either for the US market by navigating the FDA rules created by Republicans controlled Congresses that were claimed to increase competition in generic drugs by giving extra rights to holders of FDA approval of manufacturing and distribution of a drug formulation. Teva and GSK have those approvals for the US, but assigned them to Amedra which has lots of incentive to sue anyone seeking FDA approval to manufacture and distribute generics in the US.
If Congress authorized CMS or NIH to either buy the rights to market or fund contracts to manufacture and distribute every out-of-patent FDA approved drugs with a small fee over contract manufacturing cost to fund this program, out sourcing distribution to any and all drug distributors or large customers, eg large hospital and clinic systems at that fixed price, US drug prices would fall to the global price levels.
Drugs covered by patents could be priced as high as the market will pay, but “me too” drugs will be forced down to cost and only be developed if they have significant benefit worth doing drug safety and efficacy testing to meet FDA standards for documentation. The FDA pretty readily approves giving drugs for free based on the efficacy being zero. Giving the unapproved drugs to test subjects, the dying, etc. Document what happens and get FDA approval even if the efficacy is effectively zero, as long as the drug states it has no benefit. The FDA has been approving minor chemical changes to existing generics that perform no better, with exclusive rights for a decade or more. The makers of the generics the stop making them and market only the higher priced no benefit versions. This Rube Goldberg system was created by conservatives so government can promote drug research without spending any money. Then conservatives defend the high prices from Wall Street rent seekers, while blaming the government regulations they created to enable high rents to fund drug research.
Let’s say patents and the FDA were eliminated: who would pay to do drug research? Invent a new drug and as soon as someone does a chemical analysis, they are selling it, just like is done today for meth, mdma, lsd, and hundreds of other street drugs
The Republicans, in control of the Congress,
Are unable
To Repeal
Socialism.
The whole post was based on the premise that this was just a Federalist reorganization of funds. It wasn’t. It was also a large cut in Federal health care spending.
+1 The Magician’s sleight of hand.
6 years of spending, 10 years of revenue.
That trick worked, though.
Single-payer is a distraction, just like Sen. Sanders himself. But Cowen reveals the status of himself and the people he associates with when he states that “the extra health care spending might be mainly redistribution rather than remedying a market failure or providing a broad-based social public good.” My brother had leukemia. He worked until he couldn’t. Having lost the health insurance with his job, he quickly exhausted his savings, even though he was frugal and a saver. He was a frequent in-patient at the local hospital, which couldn’t deny him treatment but didn’t provide it for free: a not for profit, it was aggressive with its collection efforts. phone calls day and night, adding to the stress my brother already was experiencing from declining health and exhausted savings. My brother died before Obamacare became effective. I don’t know if he would have survived any longer, but the time he did have would have been a whole lot better. My brother’s experience is not different from thousands, hundreds of thousands, who had the misfortune of getting a chronic disease before Obamacare.
The GOP does not believe workers should be paid. LBJ created a dependency of medical workers on getting paid by allocating lots of Federal money to pay medical workers. The GOP has been fighting that dependency by bankrupting public hospitals and privatizing them and then running them based on the capitalists getting paid, but not workers.
Unfortunately, costly regulation from the Federal government requires capitalists pay workers for working, and also mandates they have workers work on patients if they get any Federal money (EMTALA) but added the requirement in the 90s and 00s that the capitalists get blood from squeezing stone in order to get a bailout to prevent bankruptcy from EMTALA. Obamacare phases out the hospital bailouts.
If only the costly government regulations were eliminated and capitalists could put doctors in chains and whip them to get them to work better without malpractice torts.
So your brother died of leukemia and you are worried about his bankroll, the only thing Obamacare may have helped with. You indicated he did receive care, and if he were out of funds Medicaid would kick in.
@TMC
“it was aggressive with its collection efforts. phone calls day and night, adding to the stress my brother already was experiencing from declining health and exhausted savings. ”
“I don’t know if he would have survived any longer, but the time he did have would have been a whole lot better.”
