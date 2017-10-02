What does democracy call for in Catalonia?

Hoping for a peaceful democratic process in Catalonia tomorrow. When democracy fails there’s only repression. Thinking of my Catalan friends
That is a tweet from Pete Wishart, Australian MP; I ‘ve seen dozens more like it. But is it the democratic process behind the Catalonian referendum? Or is it rather a form of electoral terrorism? Here are a few points:
1. Most countries we consider to be democracies have rather stringent restrictions on when referenda may be held and what they may be used to decide.
2. According to extant reports, only 40 percent or so of the people in Catalonia favor independence. It’s not like Kurdistan where independence won almost 100 percent of the vote and not only because of selective participation.
3. Aren’t non-official referendum results always going to be slanted in favor of intense minority opinion? That hardly seems democratic. See #2. Arguably the same is true for official referenda as well, though then at least turnout is more representative. Nonetheless referenda on such big questions may under-represent the interests of the young or the interests of business (and in turn real wages), or they may favor expressive voting too much.
4. Isn’t the truly democratic procedure to let all of Spain vote on Catalonian independence? Maybe you don’t think so, but that begs the question.
5. Is it a fundamental democratic principle that any geographic region can demand a binding separatist referendum? Well, maybe, but it sounds closer to John C. Calhoun than the notions of democracy I am familiar with or would favor.
Overall, I don’t see any positive news in how this is developing. Arguably the situation remains in flux, but still the word is that a unilateral declaration of independence will be forthcoming.
“4. Isn’t the truly democratic procedure to let all people vote on Black rights, not just blacks? Isn’t the truly democratic procedure to let all people vote on Women’s rights, not just women? ”
No. I don’t care if whites don’t want blacks to have rights, or if men don’t want women to have rights. If blacks vote to have their own rights, or women vote for their own rights, they get to have them.
So if blacks or women vote themselves the right to $1 million per year, they get it. What about other people, can they vote themselves rights too, or is the right to vote for rights a special right only you can bestow on people? I’ve just voted myself the right to all property in the world, so you need to stop using my device to write silly comments.
There is a fundamental difference is between “rights” that require someone else to provide you with something – your $1M dollars, or the supposed right to healthcare – and rights that require only that others leave you the hell alone. Secession, subject to negotiations on splitting shared national assets and liabilities, falls into the latter category.
Uhhh you know that “everyone” did in fact vote on “black rights” and “women’s rights”.
4. Isn’t the truly democratic procedure to let all of Spain vote on Catalonian independence? Maybe you don’t think so, but that begs the question.
Two wolves and a sheep voting for dinner is a textbook problem with democracy. It may be democracy in action but it is not very nice.
Still, maybe it is time to let the Afrikaners of the Transvaal vote on independence.
I agree that is truly a stupid way of “allowing” free assembly of regions/states into a larger federation. That being said, if California, Florida, Mississippi, or Texas exiting the Union were on a national ballot, they’d be out in an instant.
“If the boot heel of Missouri were given to Arkansas, you’d raise the average IQ of both states” The US still has some good old regional identity going on!
To me its quite clear. The people of a smaller political entity have the right to separate from a bigger political entity they belong to. Also, why don’t you state what your opinion is. Either they do or they don’t.
“The people of a smaller political entity have the right to separate from a bigger political entity they belong to.”
Which entities? Can a small village declare independence? Can my neighborhood association declare itself the Republic of Oaktreedrivia?
I don’t think what entities have a right to declare independence is a trivial question at all. Where do you draw the line?
I would think that if St. Louis, Missouri declared independence from the rest of Missouri, it would become a US Territory without congressional representation, ie you can only declare independence from the nearest link in the hierarchy at a time. It could regain its congressional representation by being re-annexed by Illinois or Missouri (or for the lulz, California) again, this time renegotiating terms of its incorporation, or by getting recognized as a state unto itself.
In reality, we’d burn St. Louis down to the ground before allowing such silly thoughts of free association.
If this were allowed, it would completely upend our political system.
Cities and other regions would declare independence any time the state was doing something they didn’t like. They would attempt to use this to hold the state hostage and get the policies they want.
Probably hundreds or even thousands of communities would just choose to remain independent.
Others would align themselves more by ideology or other affinity than geography. Resulting in states that are even more politically polarized than they are now.
