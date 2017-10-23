“The New Populism Isn’t About Economics”

That is the title of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one pithy excerpt:
Among emerging economies, the Philippines moved from being an Asian growth laggard into some years of 8 percent growth. Voters responded by electing as president Rodrigo Duterte, one of the most aggressive and authoritarian populists around. In eastern Europe, Poland has been seeing average 4 percent growth for more than 25 years, yet the country has moved in a strongly nationalist direction, flirting with sanctions from the EU for limiting judicial independence. Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and now the Czech Republic all are much wealthier than 20 years ago and mostly have been booming as of late. Yet to varying degrees they too have moved in nationalist, populist and possibly even anti-democratic directions.
And the closer:
So the next time you hear material discontent cited as driving electoral results, just remember that economic data are usually interpreted through a cultural lens.
And yes, I cover New Zealand and the Czech elections too.
Unless, of course, inequality may be the driver.
My anecdotal experience over a decade of regular visits is that NZ’s prosperity has been both readily apparent and viscerally uneven. Both, aspects, I think, have ready explanations in National’s policies.
This seems rather obvious. Economists can’t seem to come to grips with the fact that “relative status” and a sense of “fairness” are important drivers of human utility.
How many people would take a new job for a 5% raise if everyone else at the firm made 20% more for the exact same work? Not many I’d guess.
I thought this piece started off strong, but then withered. Perhaps, because the author wished to avoid “concern trolling” a more positive vision or alternative.
And maybe he is right.
After all, if the top of the class gets the subtext, we can ignore the populist horde, and go off to explore western China.
proffered thesis is that economic issues no longer primarily fuel populism/nationalism, but no evidence presented that economics was indeed the previous standard. seems a strawman is erected and flailed
we learn that cultural issues may be a big deal to the masses — did anyone ever suspect that before today?
I think to get a more complete picture of what is going on, you need to include the so-called anti-Trumps – Marcon and Trudeau – in your analysis. While they may be offering up different policies than Trump and Duterte, their lack of political credentials are similar.
Good point.
May be its a greater willingness to throw out the status quo whether from the left or the right.
First of the Phillipines is an outlier take away the drug violence and a Muslim insurgency and populism probally doesn’t play as well.
Maybe the economic growth has allowed them to attain the requisite strength to avoid being bullied by external organizations like the EU into pursuing less preferred policies.
Additionally this same exact concern troll could be deployed against American blacks never have they been more affluent and better treated than they are today and yet the radicalization of blacks in the US is at arguably its highest point in terms of scope if not intensity.
People ask for what they can get away with. Maybe after the next ten to fifteen years of populist dominance Cowen and the globalists will understand that.
For those who have not seen, Noah Smith was willing to go there:
https://twitter.com/Noahpinion/status/922516416988717056
That view will probably be confirmed a half a dozen places on this page.
“willing to go there:”
That certainly is a rare view for an MSM writer to hold. He deserves a medal for bravery!
Leftism is so flaccid and passive aggressive. I deserves every bit of its destruction. Where that leaves moderates like me I don’t know.
Inequality may contribute to financial and economic instability, but not authoritarian populism. Oddly, economists deny the former while providing non-economic economic explanations for the latter. I agree with Cowen: populism is a cultural phenomenon. And every culture has a different reason for authoritarian populism. An extreme case is Sunni Muslim populism, reflected in extreme actions for the stated purposed of achieving extreme goals (the apocalypse). America’s populism has its own flavor, white nationalism. Why is populism coming together all at once all over the globe? Globalism is the glib response. My view is that authoritarian populism has been ever-present, we are just more aware of its presence. The 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution is bringing out a treasure trove of books about the revolution and Soviet Russia, including a new book about Stalin by Stephen Kotkin (part of a three-volume set). This volume includes the years leading up to WWII and the war years and considers Stalin’s initial decision to sign a nonaggression pact with Germany (Stalin considered Britain a grater threat to the Soviet Union than Germany) and Hitler’s fateful decision to break the pact. But of greater significance is Stalin’s terrorization of his own people including those serving in his own government. How did he do it: “Kotkin’s most striking contribution, though, is to probe reasons Stalin encountered little opposition as he wrought mayhem on his nation. Careerism and bureaucratic incentives in the Soviet Union’s formidable apparatus of repression had something to do with it, Kotkin writes, but so too did the party’s monopoly on information and the public’s receptiveness to wild claims about the danger of subversion from within. Stalinism was, in this way, as much enabled from below as imposed from above.” https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/19/books/review/stephen-kotkin-stalin-biography.html
There’s definitely a populist wave in the West. About the rest of the world I think you’re looking for a pattern that’s not there. You and your class have been moving toward even more radical cucking, but to you it looks like you are stationary and everyone else is moving away. “European values” didn’t used to mean gay marriage and Muslim immigration, but now they do(in the West European conception of “European values”) so it looks like they are “moving away from European values.” Not sure how China can be said to be more nationalistic now. They were always nationalistic, can you provide an example of this supposed new direction? And the case of the Philippines is different, it’s not nationalism that distinguishes him from his opponents. There’s no immigration problem there and Duterte actually captured a larger percentage of the votes from Muslims than from Christians.
