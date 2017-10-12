USA fact of the day

The top 0.1 percent of earners projected to pay more to the IRS than the bottom 80 percent combined. This year, official government data show, the top 20 percent will pay 95 percent of all income taxes.
And:
Not just that: It’s hard to cut tax rates on moderate-income people without simultaneously benefiting the rich. That’s because everyone pays the same marginal tax rates on, say, their first $50,000 in income, regardless of how much they make in total. So cutting, for example, the 15 percent tax bracket helps the poor and rich alike.
That is all from Brian Faler at Politico.
Doesn’t this all rather heavily presume that a tax “cut” is what’s needed?
The US suffers from an idea that “tax cuts” can be a permanent policy.
At 38% of GDP (all govt), yes, tax cuts are in order. Not until we have spending and the debt under control though.
Even if I thought 38% could be judged as just a number, as too much, I would demand a comprehensive tax and spending plan, with a designated debt glide path.
It is governmental incompetence, or abrogation of fiscal responsibility, to simply (time and again) cut taxes while pretending that spending, or debt, will take care of itself.
Btw, check the link below. No one experiences 38% as an actual net tax burden.
Oops, wrong 38. Sorry. But still, I want the comprehensive plan.
The point is about how to judge distributional impact of tax changes. If we cut all taxes equally, say reduced taxes by 10% across the board, then that would be by construction distributionally neutral. However, 95% of the “benefits” would go to the top 20% simply because they pay 95% of the taxes. The correct way to judge distributional impact is tax cut as a percentage of *taxes paid* by income group, not percentage of overall tax cuts received by income group.
Using the latter is completely disingenuous. Suppose person A pays 100% of the taxes and person B pays 0. For any tax cut, 100% of the “benefits” would go to person A. Does that mean that the tax burden is being redistributed from A to B? No, A continues to bear the entire tax burden; B continues to bear none.
“The top 0.1 percent of earners projected to pay more to the IRS than the bottom 80 percent combined. This year, official government data show, the top 20 percent will pay 95 percent of all income taxes.”
So that is what America has become: a place where all Americans live under the boot of a rapacious minority of plutocratic feudal lords. Let me ask you: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?”
Are these the same feudal lords who go to the office, pull 12 hour days, and get the privilege of paying for your food, shelter, healthcare, and education? Devious folks indeed.
‘and get the privilege of paying for your food, shelter, healthcare, and education’
Any idea how to find one of these patrons? Everywhere I have worked, the person paying their employees is not paying for anything of their employees but money in exchange for labor. (And education? Really?)
«It’s hard to cut tax rates on moderate-income people without simultaneously benefiting the rich. That’s because everyone pays the same marginal tax rates on, say, their first $50,000 in income, regardless of how much they make in total»
Djeez. Lower rate for first 50 while increase the rate for the next 50, 100 or whatever. Not hard (to think of a solution, though legislating may be hard).
+1
JFK: “Life is not fair.” Bill Clinton, “It depends on the definition of the word “fair.”
The US government suffers from too much spending, not too little revenue.
Thank God, they can print money.
Of course, high earners pay most of the income tax because they receive most of the income. In addition, this ignores the payroll tax. Over two-thirds of families pay more in payroll taxes than income taxes. But payroll taxes are just prepayments of future benefits, right? Since the 1980s, the government has collected almost $3 trillion more in payroll taxes than has been paid out in benefits. So where is the $3 trillion surplus? It was spent, on everything from wars to farm subsidies. The distinction between income taxes and payroll taxes is a political distinction. In addition, the payroll tax is a flat rate tax applied to gross income, not net income (after deductions) as is the case with the income tax. The payroll tax rate is roughly 15%. By contrast, the income tax rates are progressive, with higher incomes taxed at rates up to 39.6%. However, capital gains and dividends are taxed at a maximum rate of 20%. It’s certainly true that the income tax is a progressive tax, but once payroll taxes and state and local taxes are taken into account, the American tax system is not progressive; hence, most families, whether low earners or high earners, pay roughly the same percentage of their incomes in “taxes”.
Other than the usual no paragraph breaks, this is a rare solid rayward post.
It would have been simpler and more accurate to link:
http://www.taxpolicycenter.org/model-estimates/individual-income-tax-expenditures/average-effective-federal-tax-rates-filing-1
Yes, solid post, but payroll taxes are progressive on the back end, at payout. The higher income you are ROI falls to into the negative.
“The top 1 percent — about 1 million families earning at least $379,000 — will pay 45 percent of all individual income taxes collected this year, and almost *one-third of taxes overall, including corporate, payroll, estate and excise taxes*.”
The top 1 percent pays $33 in taxes for every $1 that the average person pays. The seems plenty progressive.
So, if we just raised the minimum wage to the point that someone earning it would have to pay income taxes, balance could be restored to the numbers. As it is, a person working 40 hours a week for 52 weeks a year earns 15,080 dollars with the federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour.
The minimum amount of income required for filing is 20,700 dollars for a married couple filing jointly, by the way – https://www.thebalance.com/are-you-required-to-file-a-tax-return-3192868
> Camp — who was also trying to avoid disproportionately helping the wealthy as part of his own tax reform plan — created a particularly onerous tax on the rich that dunned everything from their retirement contributions to their health care benefits.
Interesting. If we assume that Trump is using the same “no one gets what they were promised” strategy that he’s used so far, we can expect that his tax cut will *raise* taxes on the wealthy. Ironic.
Payroll taxes. The Social Security Trust Fund is a figment of accounting imagination. The money just goes to fund ongoing gov’t expenses anyway.