The rule of law would be severely undermined, since an entire legislative code can be wiped away and replaced at any time in a single vote.
Perhaps I overestimate the intelligence of John Q. Public, but I don’t think so. I’m a ‘gubmint is ebil, build bunkers’ kinda guy, and I think my state benefits from being in the union. And I do believe there will come a day when secession is necessary and good, but we’re not there yet. I can see it in the horizon, but still not close.
You’re also assuming that independence could be attained by a simple majority. I do think that exit from a union should be a little harder than entry – if 67% of St. Louis thought that being a part of Missouri were bad for them, then it might actually be that St. Louis is being abused by Missouri.
Kansas City just recently voted to increase its minimum wage to 15$/hr, and the state of Missouri is putting the kibosh on it. As much as KC is being ‘oppressed’ here, there’s no way in fresh hell KC would want to turn down state dollars for the right to screw up their city.
In short, free association is a good thing, and when the rubber meets the road, people realize who their sugar daddies are.
You make some good points in response.
However, presumably in this hypothetical scenario, declaring independence would mean no more income or other taxes being paid to Missouri? Right now the state can be a “sugar daddy” because they can mandate the collection of taxes, and then choose to give some of the money back (or not). If KC could leave and take their tax revenue with them, it would be a very different balance of power in those discussions.
Well, one can reasonably debate what territory and population size limits are practical, but that’s not a theoretical objection to the principle of self-determination. Saying it can’t be done because the practical limit can’t known with certainty is just a continuum fallacy / sorites paradox.
I note that there are many city-sized entities with <1 million population in the world which are functionally independent. Catalan is well above both these levels.
I’m not saying “it can’t be done”. I’m saying that at what level self-determination applies is a very important question, which Alex’s statement ignores.
Yes, Catalonia is big enough to be a functioning country. But this isn’t really decisive. A number of countries have less than 50,000 population, including several in Western Europe. That doesn’t mean it would be a workable policy to let any territory with that many people vote to leave at any time.
It’s not obvious to me that self-determination at the level of large regions like states, provinces, or “autonomous communities” in Spain’s case, is either a right of the people or a good policy. Certainly there is a case that it is, but I think that case has to be made. And “obviously any political entity should be able to declare independence” is not that case.
Fair enough. The principle of self-determination proceeds directly from the right of free association. Basically, you should not be forced into a polity with people you don’t like. The number of such people in the world who wish to exit and take the land with them should be minimised, as far as practically possible.
And practicality allows for A LOT. States don’t have to be large to function well. As regards criteria; if you can show you’re functionally viable, then you have the right to secede. One can, as you say, place reasonable time, place, manner restrictions. 1 vote per generation per province seems reasonable; good men can differ on such. Also, the limits on size and population may differ depending on time, circumstances, geography, etc.
But this is all relatively slight compared to the principle itself (though it may engage politicians for many years).
It’s not just about whether the new independent state is “functionally viable”. It’s also about whether a nation made up of potentially seceding regions is functionally viable.
> It’s also about whether a nation made up of potentially seceding regions is functionally viable
Not quite sure I follow here. Obviously any large polity might split at some future point. But being composed of things that POTENTIALLY might leave at some future point doesn’t mean a state isn’t viable now and can’t invoke a right to self-determination.
It seems daft and a monument to political vanity to try and engineer states that will endure forever. That’s why these “Eternal, indissoluble” provisos in constitutions grate so much.
Points #2 and #3 indicate to me that Spain really bungled their response to this.
And #4 would have given them an easy way out. The better response would have been
1) Accept that the vote is happening
2) Encourage high turnout, especially among the Nos, emphasizing stability
3) Expand the vote to all of Spain
The result would have likely been that in Catalonia, with higher participation, the result would have been closer to 50-50 (no appearance of a mandate), outside of Catalonia results would have been overwhelmingly against (giving the government perfect cover to say ‘the people voted no’, and report overwhelming support nationwide for No). The headlines would, the next day, be “Referendum on Catalan independence comes back with overwhelming No, even Catalonia divided.”)
Instead, Spain got the worst of all options. A referendum happened and the result was overwhelmingly Yes – as you would expect, because nobody who wasn’t intensely for Yes would have braved the police to vote. In addition, there’s perfectly inflammatory and poignant video of black-clad police beating up and dragging out peaceful voters. The headlines are instead in the vein “Catalonia overwhelmingly votes for independence, police repression intensifies.”
