What if Puerto Rico becomes part of an already existing state?

That is a Twitter suggestion, and I believe this option warrants serious consideration.
The obvious candidate would be New York State, and of course New York could be given more federal funds to ease the fiscal burden. The state would have more representatives in the House, but there would be no gain of two Democratic Senators for Puerto Rico, which might limit opposition from the Republican Party. Puerto Rico also might be given some special dispensations regarding the Spanish language and some other cultural markers.
I am not sure how Puerto Rico would feel about such an arrangement at this point, but under many alternative arrangements a big chunk of the island’s population simply empties out, and much of it to New York at that.
On the other hand, Puerto Rico + Alberta could make 52…sorry Monique!
Addendum: As for the shorter run, here is one report of relevance:
While the federal government continues to calculate a damage estimate, responders deployed to the region are focused on logistics like getting food and water to millions of people who remain without power as temperatures hit 90 degrees and humidity hovers above 70 percent.
The administration contends that much of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands is so damaged that officials can’t even begin damage assessment, meaning the federal government may not know for weeks how many roads, buildings or power lines will need to be rebuilt.
“The issue is not paying for any of this,” the administration source said. “It’s like: Paying for what?”
Here is the power supply, before and after the storm. I’ve seen informal reports that over 40 percent of the island does not currently have usable drinking water. Or what about people who need medications or dialysis? Here are some photos.
So, has it come to this? Going from one corrupt, incompetent government to one slightly less corrupt, incompetent government (Mercatus ranks NY #39 in fiscal health)?
…and NY has the most corrupt state officials: http://www.politifact.com/new-york/statements/2016/sep/19/elaine-phillips/new-york-has-been-most-corrupt-state-decades/
We could split one of the bigger conservative states up for balance. East and West Texas? North and South Florida?
Or, relatedly, would a state be able to annex Puerto Rico without Congressional approval? Would seem to violate the Property Clause of the US Constitution, but don’t know if it’s ever been litigated.
It’s a shame our leaders did not have the foresight to cut the cord while they had the chance. But how could they have foreseen that their children would decide that Puerto Rico has the right to vote itself into the union, and Congress must rubber stamp whatever decision they make? How about some self determination for non Puerto Rican Americans. Puerto Rico Statehood: just say no.