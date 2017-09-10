MIT to offer Degree in Computer Science + Economics

Designing electronic marketplaces will be the focus of a new degree to be offered jointly by MIT’s economics and computer science departments.
“This area is super-hot commercially,” says David Autor, the Ford Professor of Economics and associate head of the Department of Economics. “Hiring economists has become really prominent at tech companies because they’re filling market-design positions.”
Because these companies need analysts who can decide which objectives to maximize, what information and choices to offer, what rules to set, and so on, “companies are really looking for this skill set,” he says.
UBER, Airbnb and Amazon are familiar marketplaces that need computer scientist cum economist designers and online worlds like EveOnline join multiple marketplaces into entire economies.
I’d also note that an increasing number of marketplaces will need to be designed not for people but for non-human traders–this will create entirely new challenges.
Sounds good. I would do it. At a downmarket state school, of course.
Back in the day, we just studied, like, math.
All the paper asset markets are going fully automated otherwise we end up paying monopoly fees to high frequency traders.
A degree cor everything, so nobody can be locked in their own little channel ( and MIT grads are properly rewarded for, well, being associated with MIT).
Maybe skeptics should explain how they learned NumPy, or R, and why an integrated casework is unnecessary.
.. I took a few weeks of a data science mooc before canceling it for a family ski trip. It was a taste that interested me, even if for me R is hard.
You need to learn the statistics and methods to understand R otherwise it’s pointless.
I think so. I should have had better statistics classes sooner. In my precomputer day, it was hard to something like this.
This is for an undergraduate degree. It’s not a joint degree but a new major. Other colleges have joint degree programs that typically combine a BA/BS with an MA/MS. Speaking of MIT, I really miss Click and Clack, the Tappet Brothers.
Was going to say the same thing: MBA MIS or analytics course equivalent. A number of graduate business school courses, by the way, are taught by Ph.D economists. A number of business schools that don’t have MIS or business analytics departments are co-venturing with the comp sci and or stats departments to create similar interdisciplinary programs.
Good that the econ departments are waking up.
The major does indeed seem to be a good idea (although why couldn’t the computer science majors simply take a bunch of econ classes, either as a minor or as what MIT calls a HASS concentration — or vice-versa, econ majors could simply take a bunch of computer science classes).
This sentence though puzzles me:
“In a poll of the introductory economics course 14.01, which all students are required to take, faculty found that a whopping three-quarters of them were interested in the joint major”
What is it that all students are required to take? The poll? Intro econ? Neither makes sense. Or maybe the 14.01 requirement applies to econ majors (but that pretty much goes without saying).
This makes a difference because one interpretation of that sentence is that a very large percentage of students who take intro econ are interested in the new major. But I’m dubious about that because historically most of the students in 14.01 were pretty much not interested in economics at all — they were only taking it because it was a way of fulfilling their HASS requirement. Econ was for MIT students their version of the “rocks for jocks” or “physics for poets” classes that at other colleges are used by students to fulfill their science distribution requirements.
Maybe this should be the new econ, but econ is too slow to change?
How could anyone not like this guy: https://www.vox.com/conversations/2016/9/28/12988040/tyler-cowen-donald-trump-artificial-intelligence-obama-game-of-thrones The transcripts of his interviews have become as pleasing as his voice in the interviews.
I wonder whether in the future we will program by simply saying:
Siri,
Take the numeric data from column one and assign that as the y value, and run a regression using the values from column 2, 3 and 4.
Check for heteroskedacity and multicollinearity.
>>>If so,
Then,
Maybe we should be teaching today not just R, but also the more abstract features of statistics and econ because the “day to day” grind stuff will be automated.
How many of you still remember Fortran, but really today use only the logic of a flow chart to set up a program.
Voice to code translators exist =) http://vocola.net/
Thanks. You can always learn from others.
What’s a flow chart?
I did a minor in econ to go with my EECS Major there, very easy way to satisfy your humanities requirements without having to write too much. If they had a version where you could get out of 6.002 it would be heaven.
Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis ran Valve’s in-game economies
Sorry Bud — I think you’ve been in academia far too long.
We already have a degree for people who “understand the marketplace,” and it’s called Marketing. It’s cryptic, I know.
They know how to use a computer, and they about cost tradeoffs. And there are thousands and thousands and thousands of them already. Right here. Today.
I know you’re just hyping your field, and you can be forgiven for that, but come on now.
This seems much more useful for MIT to eventually pitch as precursor to product management roles in Sillicon Valley. Most companies will require CS as a baseline to make sure their PMs can interface well with the engineering team, but the economics background providing good grounding in the empirical analysis and strategy required to make good business decisions.