I’m not a fan of all these separatist movements, not at all. But Spain turned this into basically the most convincing argument FOR Catalan independence as it possibly could.
I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
1) An individual should be free to leave a society for another, but the same does not hold for people and their property?
2) If the goal is to create aggregations of political power, then yes we should demand the cost of entry be less than the cost of exit.
Patrick
2) is completely reasonable. Still, I don’t think the cost of exit should require violence. Once that EU army gets revved up, I can imagine Catalonia being treated with the same tender mercies that the Germans showed Poland.
Heck, I can imagine Poland in the near future being shown the same tender mercies that Germany showed Poland.
Heheh. Hush. It’s almost as if our host is reflectively in favour of large corporatist states which hold the principle of self-determination in contempt. So much the easier for the elites which would rule over us.
You can imagine him in 1776, bleating against the folly of America cutting itself off from English markets.
Peter Wishart is from Scotland, not Australia. Although he represents an area named Perth which is one of Australia’s state capitals. The Australian city takes it’s name from the Scottish.
ah, the penny drops, he’s a scottish nationalist.
If you believe the results (not a given for me), I find it likely that full turnout in Catalonia would have still shown at least 60% support for independence despite the polling data- I think it unlikely that more than than 2/3 of the abstentions were for remaining in Spain.
It might seem that Rajoy’s actions were ill-considered and against his interests, but it is entirely possible he took this route precisely to ensure the abstentions were at least equal to those participating in the vote so that the vote could be attack on those grounds alone.
Catalonia can probably have independence if it is willing to fight for it- if push really does come to shove, I think Spain will let them go. And it won’t be happy days for the Catalans either- they will have a significant fraction of the population who really wishes to be in Spain, and that would be a festering wound for generations.
You are starting from believing that the numbers we are told are actually real: Given the level of controls (none), and the fact that the entire thing was organized by people that wanted one result, I think it’s wise to be pretty skeptical of the result.
Rajoy has plenty of blame for the poor results though: The situation today is such that being pro-Spain in Catalonia is seen as risky, as the pro-independence crowd is radicalized, and saying things against them is not seen as all that safe. It’s Spain’s classic Caciquismo: Given that the regional police is in pro-independence hands, and that local governments are far bigger than the national government, it’s just not smart to make any calls for national unity if you live in Barcelona.
. “Indissoluble, eternal, unity” dispensations in a constitution are total c**p. I seem to recall the Soviet Union was big on the same ‘principle’, for the same reason, to enslave minority nationalities. They are an authoritarian’s charter and an affront to people’s right of self-determination.
We don’t know the outcome of a proper ballot, but given such issue is sufficiently in doubt Spain should hold a proper referendum in Catalonia.
I also am quite disappointed at how little nuance is there in media’s coverage of this whole mess. If there’s one thing clear out of all of this is that Spain should fire their PR department, because they are asleep at the wheel.
There’s plenty of arguments out there for declaring independence outside of regular legal means, but we normally consider this out of, say, Bosnia, or the kurds, places where the human right situation is problematic. People compared this to Franco… but that’s only because they don’t remember Franco. We see worse in Ferguson.
I’d love to see media look at this from the perspective of someone in Catalonia that doesn’t want independence, especially from someone in the state police: For all intents and purposes, there’s been purity tests going on for many years, making sure that you put Catalonia ahead of Spain before you reach a post of any responsibility. Pretty much the same thing happens in schools, as Spanish is not all that far from being banned from public schools. Force that doesn’t involve making people bleed won’t go viral, but it’s a regular part of life, regardless of whether the people applying said force are white supremacists or catalonian nationalists.
Either way, I don’t think anyone really wins here: Catalonian nationalism might have a very different political direction than Trumpism, but ultimately they are not all that different: Focus on problems while being anti-intellectual when it comes to solutions.
This is also a great lesson towards what happens when countries don’t invest in national unity: Spain has been ashamed of themselves, barring their soccer teams, for a generation. Instead of investing on national unity in arts, decades were spent on a foolish focus on media about the second republic and Franco’s regime. That’s not promoting national history, but dwelling in still recent recent darkness. You might as well see Germans putting their arts budget on world war I and II movies, and the US talking about the trail of tears.
