London’s Uber ban is a big Brexit mistake

The new Britain appears to be a nationalistic, job-protecting, quasi-mercantilist entity, as evidenced by the desire to preserve the work and pay of London’s traditional cabbies. That’s hardly the right signal to send to a world considering new trade deals or possibly foreign investment in the U.K. Uber, of course, is an American company, and it did sink capital into setting up in London — and its reputational capital is on the line in what is still Europe’s most economically important city. This kind of slap in the face won’t exactly encourage other market entrants, including in the dynamic tech sector that London so desperately seeking.
I should note that I prefer London cabs, because of their higher quality service, noting that the people most hurt by this ban are from lower-income groups.
by higher quality service, do you mean entitled attitude, aggressive driving and mysteriously malfunctioning card payment machines?
Out of curiosity have you ever rode in a London taxi?
I have ridden in many London taxis and I can confirm black cabs should be avoided where ever possible. They are an almost certain rip off.
I have no special insight on the Uber question specifically, but if your concern is that the new Britain appears to be looking out for the interests of the British, quel horreur!
His concern is that banning Uber is detrimental to the interests of the British. He explains why at some length. There’s an argument that mercantilism is good for a nation, but Tyler would not agree.
Who are the “British”? The cabbies? The consumers of the service? The people that could drive for Uber?
And anyway, who is to decide what are the “interests” of a specific segment of population? There are no collective scale of preference, the collectives do not exist, only individuals can have needs and wants.
You socialist, nationalist authoritarian, you are on the wrong side of history. We might still be few, but we are the guys with the money, and soon with the guns.
The decision, if you assume it’s political, was made by the anti-brexit London city government, not the national government. Does that alter the argument?
The argument is that Britain will not be any less prone to bad regulation outside the EU than it was inside the EU. Bad regulation being defined here as regulation that hurts the interests of the country as a whole, regardless of who writes it.
An abused spouse who left her partner is no less prone to abuse outside her relationship, but she’s certainly less prone to abuse from her partner.
Good way to put it. I agree with Tyler that banning Uber is a terrible move, but I didn’t get the connection to Brexit. Unless the EU prevents members from banning Uber, when part of the EU, Uber riders in London are at risk from regulation by three entities: London government, UK government, and EU. After Brexit, Uber riders only need to fight off two entities, the London and UK governments. I thought that Uber was already running into all sorts of regulatory problems in solidly pro-EU France.
Blaming brexit for the banning of uber by the liberal London government allows Tyler to signal and advocate for his free market ideology at the same time.
To call such a government “liberal” is reminder of how far removed classical liberal ideas are from American political life.
+1. Jason nails it. If Tyler had blamed the London government, which would be logical, he would annoy the right-thinking (i.e., left-thinking) people whose favor he wishes to enjoy.
+4. Reading the excerpt, I couldn’t believe that Tyler would fail to mention that the decision was made by the ultra-anti-brexit London and explicitly approved by its mayor. So I read the entire article. But this is not mentioned.
Uber was banned by an anti-Brexit mayor and union friendly regulators. There is nothing new about this. The City aside, most of London has long been a bastion for the reactionary left. And it’s getting worse.
Agreed. The Venn diagram of people who support Brexit and those who support the Uber ban would be a very small number of people. The two populations are almost diametrically opposite. This article is not good for Tyler’s credibility I am afraid, he should be more humble about his lack of understanding of the situation. It makes him look like an “Economist Magazine Reader” level of knowledge.
Are you sure it wasn’t the Russian’s fault?
It’s sweet of you to grudgingly admit that banning Uber is a terrible idea, but to blame it on Brexit is — very obviously — insane.
You and Kruggo have your go-to excuse for everything that goes wrong in Europe for the next 20-50 years, but please at least try to apply it to things that are at least 10% applicable.
So, when talking about Uber in London, Prof. Cowen mentioned the euro?
“The new Britain appears to be a nationalistic, job-protecting, quasi-mercantilist entity, as evidenced by the desire to preserve the work and pay of London’s traditional cabbies.”
Indeed. There are many other data points that suggest that the UK is moving in this direction (aside from the protectionist urges associated with Brexit). I’ve noticed that the rise of nationalist sentiment here in a variety of blatant and subtle ways.
The really interesting thing is the response of foreign firms to this. They are attempting to cloak themselves by pretending to be British. Case in point, Aldi, the very competitive German supermarket chain that has disrupted that sector in recent years. Since June 2016, Aldi’s UK stores adopted signage that includes a Union Jack and proud declarations that much of their food is of British origin.
There’s something about the transparent amorality of business that I find comforting. Move product, Aldi!
and proud declarations that much of their food is of British origin.
