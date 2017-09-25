The Raj Chetty course “Using Big Data to Solve Economic and Social Problems”

Syllabus, slides, and videos of the lectures, here you go.
by Tyler Cowen on September 25, 2017 at 7:48 am in Data Source, Economics, Education | Permalink
Syllabus, slides, and videos of the lectures, here you go.
Previous post: Germany fact of the day
Next post: Water Runs Downhill: Toronto Edition
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
The front page graphic is pretty striking:
http://www.equality-of-opportunity.org
Man, those people born during the 1940s almost all made more than their parents. Pretty sweet deal.
If only Chetty could understand that fancy econometrics is not a substitute for having high-quality data.
Your bitterness feeds my soul.
You’re welcome!
He could well use the world famous rebuke of econometrics “evidence”:
“Correlation is not causation”
This is a weird comment, since Chetty has made a career of getting access to higher-quality (and “bigger”) data than anyone else. He literally does nothing fancy in econometric terms.
His data are bigger, not higher quality. The tax records dataset in his mobility studies is a case in point. He doesn’t observe several essential variables for his analysis, e.g. race or income beyond early career, but tries to overcome this statistically (and largely fails). There are many smaller but much higher quality datasets, e.g. the various NLS surveys, that can be used for analyzing the same questions.
“Using Big Data to Solve Economic and Social Problems”
… WHAT economic/social problems has Chetty solved with his BIG DATA ??
no results = no credibility
Big data is extremely dangerous if misused
https://subprimeregulations.blogspot.ca/2017/09/nothing-could-be-so-dangerous-as-big.html
Yes. So is small data. So is anything with the potential to be useful.
Medium-sized data are the best.
Looks good. Thanks.
Mo’ data, mo’ problems.
Rather than criticize the research (which I think is quite interesting), I find this to be a strange course. It doesn’t look like he has the students actually analyze the data themselves – it looks like a promotion of his own work. It’s find for him to self-promote, but for students (even without a statistics background) it should be a course that exposes them to the data directly. Maybe he does that – but from the materials it is not obvious. It looks like a bunch of provocative graphics that are derived directly from his analysis, not from having students work with the data themselves.
So, does this mean we study Chetty’s course and then there is noting left to do in Econ?
All problems are solved? Nothing left to be done?
Should we start closing out all Econ Departments around the country, starting with MIT’s?
New Theory Cracks Open the Black Box of Deep Learning
https://www.quantamagazine.org/new-theory-cracks-open-the-black-box-of-deep-learning-20170921/
In the talk, Naftali Tishby, a computer scientist and neuroscientist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, presented evidence in support of a new theory explaining how deep learning works. Tishby argues that deep neural networks learn according to a procedure called the “information bottleneck,” which he and two collaborators first described in purely theoretical terms in 1999.
===============
Discovered theory of everything, but do not realize it yet.
Version 1.0 of the singularity is happening as financial centers learn the new theory.