Can We Stop Aging? Should We?

The great Tim Urban of Wait but Why has a deep dive into Why Cryonics Makes Sense.
A key argument:
Here’s an interesting way to think about it: Imagine a patient arriving in an ambulance to Hospital A, a typical modern hospital. The patient’s heart stopped 15 minutes before the EMTs arrived and he is immediately pronounced dead at the hospital. What if, though, the doctors at Hospital A learned that Hospital B across the street had developed a radical new technology that could revive a patient anytime within 60 minutes after cardiac arrest with no long-term damage? What would the people at Hospital A do?
Of course, they would rush the patient across the street to Hospital B to save him. If Hospital B did save the patient, then by definition the patient wouldn’t actually have been dead in Hospital A, just pronounced deadbecause Hospital A viewed him as entirely and without exception doomed.
What cryonicists suggest is that in many cases where today a patient is pronounced dead, they’re not dead but rather doomed, and that there is a Hospital B that can save the day—but instead of being in a different place, it’s in a different time. It’s in the future.
Kurzgesagt and CGP Grey also have a new two part video series on why we should stop aging forever. The first one is below. The second is here.
Am I seeing a trend? I hope so. To quote CGP Grey:
Humans must discard the learned helplessness that the reaper and their own brains have imposed on them.
No.
Well, as soon as we create a perfect human, it should live forever. Until then, Sam’s right.
The way to stop aging
Is
To die.
What a goofy “key argument”. Start with a known hospital across town that can definitely save a heart attack victim, then claim equivalence to an unknown future hospital that might be able to save the patient at an unknown future date if it even wants to do so. Hospital A would never send it’s patient to such a hospital B.
It is a shame that no one seems to be reading this that can make meaningful informed comments.
https://aeon.co/essays/having-children-is-not-life-affirming-its-immoral
is of interest.
People who age and die were once babies. Therefore those who suggest that ageing is a good thing, are contemplating killing babies. What really is the point of killing someone by neglect (not treating aging) just so someone can have another baby to go through it all again. An increasing number of young people have a lot of trouble getting through education and into a job that they take to alcohol and drugs. Those that succeed ought to be allowed to continue living indefinitely.
I read some of the piece and to me it is just bizarre. For example, “Asking whether it would be better never to have existed is not the same as asking whether it would be better to die. There is no interest in coming into existence. But there is an interest, once one exists, in not ceasing to exist.” He takes as fact the “interest in not ceasing to exist” and argues from it that anti-natalism is not pro-suicide. He also says it is irrational to think the average life are on net worth living. Why is the “interest in not ceasing to exist” not also irrational? It seems a so-called rational person would have no interest in continuing to exist, no? The average person ought to break free from the chains of irrationality and commit suicide!
Nihilism is not wholly irrational, but it does lead to the death of reason. Many people do believe that to be alive is to suffer, that ignorance is bliss. There are rational reasons to believe this, particularly if you do not believe in anything transcendent. If life is nasty, brutish and short, why not save yourself – and others! – some effort? I could expound on the nature of evil, but eh, I’ll keep it light. You come from nothing, you go back to nothing, what have you lost? Nothing!
For life is quite absurd / And death’s the final word
You must always face the curtain with a bow
Forget about your sin / Give the audience a grin
Enjoy it, it’s your last chance anyhow
So, always look on the bright side of death / A-just before you draw your terminal breath
Life’s a piece of shit / When you look at it
Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true
You’ll see it’s all a show / Keep ’em laughing as you go
Just remember that the last laugh is on you
Due to my strong personal convictions,
I wish to stress that this song in no
way endorses a belief in materialism.
I have banana pancakes, and life is good, beautiful, and true.
The first 70 years of childhood are the most difficult.
Alex does some sensible and insightful posts, but his gullible gee-whiz reactions to the latest (or in the case of cryonics, ongoing long-term) quackery is becoming a caricature of itself.
If future medical technology is going to be able to perform these miracles of resurrection, then we don’t need to bother to freeze our bodies. We can just stick ourselves in an ordinary coffin to be resurrected a few hundred years hence when the cure is found. Sure there’ll be some deterioration of the body, but future medical technology will solve that problem.
In reality our frozen corpses are not going to be revivable, any more than the body in the coffin will be revivable. Unless you’re a tardigrade — those guys can survive extremely cold temperatures for extended periods of time.
‘is becoming a caricature of itself’
No, this is not a caricature – this is really the sort of thing that a member of the GMU econ faculty has zero problem sharing with the rest of the world.
LOL
I like the time travel revival method myself. In the future, people will be scientifically advanced to the point where they will have discovered time travel. They can, therefore, travel back to the moment of someone’s “death” and take them to the future and cure them.
Of course, they can only do this if the body is locked up where nobody can see them taking it, since otherwise they would be changing the past by taking the person. Freezing the person cryonically keeps him in a known visible location, and therefore prevents the time travel method from working.
With regards to
>>>I like the time travel revival method myself. In the future, people will be scientifically advanced to the point where they will have discovered time travel. They can, therefore, travel back to the moment of someone’s “death” and take them to the future and cure them.<<<
It is not necessary to physically travel back in time to achieve this result. What is necessary is to be able to gather enough information from the past at the point of death to reconstruct the target person and then reanimate them into youthful good health in the future. Assuming it is ever possible, doing that produces no paradox. Some may suggest that doing such a thing misses something and the person won't really be reanimated, there will be a copy. Or of course it may not be possible at all. Therefore have a plan B. Cryonics. Or maybe someone can think of something better? (Having a religious belief isn't doing anything, so that doesn't count. No cryonicist that I know of has a sure and certain knowledge that it will work.)
Then tell us how to do cryonics better to make cryonicists’ goals feasible.
I don’t get it. Scientists are driven by status-seeking and ego like everyone else, but I have yet to hear of one who looks at cryonics as an opportunity to show off his superior intelligence by saying, “No, you cryonicists have gotten this all screwed up! Here, let me show you what you have to do.”
…”hey would rush the patient across the street to Hospital B..”
To B or not to B
“To die: to sleep;
No more; and by a sleep to say we end
The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks
That flesh is heir to, ’tis a consummation
Devoutly to be wish’d.
—————————————–: there’s the respect
That makes calamity of so long life;
For who would bear the whips and scorns of time,
The oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely,
The pangs of despised love, the law’s delay,
The insolence of office and the spurns
That patient merit of the unworthy takes,
When he himself might his quietus make
With a bare bodkin?”
(William Shakespeare : “Hamlet”)
I think aging research has the possibility of greatly extending the lives of everyone on the planet. If Trump believes it may become possible to live for ever if enough money is spent on research he may stop trying to take us with him.
Americans fear death, we welcome it. As famous Brazilian poet Gonçalves Dias wrote: “don’t fear deat, she will come anyway”.
I don’t know if we *should* but if it becomes feasible I believe we *will*. Rich Silicon Valley types would be the first, and then it would filter down.
I think abortion would become a hot moral issue, considered in a new way. Mostly I think society would collapse or become totally unrecognizable compared to today.
How does the end of aging change the social punishment for murder? On the one hand, “dooming” someone who would otherwise never be is much more costly (according to utilitarians). On the other hand, merely “killing” is not such a big deal!
Is Tabarrok, are we, confusing life expectancy and longevity, the former having increased significantly with advancements in both economic development and medicine, while the latter has hardly budged if at all. Of course, life expectancy is an aggregate concept while longevity is an individual concept. Would Tabarrok be more focused on the latter?
If economies and nations are built on managing the expectations of the young then what will become of the economies when they consist mostly of disillusioned elderly working at drive-through windows and such? #JacobLeah #OverproductionOfTheGerontologicals
Funny how people like GMU economics professors who are at least rhetorically concerned about greenhouse gases, climate change, depletion of the earth’s resources, etc., have absolutely no qualms about using vast amounts of energy to preserve their human bodies for a sci-fi resurrection, the religious version of which they have already rejected as fantasy. Funny also how concerns about overpopulation are irrelevant. We can just change the entire nature of biological life, which depends upon death and renewal, so that every member of one species, far and away the most environmentally damaging, skips the death part. Funny, finally, that people who are rhetorically libertarian can advocate for such a policy, which will surely require draconian governmental intrusion on personal decisions about whether or when to procreate. Then there is that pesky problem of human nature. The first people to achieve the holy grail of physical life everlasting will have surnames like Bezos, who will have no incentive to offer a discount on Amazon.
Billionaires like Bezos are really “wealth futurists,” in that they are early adopters of what will become available to middle class people in another generation or two. Ferdinand Braudel pointed this out in his book, “The Structures of Everyday Life.”
The cryonicist Thomas K. Donaldson, Ph.D., uses this idea implicitly in an essay he wrote back in the 1970’s:
https://www.scribd.com/document/59655111/History-to-3400-AD
“Humans must discard the learned helplessness that the reaper and their own brains have imposed on them.”
Some humans evidently are. It’s likely, however, that, discard or retain, they, too, will know the helplessness that reality, not just their own brains has imposed on them. Perhaps Ariel Sharon’s futile seven-year life support was a primitive step in the direction of immortality. On the other hand, it may well have been an extensive experiment in the treatment of bed sores.
I am reminded of the witticism that the people who want to be immortal are not those one would wish to spend eternity with.
A lot of what we call “transhumanism” now, in 2017, tries to anticipate what people in more technologically advanced societies in the 22nd Century and beyond would probably call “health care.”
This one of the most ill-informed, illogical and incoherent pieces I have read in quite a while – even on this topic.
Yes and yes. Why are these even topics for debate?
Something like half the people over 85 have dementia, 70% of which is Alzheimer’s Disease and another 15% is vascular dementia. It is not clear that AD and VASD are actually separate diseases, so AD might actually be 85%. Extending lifespan without solving AD is doomed to result in greatly increasing the population requiring assisted living care. Solve AD before you even think about solving aging.
Creating wards full of these patients would be a bad idea, I agree. But this isn’t how it would happen. Very few people aged 25 years or thereabouts have dementia, so if people can have their developmental clocks wound back and then set at such an age permanently then these conditions would be rare.