We might think that modern US jingoism, with so much flag waving, is stupid, but see what happens when you don’t do any of it, and a region starts investing seriously on it. Overdoing national mythos might be bad, but ignoring it completely is worse still.
The Catalans may be a-holes, but a-holes have the same rights to self-determination as everyone else.
Agree that Spain has mis-handled it badly though. An ounce of concessions and kindness might have gone a long way to diffusing this situation. There’s something about insecure powers that make them loathe to make concessions.
> Isn’t the truly democratic procedure to let all of Spain vote on Catalonian independence?
Does this work the other way? If 144 million Russians vote to annex Estonia, and 1.4 million Estonians vote to reject annexation, then isn’t there 99% democratic support? If the logic of who constitutes the electorate applies to secession, why not annexation?
Yes. Tyler’s statement is so stupid I’m amazed he can make it. It invokes all sorts of such argumenta ad absurdum and completely fails to understand what the principle of self determination actually is.
I respect Tyler, but sometimes he comes to things which are so abstruse and at odds with his other principles that one has to shake one’s head. Strangely these failures always seem to occur when the liberalism he parrots clashes with the interests of large, corporatist, globalism…..draw you own conclusions.
Tyler, could you refer to any good writing on this topic from Andreu Mas-Colell? I googled but you are better!
At the risk of imposing American free-speech values, it seems to me that the mere act of holding a vote is purely expressive and should never be illegal. Whether the result of that vote is legally binding, enforceable or relevant is a separate question. If the Spanish government had taken this view, they could have painted the vote as pure theatrics and had the courts nullify the result afterward (as the Spanish constitution clearly required) in boring judicial proceedings. Instead they bludgeoned old ladies for merely dropping pieces of paper in buckets, which is pretty clearly repressive. Their response and has very much raised the moral standing of the Catatonian independence movement.
State sanctioned violence in response to non-violent action is immoral whatever the larger issue. The Spanish regime claims it to be proportional. About as proportional as me punching you in the nose because I don’t like the look you gave me.
@David Wright. On re-reading, the tone of my reply sounds critical. I’m actually (non) violently agreeing with you. (Where’s the edit button when you need it?!)
Editing is outlawed by the Marginal Revolution constitutional court. All comments are declared eternal, indissoluble, and….. [modded]
“At the risk of imposing American free-speech value”: it’s the way you tell ’em.
But is it the democratic process behind the Catalonian referendum? Or is it rather a form of electoral terrorism?
By Grabthar’s Hammer, what an asshole
kek
The very notion of democracy loses its meaning if we do not agree what the relevant *demos* is. Here the question is precisely this: is there one demos, the people of all Spain, including Catalans, or is there several demoi (demoses?), a Catalan demos and a Castillan demos and perhaps other? While this question is not solved, the notion of democracy is floating in the void, and asking, as Tyler does in this post, what is the democratic way of solving that question can lead only to logical fallacy.
As for me, I believe that only Catalans should be asked if they want to stay in Spain. This is not based on my understanding of democracy, which is inapplicable here, but on the idea of individual freedom and freedom of association, and what I want a nation to be: a free association of people who wants to be together and submit, for their common good, to the same common rules.
“The very notion of democracy loses its meaning if we do not agree what the relevant *demos* is. Here the question is precisely this: is there one demos, the people of all Spain, including Catalans, or is there several demoi (demoses?), a Catalan demos and a Castillan demos and perhaps other?”
Right. But isn’t this question normally answered in the founding document—i.e., the Constitution? For example, the UK was free to leave the EU due to Article 50 of the Treaty of Europe. That article clearly states a right of each constituent state to vote to leave. The US Constitution, on the other hand, contains no such provision. The clear implication is that the proper “demos” for this question is the entire country. Once you agree to join the group, you are bound to the group’s rules. It’s not like this issue is unforseeable when countries are formed and constitutions are written.
The Spanish constitution does not give Catalonia the right to secede and the Spanish Constitutional Court has unanimously held that its referenda on the matter are unconstitutional. Isn’t this relevant to the issue of which “demos” is the appropriate one? If a constituent state or other discrete group is allowed, willy nilly, to ignore the terms of the founding document, what is left of your “democracy”?
