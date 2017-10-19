The Fate of Rome*

That is the new and very important book by Kyle Harper, with the subtitle Climate, Disease, & the End of an Empire. I am just reading through this now, but it appears to be an significant revision of our views on the decline of Rome. p.21 offers a capsule summary, which I will summarize in turn:
1. During the reign of Marcus Aurelius, a pandemic “interrupted the economic and demographic expansion” of the empire.
2. In the middle of the third century, a mix of drought, pestilence, and political challenge “led to the sudden disintegration of the empire.” The empire however was willfully rebuilt, with a new emperor, new system of government, and in due time a new religion.
3. The coherence of this new empire was broken in the late fourth and early fifty centuries. “The entire weight of the Eurasian steppe seemed to lean, in new and unsustainable ways, against the edifice of Roman power…and…the western half of the empire buckled.”
4. In the east there was a resurgent Roman Empire, but this was “violently halted by one of the worst environmental catastrophes in recorded history — the double blow of bubonic plague and a little ice age.”
Here is a key passage from the book:
The centuries of later Roman history might be considered the age of pandemic disease. Three times the empire was rocked by mortality events with stunning geographical reach. In AD 165 an event known as the Antonine Plague, probably caused by smallpox, erupted. In AD 249, an uncertain pathogen swept the territories of Roman rule. And in AD 541, the first great pandemic of Yersinia pestis, the agent that causes bubonic plague, arrived and lingered for over two hundreds years. the magnitude of these biological catastrophes is almost incomprehensible.
I do not feel I can assess the veracity of this thesis, but it does seem to be intelligently and reasonably argued.
The same thesis in a less direct way is mentioned in Tom Holland’s ‘In the Shadow of the Sword’, not just as a cause of the fall of Rome, but that it led to the expansion of the caliphate.
This is basically the conclusion I took away after listening to the excellent History of Rome podcast by Mike Duncan. The barbarians from the east hammered the killing blow but the Empire was already severely weakened militarily, economically, and culturally by severe plague.
The most compelling reason I have heard for the fall of Rome was that people simply stopped believing in it. People will fight and die for America. Its currency has clout, its military fearsome. When a sufficient number of people no longer are willing to fight and die for a country, its currency debased and neglected, and factions within or without able to flout the Law without fear of repercussion, then a civilization falls.
Rome suffered far, far worse during the Punic wars. Hannibal (The Grace of Ba’al, a cunning and ruthless avatar of a devouring god) drove giant tusked monsters through the Alps, turned Rome’s neighbors against her, and in the fields of Cannae destroyed almost an entire generation of men. But because Rome believed in herself, she prevailed.
I feel like a plague that occurred in 165 AD is a poor explanation for why the Western Roman Empire collapsed in 476 AD, and not at some other time. Its easy to point to a problem that some empire faced and say “aha – that’s why it collapsed” and much harder to point to a problem that some empire faced and say “aha – that’s why it collapsed at this particular point in time, and not 150 years sooner or earlier”
I don’t think anyone is making that claim. The claim is that plague led to a long period of rapid decline in the Crisis of the Third Century which basically ended the empire until it was reformed in the Fourth Century, all the while making proto-feudal concessions to outlying tribes and peoples who continued to gnaw away at the increasingly-difficult-to-man borders.
Of course, the response to catastrophic events by inept Roman emperors contributed to the downfall. Rome may have excelled in brutality (thus, the empire) but not in the response to natural catastrophes; one can’t beat into submission drought, pestilence, plague, and climate change.
Of course one cannot beat into submission drought etc, but how does that cause loss of political power? Surely plague doesn’t make would-be rulers stronger per se. Why would an incumbent that is good at commerce, infrastructure, brutality, etc, be inept at dealing with natural disasters (moreso than contenders)?.
In any case, it sounds like a good read.
“the magnitude of these biological catastrophes is almost incomprehensible.” Does the author give an estimate (even a rough one) of the proportion of the population that died during those three biological catastrophes?
ellsworth huntington — overrated or underrated.
The plagues not only reduced the raw population, but they also sickened many if not most of the survivors. Many of the survivors were probably permanently weakened. Ensuring that economic output dropped for decades. In addition, the physical prowness of the average Roman soldier would have been reduced. Which would have effected their ability to rapidly traverse the empire (marching) and would have reduced their effectiveness in maintaining unit cohesion and holding a shield wall.
Assuming plague was roughly evenly distributed throughout the empire, wouldn’t it have weakened enemies of the empire (at least enemies from within) equally? And if not evenly distributed, wouldn’t they have drawn soldiers from fitter populations?
I’m fairly ignorant of the history of the Empire beyond Nero, so these may be obviously silly questions to anyone familiar.
That ‘little ice age’ was the result of two massive volcanic eruptions in short succession, one in the northern and one in the southern hemispheres. A single major eruption cools the earth for several years, so the combination did actually ‘dim the sun’, cause crops to fail etc. In a sense, the Dark Ages started off, well, literally kinda dark.
It may have triggered the plague outbreak too, as abrupt climate changes can. (Admitting that plagues also ‘just happen’). At the same time the Justinian was mounting his great re-invasion of the western empire to reclaim Rome, and had taken almost all of Italy. The plague destroyed the army… if there had been no plague would the empire have been restored? Alt-history novelists, start your engines.
*The influence of major eruptions on the collapse of dynasties, etc, is just starting to be studied because the precise geologic data is relatively new.
And yet one can’t help but be drawn back to Gibbon’s assertion, that the question is not why it fell but why it lasted as long as it did.
Yes, plagues. But plagues did not cause “the crisis of the third century.” Nor did it cause military reverses. Or the growing power of the Germanic tribes (as expressed in their ability to field ever-larger invasion forces, leading inevitably to a defense-in-depth that decimated the outer provinces of the Empire). Or the lack of a succession principle and resources spent on luxuries and on the wars of succession instead of on defense, plus the necessity for emperors to prioritize guarding their own backs before guarding the Empire’s borders.
So many reasons. And more interesting by far to discuss why Byzantium fell, and how the world might have been different if it hadn’t.
I’ve been sitting here wondering why a yet-another-book about the most cliched history topic of all time could be considered by anyone to be “very important.”
The fact that his book states that the climate has been changing dramatically for thousands of years will be lost on the left, I am certain.
In other words, since people die of natural causes we shouldn’t worry about murder.
Not an historically unusual situation:
“Until the 1960s, scholars lacked an appreciation for the massive loss of life from what Alfred Crosby termed “virgin soil epidemics,” and so they drastically understated the size of the pre-Columbian Western Hemisphere population. A standard estimate was 8 million for the entire hemisphere and 1 million north of the Rio Grande. In the 1960s, however, the anthropologist Henry Dobyns took account of disease to provide much higher estimates of 75 million for the hemisphere and 10–12 million north of Mexico. Although Dobyns’s estimates have been hotly debated, even advocates of much lower figures acknowledge the impact of devastating epidemics.”
.oxfordre.com/view/10.1093/acrefore/9780199329175.001.0001/acrefore-9780199329175-e-3
