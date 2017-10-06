The End of Free College in England

It seems to have been a largely pro-education, egalitarian development, at least according to a new research paper by Richard Murphy, Judith Scott-Clayton, and Gillian Wyness:
Despite increasing financial pressures on higher education systems throughout the world, many governments remain resolutely opposed to the introduction of tuition fees, and some countries and states where tuition fees have been long established are now reconsidering free higher education. This paper examines the consequences of charging tuition fees on university quality, enrollments, and equity. To do so, we study the English higher education system which has, in just two decades, moved from a free college system to one in which tuition fees are among the highest in the world. Our findings suggest that England’s shift has resulted in increased funding per head, rising enrollments, and a narrowing of the participation gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students. In contrast to other systems with high tuition fees, the English system is distinct in that its income-contingent loan system keeps university free at the point of entry, and provides students with comparatively generous assistance for living expenses. We conclude that tuition fees, at least in the English case supported their goals of increasing quality, quantity, and equity in higher education.
I have long been of the view that free tuition for U.S. state schools would be an educational disaster.
Absolutely. I have experience living in Europe, Germany in particular and can tell you the low/no tuition is absolutely a disaster and those on the left should be against it because if anything it reinforces a sort of class system. In places like Germany where tuition is free one winds up with absurd credential inflation to the point where a PhD is deemed necessary for any decently high position. And of course why not? There are no financial barriers for those who can to spend their entire 20s in school collecting credentials.
I live in Austria, and I approve this message.
Unfortunately the system is under some attack currently, especially from Labour.
A few things seem to have been handled especially badly.
One is the creation of a special class of student debt which basically acts like a graduate tax. It works at its purpose, but graduates just see these horrific nominal debt numbers and that causes all sorts of practical and psychological issues.
The second is the way that debt is managed. The student loans system is horribly inefficient, and acts in very shady ways. For example, you make payments through the tax system all year, and then it only gets deducted at the end. And they can never tell you an accurate balance because HMRC and Student Loans don’t talk more often than annually.
The third is the interest rate, which is basically inflation-plus. How many other people in the UK are paying ~6% on their loans?! Certainly not the baby boomers with their free education and 1% mortgages tucked away already.
The fourth is that universities themselves have no skin in the game. Someone studying engineering at Imperial College is far more employable, and likely to pay their loan back, than someone studying media at London Metropolitan. But the university gets to sell the course and receive the same funding even though that second student will cost taxpayers way more and deliver less value.
Yes the system is more fair and successful, but it still has problems and sustainability is a problem.
It’s a very fair point that switching from no tuition to tuition is an inter-generational wealth transfer and I think young people have a right to complain about it. Overall I think the entire way of doing education is wrong and is way more of a status game than about gaining actually useful skills -and this, in my mind, absolutely applies to the supposedly “useful” field as well. Throwing the doors open allows for the continued existence of a number of low quality institutions (although admittedly even in countries that charge tuition like the US and Canada there are large numbers of low quality schools) and adds fuel to the status game fire.
Free high school hasn’t made people wiser, why would free college? When people know they have to pay their tuition back, they study business instead of gender studies and basket-weaving.
If philosophy is useful, we’d study it in high school, instead of wasting time with shakespeare.
If college is all about the signaling, why is the goal of increased HE intakes a socially desirable one?
We’ve created a system where social advancement is too heavily tied to formal education and the acquisition of credentials from universities. Policy makers see this but then think they can “lift all boats” by sending more people to university. More cynically it could be because policy makers know they’d have a big unemployment problem of their hands if they didn’t find something for young people to spend 4-6 years occupying themselves with.
Sounds like they copied their system from Australia’s HECS (Higher Education Contribution Scheme) introduced in the late 80s. HECS charges about half the cost to the student via an additional tax % once taxable income excedes a minimum. It replaced free tuition. It seems to have worked okay for 30 or so years. It doesn’t seem to have changed much about education.