“gay marriage and Muslim immigration.” Eventually they’ll likely have to choose one or the other.
There is nothing populist about the far right or alt-right. They have captured and euthanized the word populist.
Here is the definition from Wiki of the term “populist”
“populist (plural populists)
A person who advocates populism (a movement against ruling elites who are presumed not to act in the interests of the ordinary citizen) quotations ▼
A politician who advocates specific policies just because they are popular
A person who advocates democratic principles
How inclusive do you think a populist is? Are these populists advocating democratic principles? Are they inclusive of the entire population? Are they being elitist themselves when they seek to divide between an us and an other.”
As one of the leaders of the US Nazi movement said, “You do not have to wear a brown shirt to be a Nazi.”
I am currently reading “Doublespeak: The Rhetoric of the Far Right Since 1945” (Feldman and Jackson eds.) which examines European far right movements and US far right movements and their rhetoric and tactics.
Speaking of things that have nothing to do with the rise of populism, here’s an article from everyone’s favorite progressive country:
“Many councils lack strategy for care of returning ISIS fighters’ children, Radio Sweden”
http://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2054&artikel=6749271&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
And getting to another Bloomberg article, I was pleasantly surprised by this one by Megan McArdle:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-10-23/we-libertarians-were-really-wrong-about-school-vouchers
That parents care more about peer quality than school quality was obvious to me 20 years ago, but, hey, credit where it’s due. She also doesn’t consider how difficult it would be to figure out the value-added by a given school. One could conceive of a world where they all tracked it, but none of the schools, not the public schools and not the charter schools. It’s like car dealerships. They compete with each other, but all want to preserve the status quo of hiding information from the consumer.
“anti-democratic directions”: aye, elections are bloody undemocratic.
P.S I didn’t find the excerpt pithy.
GDP growth rates don’t present the entire economic picture. Poland has had a lot of emigration and significant real estate inflation. Real estate inflation is generally not regarded as inflation by mainstream economics but for most people, it is a cost of living and a cost of having a family, which most people desire, rather than an investment vehicle.
As someone who has served as an activist for the BNP and UKIP, I would say that the author is right to point out the lack of importance of economic matters in the rise of nationalism. I remember as the economy was improving from the nadir after the 2008 crash, some of us were worried that it would be bad for us, but in fact we kept on becoming more popular. And as an activist I found that class divisions were as often a hindrance as an asset in persuading people to vote for the BNP or UKIP. For everyone who responded positively to my anti-elitist message, there was someone else who told me they agreed on migration or Islam but were voting Labour because of “fucking Margaret Thatcher,” “those rich banker pigs,” blah blah. My constituency was a Labour safe seat before Brexit, voted Leave, and is now a Labour safe seat yet again.
In my opinion two things that mattered most were the European migrant crisis and the recruitment of hundreds of West European Muslims into ISIS. The significance of the former is recognized by all, but the latter I found was quite shocking to people. I would tell them that, and they would say “no, no, it can’t be that many” and then I would show them the proof. “It’s just a dozen people, most Muslims are loyal” is much more convincing than “it’s just 700 people, most Muslims are loyal.” The fact that as many British Muslims have gone to Syria as serve in the British Army at any given time* shatters the worldview of many moderate liberals.
*I realize this is a somewhat dishonest comparison, as the number of Muslims who joined the army during the time period(rather than serving at any one time) is probably higher than the number of Jihadist fighters who joined during the same time period, but the fact that these numbers are in the same order of magnitude is still shocking to people.
It’s about bitterness and resentment. Not just ethnicity, but education level, type of work, where you live. As Kevin Williamson elucidated, a rather destructive tendency.
I imagine the DSA folks are more concerned with exposing the rot in the corporate Democratic message that has lost the majority of state and local governments. I welcome their critique while acknowledging that no one set of issues define a complex electorate.