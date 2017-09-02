James Buchanan on school vouchers

And then, [James] Buchanan offers a brief comment on his views on education and school vouchers. Critically, he voices reservations about the introduction of vouchers. Why? Because, as he writes, he is concerned “somehow, to avoid the evils of race-class-cultural segregation that an unregulated voucher scheme might introduce.” Buchanan then goes on to express support for introducing competition in the provision of education, but notes that this should be done in a way that serves “at the same time, to secure the potential benefits of commonly shared experiences, including exposure to other races, classes, and cultures.” In short, though brief, Buchanan’s letter eloquently expresses a vision of education that champions the value of diversity, explicitly condemns “the evils of race-class-cultural segregation,” and notes his reservations about school vouchers if they threaten these values.
That is from Georg Vanberg, and this is fully consistent with the twenty or so years I had of frank conversations with the man. Here is the letter itself (pdf).
Vouchers were used as a tool to maintain segregation in some cases, such as in Prince Edward County in Virginia in the early 1960’s.
The Brown case meant you couldn’t have segregated public schools, so the County ended up closing public schools and offering vouchers to private, segregated schools.
This doesn’t mean that vouchers are bad, but we should be honest about their history, and how they related to the later Civil Rights Act.
See: https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/education/reports/2017/07/12/435629/racist-origins-private-school-vouchers/
Who gives a rip? Liberal discourse is positively juvenile. It’s all about who’s got cooties.
And let’s be honest that government schools have been and continue to be used as a means to force the views of the majority on unpopular minorities be they Irish Catholics, blacks, religious conservatives, etc.
Do you really think that Maclean or anyone who took her book seriously cares in the slightest?
The point is not to persuade Maclean’s votaries, who care nothing for truth. The point is to get a particular faculty committee or administrator off Mercatus’ back.
Here in Pennsylvania, vouchers were introduced as a way to give parents help if they wanted to get their children out of low-performing schools.
I say if the local public school isn’t doing a good job, let’s put the voucher money towards improving the school, rather than helping people abandon it.
The more people who abandon a school, the worse it is going to get, the fewer people who are going to want to send their children there, and so on. It becomes a negative feedback loop.
We also have “charter” schools which are some sort of public/private partnership and seem to do a decent job, but many have been accused and/or found guilty of gross mismanagement of public funds. Public schools are a great benefit to society. If they aren’t doing a good job, let’s make them better.
But, there is no additional “voucher money” to put toward improving the school. The vouchers are generally funded with the same dollars that would be otherwise allocated to the school on a per student basis.
Great job explaining the liberal, insufficient money is the cause of all problems mentality. Except for those “public/private partnerships,” where it becomes possible that “gross mismanagement of public funds” would occur.
Why not quit running public monopolies for what is a fee-for-service enterprise which will emerge on the open market?
Re-incorporate your district schools as philanthropies run by boards elected by locally resident alumni. Have your county government issue a voucher to every custodial parent with a redemption value equal to current per-pupil expenditure, adjusted each year according to the change in statewide-personal-income-per-capita. Give your private schools a choice of adding a codicil to their charter declaring them tuition-funded schools or voucher-funded schools. If a parent wishes to homeschool or send his child to a tuition-funded school, allow said parent to cash out the voucher for a fraction of its redemption value (a fraction determined by his direct tax payments for the previous year). Make use of state regents’ examinations for quality control, closing each year the schools whose measurable value-added is at the bottom 1% or 2% of the distribution.
Have the sheriff’s department maintain schools for incorrigibles no one else will take.
Segregation means that whites have to go to one school and blacks have to go to another. Desegregation means no racial discrimination, it doesn’t mean forced busing for racial quotas.
If a neighborhood is 80% black, the schools will be 80% black because they’ll be made up of local kids. Just like if a neighborhood is 90% white, the schools will be 90% white, BECAUSE they’ll be made up of local kids.
Unfortunately, mr buchannon came to this view long after the consequences of his earlier views had the effect of promoting others to adopt his analysis to justify the still longstanding fight over who is American and who isn’t. The Charlottesville event typifies ongoing struggle.
You fancy this statement isn’t non sequitur?
We have segregation by race, class, and income. People, especially the upper 20%, are self segregating into exclusive neighborhoods with their associated public schools. The bottom 80% is basically stuck in place.
I don’t condemn Mr. Jefferson because he was a man of his time. Does Buchanan (1919-2013) deserve the same latitude? Not if he was a subversive. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/15/books/review/democracy-in-chains-nancy-maclean.html
One way out would be to have statewide funding of schools while preventing local “topping off” of local schools. At the same time, end school resindency requirements ie, allow people outside the school district to have equal access to the schools. As it stands today in CA, you can do an inter-district transfer but the outsider can be bumped to accommodate someone in the district. This happened to my sons. They were bumped the day before school started and we had to scramble to find another school.
One way ‘out of’ what?
The segregation caused by gentrified public school districts.
That ‘segregation’ is not your problem. Your problem is that schools are run by Ed school graduates who fancy it’s unacceptable to sequester incorrigibles and turn them over to the sheriff’s department because said incorrigibles are ‘disadvantaged’ and lowering the boom on them will make said administrators feel bad about their jobs. They are run by Ed school graduates whose vocational training was slighted because they had to sit through classes pushing the social ideology of Rachel Lotan &c. They are run by Ed school graduates who are votaries of pedagogic fads because that’s how they roll (and because wheel-spinning makes their jobs easier).
You don’t need to be shipping slum kids out to glam suburbs. You need better slum schools. And that starts with recognizing that school is for slum kids who can keep their mouth shut, sit still, and leave others in peace.
