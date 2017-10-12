USA fact of the day

The top 0.1 percent of earners projected to pay more to the IRS than the bottom 80 percent combined. This year, official government data show , the top 20 percent will pay 95 percent of all income taxes.

And:

Not just that: It’s hard to cut tax rates on moderate-income people without simultaneously benefiting the rich. That’s because everyone pays the same marginal tax rates on, say, their first $50,000 in income, regardless of how much they make in total. So cutting, for example, the 15 percent tax bracket helps the poor and rich alike.