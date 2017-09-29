Me on the Thucydides Trap and North Korea

I’m not by any means convinced that conflict [between China and America] is inevitable. I don’t believe in the Thucidydes Trap, and here’s why not. North Korea so far has been China’s thorn in our side. I feel that’s flipped. Chinese public opinion has flipped. Opinion within the Chinese government is in the middle, but has been changing a lot. China would like to undo the current North Korea situation but they don’t know how to do it in a way that doesn’t harm their national interests. North Korea will become our thorn in China’s side over time, pretty quickly. And so if there’s North Korea and a rearming and maybe eventually someday nuclear Japan, and also India, the first line of China containment is India, North Korea (oddly enough) and Japan. I don’t know how that will go, but it’s a kind of buffer between China and us, it can be a force that pulls us into conflict, it could be a kind of buffer that allows us to stay somewhat removed from it.
That is from my dialogue with Bill Kristol, the transcription (with commentary) is from Sam Roggeveen. He also transcribes this bit:
…for the first time in my life time, in a way the first time ever, America finally has a peer country. The Soviet Union was a peer with its nuclear weapons but not in general. But in terms of human talent, GDP, China right now is in most ways a peer country to the United States. We’re not ready for that, mentally or emotionally.
“the first line of China containment is India, North Korea (oddly enough) and Japan”
I’m not particularly convinced by this. I think it exaggerates the shift that has taken place. Also, the NK is more of a problem for China now mainly because of China’s desire to maintain good relations with the U.S. And NK clearly views the U.S. as its primary enemy. Rather hard to make it function as a buffer, given these two realities.
I think China could easily buy NK’s friendship any time they felt that was more important than keeping the U.S. happy
I think NK has always been a problem for China, its just never been in either of their best interests to say so publicly.
Neoconservatives, always looking for a new opponent.
And with as much historical knowledge on display as ever – ‘… in a way the first time ever, America finally has a peer country’ In 1860, it would be laughable to think that the UK considered the United States a peer nation. And in 1910, it is unlikely that the British had changed their minds.
US GDP matched UK’s in 1870 and doubled it by 1913.
And the sun never set on America, correct? Unlike Victoria’s piddling realm.
However, speaking as an American, I assumed that the UK and the British Empire were pretty much the same thing – I’m sure that dearieme is much more aware of the proper forms. After all, such tiny places as Canada and Australia just happened to be British in 1860 (and parts of Canada until 1949).
Canada was effectively an independent entity by 1867 and certainly by 1931 (ditto Australia, New Zealand). By population and economic clout Canada and Australia were/are tiny. Once again your comments make you show yourself a fool.
It’s standard prior_test behavior to attempt to move the goalpost when someone points out that he’s wrong.
China and Russia should split NK between them, save for a zone 20 or 30 miles deep which would be handed to SK so that Seoul would be out of range of conventional artillery. US troops would evacuate SK.
I’m ready for it. High time actually.
China is looking to its neighbors to the south to expand its economic influence with its One Belt, One Road initiative. I’m reminded of Michael’s line from Godfather II (repeating the lesson he learned from his father): keep your friends close and your enemies closer. The countries to the south are “enemies” in a competitor sense not military sense. That China, nominally a communist country, would emphasize an economic initiative over a military initiative gives one pause, especially in light of America’s recent actions criticizing and punishing its neighbors to the north and south and conceding potential trading partners in Asia to China (by rejecting the TPP) while being belligerent and provocative with North Korea and other enemies. I agree with Cowen that China is our peer, but the times they are a changin. Not in my lifetime, but in due course, as China’s population (and the population of all Asian countries except India) ages (and shrinks in China, by roughly 400 million according to some demographers). For those who ascribe to the adage that demography is destiny, destiny is likely to take a sharp turn. If one believes today’s economic and social challenges are great, wait until tomorrow.
Perhaps … I question the premise of buffer states as being as crucial a factor as in the past. The geographical proximity of buffer states made sense in large wars as the larger the war the more that transportation becomes increasingly cost-limiting. There’s an argument about the origins of WWI that it was the Russian train route being built toward the Balkans that was the major trigger setting off a scramble for the territories of the weak Austria-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires before the route could be completed. Modern transportation technology and the dramatic increase of military technology makes the concept of buffer states less useful than in the past. (One might be tempted to bring up China’s high speed rail system in this context, and I think it’s incredibly important economically, but I think rail in general has had it’s day. WWIII will be very different from WWI.) As a consequence, the other factors increase in relative importance. Japan, as an extremely hypothetical example, doesn’t have a lot in terms of value to a conqueror as it is low in natural resources and it’s economic power would likely not do nearly as well under the influence of another country. So a distinction needs to be clear between control of apparent economic centers of economic power and what those would become as they come under the influence of others. (My mental model for this is somewhat the principle of local banking – you’ve got to know the (local) territory for making effective loans.) China has been very aggressively going after controlling strategic mineral resources, many of which are in Southeast Asia and in Africa. A lot of media attention in the US is on NK and Taiwan, and it may be a heretical view, but I’m inclined to think those may be more political posturing than substantive in terms of long-run conflicting zero-sum economic interests. So with reference to Thucydides, I’m thinking the Syracusan expedition happens early on and the Vietnam War was a kind of a harbinger.
> for the first time in my life time, in a way the first time ever, America finally has a peer country.
Isn’t that what people thought about Japan around 1990? Their GDP exceed the US in the early 90s:
