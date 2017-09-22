Winners and losers under Graham-Cassidy

…the greatest winners in 2026 would be Mississippi and Kansas, where federal health-care funding would more than triple and double, respectively. On the other hand, Connecticut’s aid would be cut by just over half.
…the Kaiser Family Foundation…concluded that 35 states would lose $160 billion under the bill. The Kaiser study, like two earlier this week, looked at the cumulative effect from 2020 to 2026.
Here is the Amy Goldstein and Juliet Eilperin piece at WaPo.
Based on the state’s mentioned, it sounds like a net positive in terms of reducing inequality.
True, if one considers inequality across states rather than within states. It’s like globalization and inequality: globalization has reduced inequality across countries (as between developed and undeveloped countries) but increased inequality within countries (including China, the country that benefited most from globalization). As I commented to the blog entry about music, in the era of globalization what people in America fear is change, and Graham-Cassidy is change on steroids, likely resulting in change in the health care system in every state.
…yes, economic equality was a founding principle of the ‘united states’. How fortunate our Congress so enthusiastically pursues that objective, despite the fiscal bankruptcy of the federal government.
Why are average Americans so fearful of change/progress to the glories of socialism.
Clearly the Founding Fathers believed in federal mandates to buy birth control. It was in fact the entire reason we rebelled from the King in the first place.
Clearly the Founding Fathers believed corporations were people and states shouldn’t recount votes to figure out who actually won the presidency. See I can play your stupid game too!
Kind of, but it looks like Cassidy cut himself a raw deal on that front.
LA subsidizing TX?
Graham-Cassidy tries to treat all states equally, right? States are awarded funding based on how many people meet certain criteria around income and so forth. If a state is “losing” funding, it’s because it was getting more than its fair share before. It’s a strange argument to say that one should get special treatment in the future because one already received special treatment in the past. If anything, one should be glad that there’s no clawback provision to completely equalize funding over the entire Obamcare plus Graham-Cassidy period.
Graham-Cassidy is hard to oppose because, to do so, one has to argue that states shouldn’t be treated equally and/or that states shouldn’t be allowed to do what they think is best for their own residents.
You use the words Equally and Fair, as if the model that Graham-Cassidy decides for comparison is right. I can generate thousands of different models for state by state fund allocation that don’t look at the name of the state, and get very different results. Therefore, arguing in those grounds alone is extremely easy.
Then there’s the question of whether handing money to states with so few requirements is really good or not, as ‘let the sickest people rot’ is a perfectly legal way of dealing with this. Sorry cancer patients! Need dialisis? Good luck.
I’d argue that going further into a by state model is going to increase the differences in taxes vs remittances in federal spending, and might end up putting us in the road of ‘California becomes Catalonia and decides that sharing with people that want different laws is for losers’, which would not be a great economic outcome.
It might be a fun thought experiment for Tyler though: What if the US moved to a model not unlike of the Confederacy, other than just skipping the whole slavery business. Or go all the way and consider states to be 50 countries that speak the same language and a few shared treaties.
“Sorry cancer patients! Need dialisis? Good luck.”
Why do you believe that the federal government, controlled by Trump and the Republican Congress, care more about cancer patients in California than Californians themselves? Do you just happen to have a really high view of Trump and the Republican Congress?
I think Graham/Cassidy also calls on states to implement systems within two years of passage. This is probably difficult if not impossible as Massachusetts needed four years to implement RomneyCare. One thing Graham/Cassiday will do is free up more money for HHS Secretary Price to be able to continue using charter jets for his frequent travels.
The real story here is that you have to rely on some entity like the Kaiser Family Foundation to guess at what the effects will be, because there is no true CBO score for this legislation. Or any amendment proposal opportunity. And a full 90 seconds of floor debate scheduled. And if it passes the Senate, the House will only have time for a quick up or down vote. No amendment opportunities, or time for debate there, either.
Don’t you love democracy and the committee process which gives everyone the opportunity to comment and amend a bill, rather than having a few members of the same party, without committee hearing, draft and vote on a bill. What happened to regular order?
Yes, its a travesty of democracy that so little commentary is allowed/encouraged about such an important change in health care.
The CBO badly overestimated the numbers for the original Obamacare bill.
But this time they will be right.
Umm, no they did not. And that is without the imbecility shown by states that elected not to expand Medicaid.
We’re all losers under the bill. Doctors do not like Medicaid payments; they are more effective lobbyists at the state level. Blue Cross plans are powerful at the state level, and disjointed at the federal level. If you are living and Florida, as a retiree, and the benefits in that state are cut, you move back or move to a state which has better benefits.
This is a perfect world if you want to cream skim and shift costs to others.
That man cave in the basement you planned will be the future home of grandma.
“That man cave in the basement you planned will be the future home of grandma.”
I remember sitting in the back of my parents care after visiting my grandmother in the hospital. She had just had a stroke. The conversation between my parents, before there was Medicare, was: How would the brothers co-sign the note for the hospital care and how would they divide the hospital bill among themselves. And, if she got out, how would they take turns taking care of her.
She died in the hospital, so they didn’t have to take her in; they each paid $3,000 for her care, which was about a 1/4 of their yearly income.
Dan, you can never forget what you didn’t experience, but I cannot forget what I experienced.
My apologies. Caring for one’s parents at the end of life is a very serious, very difficult thing. The particular sentence I highlighted struck me as funny, but I didn’t intend to trivialize a serious issue that is close to home for many people.
I am always concerned by state to state comparisons since our states are big and far from homogenous internally. My home state, like many others, has one large urban concentration and a lot of more sparsely populated territory. Rather than seeing how Rhode Island compares to Missouri, I would like to see the impact on Des Moines versus Lone Tree.
Hard to figure out La, but talking about this increased spending in states that elected not to expand Medicaid with ACA dollars paints a very distorted picture.