I believe some states (SD, Montana, Georgia that I can recall. look up open enrollment) are already headed that way. Segregated neighborhoods and schools did not happen by accident. No need to rehash US history but if the goal is to provide all public school pupils with an adequate education, the first step is to let them access the school of their choice. That’s the PUBLIC part of public schools. The second step is to resource all schools adequately and not through all kinds of Machiavellian schemes, as is done today.
Vouchers are at least addressing school choice but they’re completely sidestepping the real issue, which is good schools in any neighborhood. If we want parents and kids to have school choice, why use vouchers at all? Why not let them?
After all, we don’t ask a resident of Nowhereville, NY to pay a premium when they use the post office in NYC
Vouchers are at least addressing school choice but they’re completely sidestepping the real issue, which is good schools in any neighborhood.
A good school is one that works for you and the priorities you have as a parent. A good school is also one which helps a student optimize within a limited time budget. A good school is above all one which is not a locus of criminality, contempt, and disorder.
It would promote growth of the exurbs and de-gentrify urban neighborhoods. It eventually becomes self defeating to drive your kid 90 minutes a day to and back to a “good” school.
This is one of those argument where the only thing notable about it is the man who makes it. He doesn’t explain how it will be done. It’s as simple as this: give parents choice, they will chose what they prefer. And the revealed preference of most White people is for the Diversity in their children’s classrooms to be minimized.
The revealed preference of a great many people is to get away from the silly shticks of Ed school professors by putting their children in schools run by Ed school graduates who did not take their professors seriously.
And the diversity which irritates people isn’t black kids, it’s aggressive and thieving kids.
People choose the best school. If admissions are blind it won’t matter. Berkeley would 75% Chinese but its not because Chinese people want to avoid other races.
Education Realist has a good article on the real motivations for charters:
“Conservative reformers have had their greatest strengths in Democrat strongholds. Even the ones found in Trump territory are in majority-blue areas.
Here’s what the reformers never tell you while asking for funds: Charter support requires unhappy parents. But most parents are quite pleased with their schools, and most parents understand, despite years of attempts to convince them otherwise, that native ability and peers matter more than teachers and curriculum. Changing innate ability levels is tough, so selling charters means finding parents who are unhappy with their childrens’ peer groups. Put another way, all parents want their kids away from Those Kids. Charters are attractive to parents who can’t use geography to achieve that aim.
Practically, this means selling charters primarily to two groups of parents: 1) highly motivated but poor black and Hispanic parents in schools overwhelmed with low ability, low motivated kids (the KIPP sell) 2) white suburban professional parents in schools that are either too brown or too competitive for their students, but who aren’t rich enough for private school or a house in a less diverse district (the Summit sell, or the progressive suburban charter). These are very blue groups.
Understanding the charter constituency explains the discrepancies between the charter and election map, and why the discrepancies go mostly in one direction–that is, why are there blue spots on the map that don’t have significant charter penetration?
In overwhelmingly white districts, parents aren’t buying. Vermont, an all-white state, doesn’t even have a charter law, last I checked, despite being so progressive that networks called the state the minute the polls closed. The California Bay Area doesn’t have the battalion of charters you see in Los Angeles–and many of the ones that do exist are in Oakland, the only place in the Bay Area with enough blacks to support urban charters. The Bay Area and other wealthy suburbs with lots of Hispanics do get some limited support for progressive charters like Summit, in part because Hispanics aren’t easily districted out in the suburbs without inviting lawsuits and in part because suburban comprehensive high schools can be very competitive and some parents would prefer a softer environment for their snowflakes.”
https://educationrealist.wordpress.com/2016/12/31/letter-to-betsy-1-dance-with-the-ones-who-brung-him/
As opposed to the real motivation of Education Realist, which is to propagate the idea that the people employed by schools are in no way responsible for those schools failures.
Don’t think she’d say in no way are bad teachers a problem, but can you really deny that the much bigger problem is the people who run the schools(administrators, politicians, and the judges who impose a constant fear of lawsuits on schools) and the innate abilities of the children themselves?
“And the revealed preference of most White people is for the Diversity in their children’s classrooms to be minimized.”
No, the revealed preference of most people who care about their children is that they want their kids to be in a school where learning is taken seriously.
Now, that may or may not produce the outcomes said parents want; some good and smart kids do poorly when under the pressure that can exist at a school with a tough academic reputation to uphold. But it is far more likely to produce an outcome in the desired ballpark than a school populated by miscreants and run by no-hopers; the skin color of the students, teachers, and administrators is irrelevant as an immediate factor.
Which is to say that Dr. Buchanan was fretting that free choice would permit people to make choices he did not care for and associate along lines he did not like; I can see he’s the godfather of Mercatus is ways Gottfried Dietze is not.
Any school which has a serious architectonic mission is going to appeal to some sectors and not others.
It is sad to see that institutional racism is a present and clear danger to an initiative that could renew American education. President Temer has already expressed his sincere wish that America may outgrow its racist past and that, one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.
If a culture isn’t segregated to some extent, it’s not really a culture.
If you’re looking for a way to “segregate” your school, a great way is to simply require parents to volunteer 2 hours a week or equivalent at the school. You’ll have all the riff raff parents avoid the school like the plague. You will lose families with both parents who work, though.
Note this won’t be racial segration. Which is really not a thing in California anyways.
Other clever ways is to get your kid into an IB school. Too much schoolwork for low quality parents.
A trick in Canada is to do French immersion. Same idea.
So we’re afraid of vouchers but we have all other clever tricks available for the true elites.
I think that like much of policy, the outcomes that result from vouchers largely result from the way they’re designed – vouchers are simply a tool, after all. But it seems that Henry Farrell and StevenTeles were vindicated in defending Buchanan from their positions as liberals, and they are to be commended for their courage in expressing dissent from this particular view widely-held amongst their ideological “friends”