While I agree with your paragraph 1, it appears to me that paragraph 2 does not logically follow. Of course, that leaves the question of whether what is now Catalunya voluntarily agreed to join Spain in the first place (i.e., in a democratic process), but I’ll leave that to the historical experts. You didn’t address that issue.
The UK constitution says nothing about conditions for Scottish independence. Nonetheless, when it became clear that a lot of people in Scotland wanted a vote on it, we arranged a referendum. Unlike the Spanish, we respect the principle of self-determination (but given their behaviour over Gibraltar over the years, I’m not surprised).
Constitutions can’t create or destroy natural rights like self-determination. They exist only to protect such rights. Denying such right by constitutional or non-constitutional means ferments a tyranny.
I seem to recall a country somewhere was founded on such things.
The UK doesn’t really have a constitution, though. At least not in the sense that word is typically understood. Because of this, a fundamental issue like how the regions in the UK relate to the whole is not written down in one definitive place, and even a major question like whether Scotland may vote to leave may be ambiguous. Also, there is no clear single document that Scotland assented to in some way.
Contrast with Spain, which has a constitution which describes how the regions relate to the nation, and was adopted in 1978 after a referendum (with overwhelming support from Catalonia).
Yes; exactly. It’s nice if constitutions make reasonable provision for secession votes but it’s not required. The natural right of self determination exists regardless of what constitutions say. Constitutions can’t create or destroy natural rights. They exist only to defend them.
So a formal mechanism in a constitution may be taken if it does not deny such natural rights. In the case of Spain however, the constitution is an affront to the principle of self-determination, especially with the eternal, indissoluble “logic”. You can’t alienate your natural rights. And you certainly can’t alienate those of your children and their children (40 years ago!). Or else one could sell one’s posterity into slavery.
In the UK there was no formal mechanism; a referendum was organised when it became clear through various avenues that a Scottish majority wanted a vote on such a matter. Amazingly, everyone behaved like grown-ups, even the SNP.
How would you define the “natural right of self determination”?
Looking at the summary on Wikipedia, it’s typically understood as a right of groups, not individuals. And how one defines what groups it applies to is a huge sticking point, with no consensus.
The fact that the people of Spain can autonomously decide their fate through the democratic process would satisfy this right in some people’s view. Including voting on adopting a constitution that doesn’t allow regions of Spain to secede.
Obviously that’s not the only view, but I’m struggling to find anyone advocating a consistent, coherent position that necessitates giving Catalonia the right to secede.
> How would you define the “natural right of self determination”? Looking at the summary on Wikipedia, it’s typically understood as a right of groups, not individuals. And how one defines what groups it applies to is a huge sticking point, with no consensus.
Simple. It is entirely self-identified. That is, ANY geographical group which gets together for the joint purpose of jointly self-determining can do so. For any reason they want. Again, this is from first principles of free association.
I’m not required to go around pointing at ethnicities and saying “Scots yes, Catalans, no, Kurds, maybe, Azerbaijanis’ no, Quebecois, yes,…”, Such would be an exercise in arbitrary definition and power as you say, and hold no consensus.
You may want a formal “petition of signatures” or something, but that’s haggling over details. The answer to your question is “The self-determining group self-identifies, period”.
What is the ultimate source for 2? Tyler gives a link to an article of the Washington Post, which says this: “There’s not a lot of good polling. But the surveys that do exist suggest the region is divided. One of the most recent opinion polls, from July, suggests that Catalans are about evenly split on the question of independence. Forty-one percent of those surveyed said they were in favor; 49 percent said they were opposed.” There is a link given there to an article of the BBC, but I do not see the poll mentioned in that article.
The Basques, where 44.65% turned out to vote 74.60% in favor of the current constitution in 1978, and thus only 33.31% of eligible voters endorsed it, have a colorable case for it being democratically legitimate for them to have a unilateral referendum on independence.
The Catalans, on the other hand, had a 67.91% turnout that voted 95.15% in favor of the current Spanish constitution, and thus 61.62% of all eligible Catalan voters endorsed a constitution that prohibits secession. Expecting them to get that provision amended out before trying to secede seems perfectly reasonable, in the absence of any extraordinary abuses of Catalonia.
You can’t alienate your natural right to self-determination. You can’t bind successive generations to your contract.