What part of these was unclear?
It is wrong to add unneccessary stress to an ill person’s burden. A point made years ago by Barak Obama, George Stephenapolous, George Will, etctera.
Give Obamacare is extremely State controlled and the public hates it leading to the GOP seeking to implement Federal control with Graham-Cassidy based on that correcting the Federal control they claim Obamacare imposes, why isn’t the correct counter to the GOP Federal control the Bernie Federal plan which seeks to deliver on Trump’s campaign promise of true universal better health care that has no mandates to buy insurance?
States have so much control under Obamacare that two dozen States do not take Federal money to pay health care workers.
These states claim that paying workers will create a dependency by workers on getting paid, a dependency on those benefiting from the work of paid workers, and a dependency of the economy on paid workers, the it will be impossible for the State to stop paying workers. And the Congress might take away that money at any time.
So, Graham-Cassidy offers Federal money in fixed amounts under the same Obamacare rules to optionally pay workers less money with a fixed cut off date certain.
They then claim that Mississippi will now get more Federal money because they will take less money with an absolute cutoff date by Congress to create a dependency the State will be forced to fund in 2027 by raising taxes, except Graham-Cassidy prohibits States from imposing a list of taxes to fund the difference between Obamacare funds and Graham-Cassidy funding.
The biggest difference between the Medicaid funding in each State is based on how much each State imposes taxes to pay workers to get Federal matching funds.
And since 1965, the majority of the funding has been match at 50-55% for NY and California and 80-85% in Mississippi. In other words, to pay workers $100 in NY, NY taxpayers must pay $50 while Mississippi taxpayers only pay $20. What has happened is NY taxpayers pay $100 to get $200 paid to workers and Mississippi taxpayers pay $10 to get $50 paid to workers. Graham-Cassidy is offering every State $60 fixed with no requirement for a State match so Mississippi will pay workers $60 after cutting taxes, but NY will need to hike taxes from $100 to $140 to avoid huge job losses. Except Graham-Cassidy prohibits certain kinds of taxes.
So, Graham-Cassidy is much more Federal control over State payments to workers with the direction in pay being downward. It rewards States like Mississippi and Kansas where payments to workers are already quite low based on State control over paying workers. And punishes States like NY, California, Ohio, Kentucky where the local tax were higher AND the States took advantage of the 100% “match” that falls to 90% to expand Medicaid to mostly health working poor who need fewer services from paid workers than most of the people the State covered with Medicaid.
Medicaid and Medicare are jobs programs. The conservative GOP hates it when other people have decent paying jobs. It’s clear when you listen to them carefully.
Graham-Cassidy is all about killing jobs.
The fallout is that the Republican Party is preparing to enter what I am predicting will be a multi-decade long winter of irrelevance. The leadership is either too stupid to see why Trump won, or simply doesn’t care. People didn’t vote for Trump because they wanted less government spending on healthcare. They voted for Trump as a giant fuck-you to every busy-body university administrator, to every family court judge, to every businessman who hires illegal immigrants and to every Hollywood CEO who profits off of promoting degenerate behavior. To elect a clown as president was to turn the tables on those who had laughed at us, to watch them squirm in emotional pain.
And the GOP leadership goes to work on plans to cut taxes for wealthy people, the majority of whom didn’t even vote for them, which they can’t even pass because of their own incompetence. I voted for the first time in 2016, it will probably be my last.
Alex Fine wrote a flip side view of this:
“During the 2016 election, conservatives turned on the principles that had once animated them. Somehow a movement based on real ideas—such as economic freedom and limited government—had devolved into a tribe that valued neither principle nor truth; luminaries such as Edmund Burke and William F. Buckley Jr. had been replaced by media clowns such as Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos. Icons such as Ronald Reagan—with his optimism and geniality—had been supplanted by the dark, erratic narcissism of Donald Trump. Gradualism, expertise and prudence—the values that once were taken for granted among conservatives—were replaced by polls and ratings spikes, as the right allowed liberal overreach in the Obama era to blind them to the crackpots and bigots in their midst.”
