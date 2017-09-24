Solve for the Italian-Libyan equilibrium

Failing to stem the tide of refugees arriving Europe, Italy and the rest of the European Union have agreed to pay Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), the UN-backed interim government that is struggling hold control of the country, to keep them from arriving in Italy and instead put them into detention camps in Libya.
The accord signed Feb. 3, provides for Italy to pay €220 million ($236 million) to the Libyan coastal guard and provide training to help them catch the vessels—primarily rubber dinghies. The Libyan coast guard will be charged with sending the boats back to Libya and putting people into camps. The political instability of Libya is such that there would be little guarantee of the conditions in which the migrants would be kept, according to Arjan Hehenkamp, general director of Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF).
Here is one story. In Libya they understand the Coase theorem:
A security source in Libya spoke to Associated Press late last month saying: “Yesterday’s traffickers are today’s anti-trafficking force.”
I believe the size of the Coasean payments will rise. If Libya is paid to halt migrants, and finds this a satisfactory or indeed even profitable arrangement, they also will act to…boost the supply of potential migrants. “Producing potential migrants” will at some point become one of their more significant economic sectors. And the larger the number of bottled up would-be migrants, the more Italy and/or the EU will pay to stop them.
Yet what is Italy otherwise to do? I find it striking how underreported this story has been.
Buid a wall over the sea and make Libya pay for it.
The situation in the Mediterranean has always been difficult: In practice, either borders are opened, or immigrants drown: Almost everything else is just a matter of choosing how many people will.The EU could say that anyone that walks into Ceuta or Melilla will be handed a ticket in the ferry and a work permit somewhere, but given the situation in Africa, that means a whole lot of people.
The long term incentive would be not to focus on making it harder for Africans to head north, but to make them not want to, by making Africa more prosperous. The trick is doing that in a continent with institutions that make Venezuela looks like a high functioning society. Corruption is high enough there’s very little hope that aid of any sort will make a big difference. But imagine how different the refugee situation would be after a decade of 7% average GDP growth in Tanzania or Namibia. Given how far back they are starting, it’d not be crazy.
Few things would help the world overall any more than seeing the next few decades do for Africa what the last couple did for asia.
+10 to that last sentence
“either borders are opened, or immigrants drown”. What about rescue + return to Libya?
And then you can rescue them again three weeks later.
“Yet what is Italy otherwise to do?”
Rescue + return to Libya is the obvious one, rather than paying to “rescue” migrants and grant them permanent residence in Italy.
Stop accepting rescue ships working with people smugglers. Put more pressure on neighboring countries like France and Austria to open their borders to Africans traveling through Italy. Cancel birthright citizenship. Cut back government social aid.
Build another Italy in Africa? If that’s what Africans want, use the natural resources of Africa to build it.
Steve Sailer has made a pretty convincing case that Australia’s policy towards illegal migrants has been pretty successful. Intercept incoming boats, re-direct migrants to some neutral third world country, never let migrants touch foot on home soil, visibly publicize said policy.
Say Italy/EU pays $10K a head to Morocco, Guyana, Rwanda or Cambodia to take every intercepted migrant. This alleviates the humanitarian problem of letting them drown or sending genuine refugees back to a war zone. But ain’t nobody falling over themselves to get to a poor, but peaceful country like Morocco. So it drastically disincentives would-be migrants, particularly if enforcement can get over 50%.
Yes, it might cost more per migrant than either accepting them or directly paying Libya to stop them. But that doesn’t take into account the second-order effect of deterring supply. Again, I think Australia’s policy pretty clearly demonstrates this. Off the top of my head, boat-driven migrants fell by something like 80%. Is there any reason this wouldn’t work in the Mediterranean?
The new Italian interior minister Marco Minniti has made a lot of progress. It’s really not that hard to prevent a Camp of the Saints, you just have to be ready to do what it takes to save your continent and put up with being called bad words.
The story is under-reported because it highlights what a disastrous mistake the overthrow of Qaddafi was for Europe.
Obama said some very nasty things about Hillary’s handling of Libya in his interview with Jeffrey Goldberg but they disappeared down the memory hole due to the push to elect Hillary.
Berlusconi had made a similar deal with Gadafi, but then Hillary felt it was necessary to kill Qaffafee, so the floodgates opened up for awhile.
The African population explosion (the UN’s 2017 forecast is for sub-Saharan Africa’s population to exceed 4 billion by 2100, eight times higher than in 1990, is perhaps the biggest issue facing the world. It would be tragic for Europe to allow itself to be turned into a bigger version of Detroit through fear of being called racist.
The good news is that Africa’s population explosion ought to be avoidable. Fertility has fallen substantially in mplaces like Bangladesh, with sub-Saharan Africa being the main outlier. Unfortunately, white people dropped the ball on the sub-Saharan African population problem about 20 years ago, out of increasing ignorance about Africa, and are only now barely starting to realize how severe the situation is.