The culture and polity that is China

by on October 12, 2017

Those who fail to repay a bank loan will be blacklisted, and they will have their name, ID number, photograph, home address and the amount they owe published or announced through various channels – including in newspapers, online, on radio and television, and on screens in buses and public lifts.

…In the southern city of Guangzhou, the personal details of some 141 debt defaulters have so far been displayed on screens in buses, commercial buildings and on media platforms at the request of local courts.

Meanwhile in Jiangsu, Henan and Sichuan provinces, the courts have teamed up with telecoms operators to create a recorded message – played every time someone calls – for those who fail to repay their loans. The message tells the caller: “The person you are calling has been put on a blacklist by the courts for failing to repay their debts. Please urge this person to honour their legal obligations.”

That is from SCMP, via Viking.

Elsewhere in the Middle Kingdom, Shanghai adopts a facial recognition system to name and shame jaywalkers.

1 Brent October 12, 2017 at 12:43 am

This is exactly what China needs. Another incentive for saving more and against risk taking (tongue in cheek)

Reply

2 A clockwork orange October 12, 2017 at 12:46 am

So this is what Vietnam has begun then.

Reply

3 Axa October 12, 2017 at 1:35 am

Why not property and income seizure?

More than punishment, shaming looks like a way to protect the people that don’t pay debts. The government saves face by doing something that pleases citizens instead of facing the problem.

Reply

4 dan1111 October 12, 2017 at 3:43 am

+1.

Yeah. Like when politicians complain about corporations and rich people not paying taxes, because the law does not require them to pay taxes.

Reply

5 Prakash October 12, 2017 at 2:54 am

God knows, India could use more of this, shaming defaulters, i.e. On the second, We really don’t have well demarcated roads or skywalks, so the country is pretty much all jaywalking all the time.

Reply

6 Nebfocus October 12, 2017 at 5:39 am

Jaywalking is the least of India’s problems.

Reply

7 shrikanthk October 12, 2017 at 8:12 am

I am all for some low risk jaywalking.

I find American crossing habits wayyy too conservative.

Reply

8 dan1111 October 12, 2017 at 8:41 am

This varies regionally. In parts of America there is plenty of jaywalking going on.

Reply

9 prior_test3 October 12, 2017 at 3:58 am

Isn’t this actually ‘The culture and polity that is nudging?’ Or is this another kind of nudge than that worthy of international prize recognition?

Reply

10 Adam October 12, 2017 at 5:34 am

This looks like a milder version of debtors’ prison, which is well nows as an idea appeals to peoples intuitive sense of justice, but is a bad idea and hurts the economy.

Reply

11 rayward October 12, 2017 at 6:14 am

As America’s defaulter-in-chief would say, “Fake news!”

Reply

12 A Truth Seeker October 12, 2017 at 6:27 am

“and on screens in buses and public lifts.”
For a second there, I had understood “and in screams in buses and public lifts”.

Reply

13 msgkings October 12, 2017 at 7:42 am

Where is your comment about bloodthirsty communist red China and greed Moloch and so this is what America I mean China has become?

Reply

14 Tom T. October 12, 2017 at 7:40 am

In the US, doing this would make the people into folk heroes.

Reply

15 msgkings October 12, 2017 at 7:43 am

Or president.

Reply

16 Borjigid October 12, 2017 at 8:58 am

This seems counterproductive.

Reply

