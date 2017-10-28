How foxes guard

If Whitehouse had chosen to pursue a complaint against the senator, she would have discovered a process unlike other parts of the federal government or much of the private sector. Her complaint likely would have been thrown out because interns have limited harassment protections under the unique employment law that Congress applies to itself.
Congress makes its own rules about the handling of sexual complaints against members and staff, passing laws exempting it from practices that apply to other employers.
The result is a culture in which some lawmakers suspect harassment is rampant. Yet victims are unlikely to come forward, according to attorneys who represent them.
Under a law in place since 1995, accusers may file lawsuits only if they first agree to go through months of counseling and mediation. A special congressional office is charged with trying to resolve the cases out of court.
When settlements do occur, members do not pay them from their own office funds, a requirement in other federal agencies. Instead, the confidential payments come out of a special U.S. Treasury fund.
Do these rules have names attached?
The Teddy Kennedy Protection Act?
Because random women claiming you put your hand on their thigh 15 years ago are of unquestioned credibility. As for the rest of the names on your list, three are known adulterers, no velcro mittens in the office. One talked dirty to congressional pages, but did nothing more than that.
Random women? Come on, we have Trump on tape bragging about what he does – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3dLIRHZO3Y
So either the President was lying about grabbing women, or he wasn’t. But he has bragred about doing what a number of women have accused him of doing. Though it is not apparently known whether any of those accusers ever went furniture shopping with Trump. Or shared any tic tacs before Trump was overcome with the need to kiss. You know, as he says on tape (no ‘tape’ – unlike Trump cliaming to have ‘tapes’ or proof, this is actual footage) ‘Just kiss. I don’t even wait.’
Don’t get me wrong – anyone wanting to call Trump nothing but a sad lying windbag in his defense is welcome to do so, of course.
No, we have Trump on tape telling Billy Bush what women will let you get away with in certain circumstances. They let you get away with it because they like your attention.
Wow. Your sycophancy knows no bounds. Lol.
“Sycophancy” is the new four syllable word for ‘reads Democratic Party press with a measure of skepticism and precision’.
He called Mark Sanford, Newt Gingrich, and Robert Livingston ‘sexual predators’. All three men had affairs. Gingrich is the only one among them where more than one paramour is known (in his case two, one of whom was a woman who had a history of hitting on married men). That’s not what ‘sexual predator’ means. If Foley’s a ‘predator’, he’s peculiarly bad at it. All he got for his trouble was an 18 year old youth admitting to masturbating into a towel.
This law does not protect anyone in the executive branch, only in the legislative branch.
This law was passed while the GOP majority was trying to find a reason to impeach Clinton or defeat him for reelection, with sexual conduct being a top weapon.
Ie, this was already understood to be a potent weapon politically.
is there any reason to believe that male members of the US Congress and the male heads of theirs many committees and staffs are any less likely to abuse their positions of power than any other men in positions of power? I think not. And as members of ‘the club’ they engage in a conspiracy of silence about the practices of their colleagues.
Figure “a few per hundred” as the ratio for men with this sort of deviance, and it will hit Congress or any other large group fairly often.
As an aside, this was the stuff the word “deplorable” was made for.
Great. I will buy you a drink when I hear Clinton call Teddy Kennedy a deplorable.
We need more stories like this; the American voters are not yet as disgusted with their politicians as they should be.
“It’s a shame, but I have to write laws to protect myself because I’m always innocent.” Yeh. That works for me.
The premise of this article (or at least the headline, “How Congress plays by different rules”) is false. The process here is patterned after the EEOC process for federal employees in the executive branch (i.e., most federal employees). They have to initiate the process by submitting a claim to an EEOC counselor, then elect counseling or mediation. The next step is filing a formal complaint at the agency, which gets 180 days to investigate. At the end of the investigation, the employee can ask for a decision from the agency, or go seek a hearing before an EEOC administrative judge. Only after going through all of those procedures (and I am omitting some of the procedural nuances), does a federal employee get the right to proceed in federal court. https://www.eeoc.gov/federal/fed_employees/complaint_overview.cfm The Congressional process is slightly more onerous in that both the counseling and mediation are mandatory, but otherwise this is the norm of how harassment is handled in the federal government. Maybe that’s the real scandal? But it’s not really news.
It takes 180 days to investigate a particular incident? That’s a little longer than it might take to review a touchdown in an NFL game. How come?
What do most of the sexual predators have in common? They are big fat slobs: Trump, Weinstein, Gingrich, Wieseltier, the list is long. Since no woman (other than a fat slob) would likely be attracted to them, they use their positions of power to impose their id on young, slim, pretty women (or boys in the case of Hastert). The moral: don’t put big fat slobs in positions of power.
My understanding is that Wiener merely texted photos of his wiener, he didn’t actually show the real wiener. The irony is that Wiener, a Jew, will forever be known as the one who shared photos of his wiener, the wiener being slang for a sausage hot dog. Since they were only photos, there was no risk that anyone would violate Jewish Law.
Interesting that no one has mentioned Presidents Clinton or Kennedy.
“Every* survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported”
*Bonus points for naming the list of people who are an exception to Clinton’s quote. I’ll get you started, Monica Lewinsky is one of the exceptions.
They are not in the legislative branch so this law does not apply.