1978 was 40 years ago. Over half of those voters are dead. Do the restrictions they accepted apply to their children, and their children’s children? Can you sell your lineage into slavery? “well, I’m sorry Slave #54176, but your great grandfather DID sell you to me, explicitly saying it was for perpetuity here on the bill of sale”.
The mess that Rajoy is making of the Catalonian question is bad but not yet fatal. However, if Tony Bliar, Saviour of the World, turns up offering his services (for vast fees to be paid into a perfectly oopaque structure) then we’ll know that half a century of civil war and barbarism is inevitable. Has any MR reader seen St. Tony recently? I’d like to short whichever part of the world he is helping.
When Tony Blair dies, God will finally have someone he can look up to.
You understate the awfulness of that delusional, demented fool.
How is this different from Quebec? The last one went down to the wire, was organized and promoted by the provincial party in power who wanted separation. A lackluster federalist campaign almost lost to a charismatic campaigner with a wooden leg.
Frankly the response was ridiculous. Spain has been beaten down by the debt crisis, very high unemployment. Democracy isn’t about some fine grained control n mechanism, it is a way for the electorate to express it’s displeasure. Considering the situation if this is the worse thing that could happen they should be considering their luck. But no, send in the military.
Is the Spanish reaction at the behest of Brussels?
Spain is a country which came into being in the fifteenth century through the wars of conquest of a couple of intolerant Catholic zealots. What’s so sacred about its borders that violence is justified against those who dare peacefully question them? It’s like a man quoting the sacred nature of the marriage vows as he bashes his wife because she threatened to leave him. Hint: she’s not the one in the wrong.
If you read the history of the world you will see that most countries were formed via conquest and intolerance. I can pick apart tens of “nations” within the boundaries of present day Angola where I live…
“a form of electoral terrorism?”
Terrorism? Seriously? As in indiscriminate VIOLENCE intended to terrorize? That terrorism? If you really think “terrorism” describes what the Catalans are doing, then the word has lost all meaning or you’ve lost it.
Hush. Anything that opposes the interests of GloboCorp and the Liberal Multicult Megastate is Terrorism. Or hate speech. Or something bad. We’ll let you know what.
Here at new global elite HQ our aim is to make such quaint little elections as meaningful and exciting as junior shareholders passing advisory resolutions at the AGM.
In any system, you maintain liberty only if you maintain the right of exit. Without it, you are a slave. You might be a slave very well treated, but as Lysander Spooner said, if you choose a master that beats you once a week, instead that once a day, this still does not imply you agree with being a slave.
In many cases the leaders and the passions at the base of separatist movements are less than savory. Often they are rabid nationalist, many times deep socialist, sometimes an awful combination of both. Still, once you decide that they have the right of exit, you can’t discuss their reasons.
Of course, it is in cases of secession that the statists of the nation-states suddenly find out all the problems with representative democracy. “The separatists are more motivated to vote and they show up in larger numbers”. ” They will not respect the minorities”. And the ridiculous: “It is illegal, because their great-grandfathers voted for union and the rules cannot be changed”, forgetting how they themselves in most cases (certainly in the US) raped their Constitution to increase the role of the State in society.
Much could be said about the decision process of a political secession, but given how representative democracy is used and idolized by the statists themselves, it is practically impossible to think about systems different than the usual 50% +1. As Mencken stated, democracy is the art of managing the circus from the cage of the monkeys. Once you accept that the raw violence of the mob rules everybody life when it is convenient to you, you are hardly in a position to criticize it when the monkeys rebel.
+ 1
“electoral terrorism” as you put it is en vogue because using the expression “democratic process” supposedly adds some extra credibility to any political process.
Maybe Spanish government should be a little bit more flexible and start a constructive dialogue that could lead to either a properly organized and discussed referendum or a new model for Catalonia’s autonomy.
Maybe I’m wrong but Catalonia’s demand for independence is mostly due to cultural reasons and for that matter, I think it’s an awful idea/principle.
Here in the UK, there are many who would love to have had a vote on Scottish independence on the (possibly rather uncharitable) grounds of wanting rid of them!
If the Catalonia had voted against independence, but the rest of Spain had voted in favour such that the total vote was also in favour, how would that work? Would they be forced out, as it were?
Indeed. Association is 2-way street. I thought it would have been fair to have had simultaneous votes north-and-south of the border in the recent referendum. Scotland would have stayed only if BOTH votes favoured it.
