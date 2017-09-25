The Raj Chetty course “Using Big Data to Solve Economic and Social Problems”

Syllabus, slides, and videos of the lectures, here you go.

1 Anonymous September 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

The front page graphic is pretty striking:

http://www.equality-of-opportunity.org

2 Brian Donohue September 25, 2017 at 10:19 am

Man, those people born during the 1940s almost all made more than their parents. Pretty sweet deal.

3 Maz September 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

If only Chetty could understand that fancy econometrics is not a substitute for having high-quality data.

4 Demon September 25, 2017 at 8:04 am

Your bitterness feeds my soul.

5 Maz September 25, 2017 at 8:13 am

You’re welcome!

6 Pink Elephant September 25, 2017 at 10:28 am

He could well use the world famous rebuke of econometrics “evidence”:

“Correlation is not causation”

7 bp September 25, 2017 at 8:38 am

This is a weird comment, since Chetty has made a career of getting access to higher-quality (and “bigger”) data than anyone else. He literally does nothing fancy in econometric terms.

8 Maz September 25, 2017 at 8:59 am

His data are bigger, not higher quality. The tax records dataset in his mobility studies is a case in point. He doesn’t observe several essential variables for his analysis, e.g. race or income beyond early career, but tries to overcome this statistically (and largely fails). There are many smaller but much higher quality datasets, e.g. the various NLS surveys, that can be used for analyzing the same questions.

9 thomas September 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

“Using Big Data to Solve Economic and Social Problems”

… WHAT economic/social problems has Chetty solved with his BIG DATA ??

no results = no credibility

10 Per Kurowski September 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

Big data is extremely dangerous if misused

https://subprimeregulations.blogspot.ca/2017/09/nothing-could-be-so-dangerous-as-big.html

11 dan1111 September 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

Yes. So is small data. So is anything with the potential to be useful.

12 Maz September 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

Medium-sized data are the best.

13 Bill September 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

Looks good. Thanks.

14 The Engineer September 25, 2017 at 9:51 am

Mo’ data, mo’ problems.

15 Dale September 25, 2017 at 11:26 am

Rather than criticize the research (which I think is quite interesting), I find this to be a strange course. It doesn’t look like he has the students actually analyze the data themselves – it looks like a promotion of his own work. It’s find for him to self-promote, but for students (even without a statistics background) it should be a course that exposes them to the data directly. Maybe he does that – but from the materials it is not obvious. It looks like a bunch of provocative graphics that are derived directly from his analysis, not from having students work with the data themselves.

16 Manfred September 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

So, does this mean we study Chetty’s course and then there is noting left to do in Econ?
All problems are solved? Nothing left to be done?
Should we start closing out all Econ Departments around the country, starting with MIT’s?

17 Matthew Young September 25, 2017 at 12:46 pm

New Theory Cracks Open the Black Box of Deep Learning
https://www.quantamagazine.org/new-theory-cracks-open-the-black-box-of-deep-learning-20170921/

In the talk, Naftali Tishby, a computer scientist and neuroscientist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, presented evidence in support of a new theory explaining how deep learning works. Tishby argues that deep neural networks learn according to a procedure called the “information bottleneck,” which he and two collaborators first described in purely theoretical terms in 1999.
===============
Discovered theory of everything, but do not realize it yet.

Version 1.0 of the singularity is happening as financial centers learn the new theory.