Which makes it especially odd that Tyler “did it worse.” By that I mean he went with “tribe” and slammed “progressives” for what is clearly a disease from within.
http://www.newsweek.com/2017/09/29/right-lost-mind-embraced-donald-trump-668180.html
Tyler’s tribe seems to be the Left now, see this signalling article he wrote yesterday:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/09/londons-uber-ban-big-brexit-mistake.html
There are a couple of key differences between Canadian provinces and American states: 1) delivery of social services in Canada is interpreted to be a provincial constitutional power , they just don’t like turning money down from the Feds 2) the key beneficiary healthcare lobby -seniors or the AARP- won’t be affected because Medicare won’t be devolved otherwise single payer (some version of it) would be a politically viable option. Not every province has a universal drug plan. Ontario provides drug coverage to seniors , those on welfare and people with extremely high drug costs – and that is tested against income to require a significant co-pay.
I’ve been opining for years that the US health care system should be reformed state by state, since there isn’t even consensus on the underlying problems, let alone the solutions Let Vermont, Massachussetts, Texas try their own thing, see what works (for the local definition of “works”).
But TC seems to be saying that pushing control to the states would be worse than Obamacare. As a Canadian, I don’t understand why he thinks more local governments would not be able to run their health care systems as well as the Feds do.
If extra health care spending does little to make states more desirable to live in, then state control should be permit redirection of resources elsewhere. My own experience is that voters love the idea that they will be provided with health care, regardless of ability to pay; Canadians are even willing to accept higher taxes to protect their health care.
The trouble is that 27% of the gross output is financed by a federal agency. Another 23% is financed by federal distributions to state governments. Another 30% is financed by employers, many of whom are domiciled in multiple states. Many of the states have no second tier cities of a sort where university medical complexes are at home.
1. Hi Tyler, your aggressive condescension towards the Democrats on single payer is a little extreme for a policy that works well in many wealthy countries around the world, no? Perhaps you can “educate” us as to why these actually-existing single payer systems, that provide affordable healthcare to millions, focus on the “wrong kind of expressive values?”
2. How would you propose to achieve a race to the top in an industry that’s vulnerable to adverse selection with or without formalized insurance processes? You would probably end up with some sort of capitated reimbursement model with quality incentive payments.. but uh-oh.. that would require you to actually engage with the health care wonkosphere.
3. The only budget constraint that actually matters is the long run constraint containing the sum of all budget items. A “real time balanced budget constraint” is a standard that is inevitably applied to programs that one does not value, rather than programs that one does value. For example, we could save more money than every Obamacare repeal effort to date via cutting total “defense” spending by 5%. This would simply require cutting some desk jobs and negotiating actually-competitive defense procurement contracts for once in modern history. The rest is just politics, a pitched battle over resources. Get used to it.
We all know the reason you can’t do single payer state by state: the taxes would scare the populace, and rightly so.
Why don’t we get costs down first?
For example, we know Switzerland has lower expenditures than the USA, so if we were to model our insurance market on theirs we’d instantly have savings!
Wait, we did just that with the ACA? Where did the magical savings go?
(seriosuly, ifyou want to save the ACA jack up the penalties and remove all the dumb mandates, and drop the hardship exemptions…Europe works because they are willing to put the screws to poor people.
Tyler, it was a shame that you didn’t express and debate more of these views in your interview with Atul Gawande. It might have been more risky for the brands of Tyler Cowen and Atul Gawande, but it would have been a real opportunity to debate important issues rather than just talking past each other in your separate worlds to your separate spheres of followers. The healthcare legislation at hand may not make for a timeless podcast episode, but the issues of optimal health policy and redistribution of the gains of social production in the 21st century are not going away anytime soon.