This is something that people on the left have not yet understood. They seem not to grasp the difference between a democracy and a democratic republic, where certain rights are not to be changed by a democratic consensus.
This is why I still think a democracy is no the pinnacle of political evolution that so many people make it out to be. It is however certainly better than a monarchy or oligarchy but only when combined with a liberal republic.
I will take in this post a more historical perspective. Tyler in general tends to think more in the now than even considering 100-300 years of the past. Thats why he views most countries as fixed and unchangable. If we review however the past 200 years, then Catalonia was more independent than today in the age of the nation state.
in general even 200 years ago we had more countries with more independence than today and except for Switzerland most were forced to become nation states.
Perhaps we have come to the age of peak nation state. I dont think Catalunya as a single state would be so bad as long as it is tightly integrated in the European Union frame. Then it might be some kind of supra-federalism on EU level.
EU law is very clear that and independent Catalunya would not be part of the EU or Eurozone and would have to apply to both. Getting rid of the Euro might almost be worth it, but it’s worth noting that the Catalan leadership is consistenlty lied about EU membership implying that it would continue with no interruption or be fast-tracked.
Regarding Pt. 3: What about the referendums on the EU “consitution” (though I would never see it as a real consitution because it is not made by or for the people) in France? There we didnt have a minority vote and yet the government ignored the vote altogether. isnt this the inverse of that?
There are many issues to this Catalan predicament
Bob has been providing arguments to a more nuanced view. He has said that “Spanish is not all that far from being banned from public schools” in Catalonia. That is true, but to put it into contest provides additional knowledge. The reality is much worse. 60% of Catalan children has the Spanish language as mother tongue (30%, Catalan language) All primary and secondary schools use Catalan as vehicular teaching language (with an our a week of Spanish… or nothing) Basically, in practice, you are not allowed to decide in which language do you want your children to be taught. I am sure most of you will think that this cannot be true in a democratic country.
As the United Nations recognizes (21st of February, day of the mother tongue) children should be schooled in the mother tongue whenever possible. But 60% of Catalan children are denied this right by successive Catalan regional governments… 30 years and counting. This has produced a situation in which two generations of Catalan children with Spanish as mother tongue have systematically been denied the possibility to develop his potential mental abilities to the upmost, with the consequences that Tyler, in other contests, has commented regularly. They will forever occupy the lowest range of jobs in the Catalan economy. This is cultural supremacy to the core. You will not find this in any other democratic country… nor by a mile. I will leave for other time, perhaps, which characteristics the teachers and principals of the schools share.
The Spanish Constitutional Court has ruled several times against this discrimination, instructing the Catalan government to remedy the situation. To no avail. The regional government pays not attention, neither the central government or the civil society doing much. Civil society movements, very prominent in Catalonia, are basically arms of separatist parties. Still, the threat of the Constitutional Court is there, so better to get rid of this nuisance declaring independence.
Spain is an artificial country, kept together by the Francoist totalitarian violence of the Castilian oppressor.
Which country isn’t artificial? Iceland maybe.
“What does democracy call for in Catalonia?” Who gives a bugger about what democracy calls for? What matters, probably, is what good order and liberty call for, which might not be consistent anyway.
Indeed. There can be liberty without good order, but there can be no good order with liberty.
“Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery Forbid it almighty God I know not what course others may take but as for me give me liberty or give me death? “
“without” liberty.
Catalonia or California? My state follows item 4. above: the relatively wealthy island in the county wishes to separately incorporate, but our state law requires the vote of the entire county to approve it (something the non-island residents would never do since it would effectively end the current arrangement whereby the island residents pay much more in county taxes than is spent on the island). Is that democratic? What if California and NY residents approve referendums to secede? I recently watched the film about the nation of Texas (and incidentally about the Alamo) starring John Wayne as Davy Crockett. It’s a crock all right.
Will separatists find contentment if they succeed or will they find boredom and anxiety once they have accomplished their primary goal in life? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/02/opinion/js-mill-happiness-anxiety.html
back already rayward ? You scolded us all Saturday and said you weren’t gonna wastes any more time with the moronic comments section here. Just admit to yourself that you are an obsessive compulsive commenter here (among others) and skip further sermons to us hapless morons…
Isn’t the truly democratic procedure to let all of the British Empire vote on American independence? Maybe you don’t think so, but that begs the question.