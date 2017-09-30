The long-term effects of American Indian boarding schools

That is a new paper by Matthew T. Gregg, forthcoming in Journal of Development Economics. Here is the abstract:
This paper explores some long-standing questions of the legacy of American Indian boarding schools by comparing contemporary Indian reservations that experienced differing impacts in the past from boarding schools. Combining recent reservation-level census data and school enrollment data from 1911 to 1932, I find that reservations that sent a larger share of students to off-reservation boarding schools have higher high school graduation rates, higher per capita income, lower poverty rates, a greater proportion of exclusively English speakers, and smaller family sizes. These results are supported when distance to the nearest off-reservation boarding school that subsequently closed is used as an instrument for the proportion of past boarding school students. I conclude with a discussion of the possible reasons for this link.
And this is from the paper’s conclusion:
Last, the link drawn here between higher boarding school share and assimilation should not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of coercive assimilation. Unobserved costs generated by the first generation of students might outweigh the estimated gains in long term assimilation. The program itself was extremely costly, which is one of the reasons for the change in policy towards on-reservation schooling during the 1930s. These results do, however, suggest that the assimilation gains from boarding schools are sizable, but, due to data limitations, this study does not reflect a complete assessment of the trade-offs of boarding school attendance.
Sounds obvious: change the environment and change the person, either that or they did not control for better people having the means to leave the rez.
The 2002 movie “Rabbit-Proof Fence” is about how horrible Australian reformers (played by Kenneth Branagh) were to send Aboriginal children to boarding schools between the Wars, in part to get them away from their alcoholic and tubercular home environments.
After the movie was over, director Philip Noyce became concerned about his young star having to go home to her alcoholic home environment, so he, ironically, paid to send her to a boarding school.
Part-American Indian baseball players were fairly common in the big leagues up through WWII, with two (Chief Bender and Zach Wheat) making the Hall of Fame. After WWII, they became much less common, although today there is Jacob Ellsbury and somebody else whose name I’ve forgotten.
One theory I came up with was that some of the American Indian ballplayers before 1947 were actually part black and were being passed off as American Indian because Indians were permitted. (Similarly, a couple of the Washington Senators’ Cuban ballplayers in the late 1930s were clearly part black, but were mostly okay for playing in the majors, even in semi-Southern Washington.) But I haven’t found much good evidence for that.
But that raises the question of why were American Indians in the Jim Thorpe era viewed as fine natural athletes, but by the late 20th Century were not.
The moral of Lars & the Real Girl is that it is okay to be a fake news delusional if the effect of the metaphor proves Hotel Chantel is a bad place even in an instance of perfect weather..
‘a greater proportion of exclusively English speakers’
So, the Amish aren’t going to be using any vouchers for boarding schools any time soon, right?.
I guess this is fully consistent with Judith Rich Harris’s theory that the unexplained approximately 50% non-genetic component of a persons psychology is due to peer group effects.