E-cigarettes are less dangerous than cigarettes but are equally effective at delivering nicotine. Levy et al. estimate that if smokers switched to e-cigarettes millions of life-years would be saved, even taking into account plausible rates of non-smokers who start to vape. (It’s worth noting that the authors are all cancer researchers, statisticians and epidemiologists concerned with reducing cancer deaths.)
A Status Quo Scenario, developed to project smoking rates and health outcomes in the absence of vaping, is compared with Substitution models, whereby cigarette use is largely replaced by vaping over a 10-year period. We test an Optimistic and a Pessimistic Scenario, differing in terms of the relative harms of e-cigarettes compared with cigarettes and the impact on overall initiation, cessation and switching. Projected mortality outcomes by age and sex under the Status Quo and E-Cigarette Substitution Scenarios are compared from 2016 to 2100 to determine public health impacts.
Compared with the Status Quo, replacement of cigarette by e-cigarette use over a 10-year period yields 6.6 million fewer premature deaths with 86.7 million fewer life years lost in the Optimistic Scenario. Under the Pessimistic Scenario, 1.6 million premature deaths are averted with 20.8 million fewer life years lost. The largest gains are among younger cohorts, with a 0.5 gain in average life expectancy projected for the age 15 years cohort in 2016.
Vaping saves lives but the FDA has in the past tried to impose severe regulations on the industry and to make vaping less pleasurable. (Aside: It’s interesting that liberals tend to favor other risk-reducing devices such as condoms in the classroom but disfavor vaping while conservatives often take the opposite sides. I don’t think either group is basing their choices on the elasticities.)
The FDA, for example, has tried to ban flavored e-cigarettes. In a new NBER paper, Buckell, Marti and Sindelar calculate that:
…a ban on flavored e-cigarettes would drive smokers to combustible cigarettes, which have been
found to be the more harmful way of getting nicotine (Goniewicz et al., 2017; Shahab et al., 2017).
In addition, such a ban reduces the appeal of e-cigarettes to those who are seeking to quit; ecigarettes
have proven useful as a cessation device for these individuals (Hartmann-Boyce et al.,
2016; Zhu et al., 2017), and we find that quitters have a preference for flavored e-cigarettes.
Fortunately, the new FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb has signaled a more liberal attitude towards vaping. It could be the most consequential decision of his tenure.
Hat tip: The excellent Robert Wilbin from 80,000 Hours.
Aside: It's interesting that liberals tend to favor other risk-reducing devices such as condoms in the classroom
100% agree with you, Alex. But minor wobble here:
>E-cigarettes… are equally effective at delivering nicotine
This is true, but modern research has found that the addictiveness of tobacco is not due to nicotine alone. The plant also contains a number of MAOIs which act in concert with nicotine to have an anti depressant effect. Alone nicotine is a minor stimulalent no more addictive than caffeine in rat studies.
This is why so many smokers find nicotine replacement therapy ineffective. As a practical advice if you’re quitting smoking you should think about tobacco derived replacement, either tobacco derived e-liquid or snus.
And if you, like me, are a non smoker looking to enjoy the numerous proven cognitive and health benefits of nicotine, stay completely away from any tobacco derived source.
Wow, great comment. Was not aware of the MAOIs and there anti-depressant properties. I only have smoked a handful of times in my life, but when I did I definitely felt a slight pick me up so this makes sense. My lungs always hurt the next day though. If it wasn’t for that, and me being cheap, I would probably be smoking today.
