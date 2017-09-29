USA fact of the day

Despite President Trump’s push for tougher immigration enforcement, U.S. agents are on pace to deport fewer people in the government’s 2017 fiscal year than during the same period last year, the latest statistics show.
Here is much more, by Nick Miroff. There are many points of interest, for instance ICE removals peaked in 2012 under President Obama.
Well, this is just intelligent planning – first, we need a see thru wall to make sure the deported don’t catapult themselves back into the U.S., after all, and injure any American citizens. As noted by the president – ‘”They have catapults. They throw it over the wall, and it lands and it hit somebody on the head. You don’t even know they’re there. Believe it or not, this is the kind of stuff that happens.” Trump said.
Believe it or not, that is a direct quote from the President of the United States of America.
Strange that you would pick out the catapult thing, which was about drugs and actually made sense
Not strange. Typical.
Drugs, deportees, an illegal batch of queso fresco – anything can be catapulted and hit someone on the head, at least in the world our president seemingly lives in.
A world where he said this, in that same speech – ‘”If you can’t have vision through it, you don’t know who’s on the other side,” he said.
“You need to have a great wall, but it has to be see-through,” Trump said. “We’re looking at different samples already of see-through walls. And, I think also, to be honest with you, a see-through wall would look better.”
“I’m going to out and look at them personally, going to pick the right one.”‘
Wouldn’t want any deportees skulking behind a wall we cannot see through, right?
Could it be that the President’s stance has been enough to convince many to leave voluntarily? I believe so and if so then the President has been a resounding success.
“Lord, I believe; help my unbelief!”
now you can work on the size of the crowd at his inauguration and his popular vote margin of ‘victory’
You and Tyler both need to get over losing the election. I think the evidence shown here is evidence for the success of the President’s rhetorical strategy.
you do? I think the evidence shown here is evidence that he has done frighteningly little. This is not evidence that there are fewer immigrants living illegally in the country. Just evidence that the machinery is working less effectively.
“he has done frighteningly little.”
On my view of government, this is almost impossible.
Every morning Trump briefs the foremen of the ICE sweep crews and tells them to kick back some, have an extra cup of coffee, a long lunch and leave for home a little early.
From the article”
“The number of people attempting to sneak across the U.S. border with Mexico fell dramatically in the months following Trump’s inauguration, reducing the supply of easy-to-deport immigrants.”
ICE arrests are running about 10-15% of total deportation numbers, so this quote:
“Despite President Trump’s push for tougher immigration enforcement, U.S. agents are on pace to deport fewer people in the government’s 2017 fiscal year than during the same period last year, the latest statistics show.”
is really apples and oranges.
Have you read the article? It talks about how the number of illegal crossings has lowered below historical levels. So there is no doubt that Trump’s rhetoric is working at some level. The article also talks about how that same rhetoric has created more funding for law firms to defend illegals being deported, so that impacts that number too.
I wonder if even Tyler has read the article… weird times.
I have started worrying that Tyler might be having a mental breakdown as he cannot cope with the President’s successes.
that’s one answer. The other answer is that in fact the US is a less desirable destination, than it used to be for other reasons.
If you believe that deportations peaked under Obama, I’ve got a wall on the border to sell you. Seriously, that doesn’t make TC’s BS detector go off, at all?
It’s been pointed out to him before that Obama changed the definition of “deported.” Signaling?
Like it’s booming economy.
“Despite President Trump’s push for tougher immigration enforcement, U.S. agents are on pace to deport fewer people . . . .” That makes no sense. If Trump is tough on immigration, then who would he deport?
err, the millions that are already here illegally.
The money isn’t in the deportations, the money is in the arrest and storage in private prisons. You can use them as free labor, get daily cost reimbursements from the feds, charge them for food, charge them to use the phone, charge any visitors that come. Why throw them out of the country when you can keep milking them and their families.
OT : why is the Fiscal year Oct-Sept ? Recommended by farmer’s Almanac? Or because its hard to get a Jan-Dec Budget in place with change of Administrations etc ? Why not Apr-Mar ? why do some states have Jul-June?
The part that is really interesting to me is “In a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted last week, 62 percent of Americans said they disapproved of Trump’s handling of immigration.”
I wonder what exactly these people disagree with. This immigration debate is one of the more frustrating issues (along with abortion) in our public discourse. People don’t like what we have, want to ignore the system, but are incapable of formulating how a new law should work.
These days people just sort of disapprove of everything. Lotta whining in the modern world.
If you want them here for their labor but don’t want to see them, hear them, have their kids go to your school, or let them accumulate any wealth how can you be satisfied with any policy solution?
See the Persian Gulf states.
+1 great societies.
I love the comments in these sorts of posts. When the evidence disagrees with your feelings just discard the evidence! Deportations peaked under Obama? Then good work Trump and also the evidence is a lie. At the same time no less. Lol
The below-the-fold take-away from the article is that arrests are up 40%, so deportations would be up 40% if it weren’t for the ramp-up of meddling leftist lawyers.
+1 Lawfare strikes again
“Lawfare (n) – Any litigation the speaker dislikes”
Arrests count for 10-15% of deportations, so you can’t compare the two one-for-one like that.