What should I ask Sujatha Gidla?

She is the author of the new and superb Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India. I will be interviewing her later in the month, with a podcast and transcript forthcoming, no public event. Here is her Macmillan bio:
Sujatha Gidla was born an untouchable in Andhra Pradesh, India. She studied physics at the Regional Engineering College, Warangal. The author of Ants Among the Elephants, her writing has appeared in The Oxford India Anthology of Telugu Dalit Writing. She lives in New York and works as a conductor on the subway.
Here is BBC coverage of her work. Here is the NYT review of her book. Here are further links about her. The Economist wrote: “Ants Among Elephants is an arresting, affecting and ultimately enlightening memoir. It is quite possibly the most striking work of non-fiction set in India since Behind the Beautiful Forevers by Katherine Boo, and heralds the arrival of a formidable new writer.”
So what should I ask her?
Does she consider herself a writer or an engineer and what she thinks of V.S. Naipaul and Orientalism (1978) by Edward W. Said, vis-a-vis Bernard Lewis?
Bonus trivia: if she’s ever heard of this guy (invented shampoo for England): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sake_Dean_Mahomed
What does she think of Chandra Bhan Prasad and other pro-capitalism Dalits? What are her disagreements with them?
How is that relevant?
I guess you have to ask a caste question.
How about the obvious – India lobbied very hard to get Caste kept out of the 2001 Durban World Conference Against Racism. Was it a mistake to exclude it? Is caste a historical injustice on the same scale as Trans-Atlantic Slavery and are reparations due?
I haven’t read the book, but I’d like to hear more about her experiences about the discrimation she faced from fellow Indian Americans in the states. Also about the political leanings of Indian American (tend to be largely conservative) given her communist background. Does she ever discuss politics back in India with fellow Indian Americans, given that those belonging to upper castes tend to be more educated and represented among the high flyers of Indian American society?
1. Most atrocities against Dalits in modern India are led by dominant landed castes which enjoy the status of being among “backward castes”.
Most low caste regional political parties in modern India (with one exception in Uttar Pradesh) are also controlled by these “other backward castes” which are fashionably anti-brahmin but also hostile to Dalit emancipation. Has the modern Indian state with its anti-upper caste orientation, ironically made discrimination against Dalits worse, by propping up these backward castes, which have traditionally been anti-Dalit?
2. The Hindutva movement has done a lot to weaken caste conflict by seeking a unity across India based on adherence to the Hindu religion. The current Indian president is a Dalit from Bihar, who belongs to the BJP (Modi’s party). The rise of Modi, a low caste man (albeit not Dalit) to power, could not have possibly happened without the rise of the Hindu Right. Doesn’t the secret sauce for Dalit emancipation ultimately lie in the strengthening of the Hindu glue which will drive the homogenisation of Hindu society?
3. Shouldn’t affirmative action be based on the relative material status of different castes, if at all? There is no caste based census in India right now, and as a result, we don’t have a report card for any of the castes. Several brahmin castes of North India are arguably poorer than many “reserved” landed castes of the south (which enjoy affirmative action). Do we even know if affirmative action has worked in the past 60 years? We don’t, because caste outcomes have not been tracked over time. And communities enjoying affirmative action want to remain “backward” for natural reasons.
4. Gidla did her engineering in Warangal REC. Which is one of the top engineering colleges in the country. (Definitely in the top 25). How difficult was it for her to get in? Did she leverage the Dalit quota? Could she have got a seat in Warangal REC without the quota? Roughly 20% of seats in most engineering colleges in the country are reserved for Dalits and Scheduled tribes. Yet we don’t see too many Dalit engineers / managers of note in the Indian industry. Why is that? Has the Dalit community introspected on its relative intellectual failure? Has the mentality of victimhood held them back? Or is it all “society”‘s fault? (the same society which has agreed unanimously to give them 20% reserved seats across most seats of higher learning in the country)
5. Are all Dalit castes the same? Does the law today distinguish between the relatively better-off Dalit castes and the more destitute Dalit castes? No. Is that a bad thing? Northern Dalits, enjoy better economic outcomes than Southern Dalits. Could this have something to do with the relative dominance of the middle castes in South (which enjoy “backward” status) and the lesser influence wielded by these “middle castes” in the North?