Gruesome.
Cowen is selling change in a world that’s fed up with the consequences of change. Cowen’s “dynamic tech sector” hasn’t delivered flying cars, but instead 140 characters. People look around them and see a “dynamic tech sector” displacing high paying dependable jobs and replacing them with low paying gig jobs. People look around them and see a “dynamic tech sector” producing a few billionaires and lots of low paying gig jobs. People look around them and see a “dynamic tech sector” that is a glorified Madison Avenue trying to sell us goods made in China. The “dynamic tech sector”: what is it good for?
I had never used Uber before our recent trip to London for a friend’s wedding. The bride’s father, a good friend, said everyone uses Uber over here and showed me how to sign up. We used Uber five times in three days and the experience was always first rate. the longest wait we had was five minutes when we were coming back to our hotel from Kew Gardens.
Don’t worry, next time you’ll be able to use the “mini-cab” firms who run a roughly Uber-like service and have done so for years.
Everyone loves researching a new minicab service for every city they fly into.
Are you saying that it was beyond the bride’s father to tell AG about, say, Addison-Lee?
It is great news. Maybe now it will be possible to get through London without being stuck in endless congestion generated by the pestilence of Uber drivers and be able to walk down a major thoroughfare without choking on the fumes of their clapped out cars.
In the game of “who’s the sniffiest?” I believe you have outflanked our genial host. Well played.
No mention that this is policy from the Labour mayor, while the national government is Conservative.
Come on! Mr Cowen is now a journalist: lying – by implication or omission – is therefore all part of the game.
As usual, you utterly miss the point, obsessed as you are with party political considerations.
In reality, one of the fairly likely consequences of Brexit will be a Corbyn government, which is likely to make the mayor’s Luddism seem of the mildest kind.
Khan, KHAN, KHAAAAAAAAAAN!
Not Brexit.
This is a bad headline. You should be ashamed of yourself.
Maybe this is a subtle jab at Khanites. “Banning Uber is as dumb as voting for Brexit. You’re not as dumb as a Brexit voter are you?
Stupidity in defense of virtue is no vice….criticizing our side for their actions is no virtue.
Seriously, how hard is it to do a little research?
1. Banned by a Labour (anti-Brexit) Mayor…
2……in the pocket of Labour Unions (also anti-Brexit)….
3…..in a city that that voted massively to Remain.
Yeah, such a damning inditement of Brexit, Tyler. Remember: Virtue, Signal, Manoeuvre!
“London’s ruling is one of the most aggressive to date. The decision pits the popularity of the company among millions of customers, against regulators and taxi drivers who want tighter controls.” [linked article,not column]
I submit that reversing this is an easy win for May’s government.
Millions of potential votes win over Labor regulators I’d say. Especially since this should be appealing to younger voters.
“I submit that reversing this is an easy win for May’s government.” Yes, because having national government intruding on local government business is always a good idea.
Dearieme is right that in the bigger picture it’s better to let London be London.
Nor reason not to poke fun at Khan for this though. It is not the most important issue of the day, and the Tories won’t want to obsess over it: but it can help them little to make Labour look silly and obsessive. Every time something goes wrong they can say “well at least Khan saved you horrors of Uber!”.
London cabs are priced at about 2X what New York taxis are making the London cabbies some of the most overpaid people on the planet. The London taxi industry would be destroyed by Uber .
A quick look shows that the decision was made by a local government entity https://infogalactic.com/info/Transport_for_London, which to me suggest that this is a case of crony-socialism, protecting well established local players over a disruptive new player (and never mind the potential for new jobs, as welfare recipients are much more reliable as socialist voters than small independent operators).
To view a minor local bureaucratic decision as indicative of the post-Brexit industrial policy of the Conservative party is of course ridiculous and severely weakens any further points the article might want to make.
You say Uber passengers are the big losers. This is wrong. Uber is the big loser. It would be relatively simple for them to comply with the law, and not terribly expensive, but part of their business model apparently includes acting like a total asshole.
Also, for those who say black cabs are bad, have you ever tried convincing Uber that your account has been taken over, since you’re now ordering rides in cities you’ve never been to, and your username is now in Russian? It’s surprisingly difficult
…but it’s okay for America to act this way.
London is the base for anti-Brexit and derides the Brexiteers as know nothings but when their own crony cabs are at stake from competition, well…..
It is worth looking at the mayor of London’s comments. He seemed to detail at length that it wasn’t an anti Uber play. the issue was that Uber had repeatedly failed to file their compliance’s and reports. He also pointed out that Uber can still operate whilst the appeals process is going on.