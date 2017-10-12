The culture and polity that is China

Those who fail to repay a bank loan will be blacklisted, and they will have their name, ID number, photograph, home address and the amount they owe published or announced through various channels – including in newspapers, online, on radio and television, and on screens in buses and public lifts.
…In the southern city of Guangzhou, the personal details of some 141 debt defaulters have so far been displayed on screens in buses, commercial buildings and on media platforms at the request of local courts.
Meanwhile in Jiangsu, Henan and Sichuan provinces, the courts have teamed up with telecoms operators to create a recorded message – played every time someone calls – for those who fail to repay their loans. The message tells the caller: “The person you are calling has been put on a blacklist by the courts for failing to repay their debts. Please urge this person to honour their legal obligations.”
That is from SCMP, via Viking.
Elsewhere in the Middle Kingdom, Shanghai adopts a facial recognition system to name and shame jaywalkers.
This is exactly what China needs. Another incentive for saving more and against risk taking (tongue in cheek)
So this is what Vietnam has begun then.
Why not property and income seizure?
More than punishment, shaming looks like a way to protect the people that don’t pay debts. The government saves face by doing something that pleases citizens instead of facing the problem.
+1.
Yeah. Like when politicians complain about corporations and rich people not paying taxes, because the law does not require them to pay taxes.
God knows, India could use more of this, shaming defaulters, i.e. On the second, We really don’t have well demarcated roads or skywalks, so the country is pretty much all jaywalking all the time.
Jaywalking is the least of India’s problems.
I am all for some low risk jaywalking.
I find American crossing habits wayyy too conservative.
This varies regionally. In parts of America there is plenty of jaywalking going on.
Isn’t this actually ‘The culture and polity that is nudging?’ Or is this another kind of nudge than that worthy of international prize recognition?
This looks like a milder version of debtors’ prison, which is well nows as an idea appeals to peoples intuitive sense of justice, but is a bad idea and hurts the economy.
As America’s defaulter-in-chief would say, “Fake news!”
“and on screens in buses and public lifts.”
For a second there, I had understood “and in screams in buses and public lifts”.
Where is your comment about bloodthirsty communist red China and greed Moloch and so this is what America I mean China has become?
In the US, doing this would make the people into folk heroes.
Or president.
This seems counterproductive.