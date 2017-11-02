Corporate Taxation and Capital Taxation

In the debate over corporate taxation it’s often assumed that corporate taxes are equivalent to taxes on capital. But corporations are only a minority of firms. Most of the firms in the pass-through sector are small partnerships but by no means are all pass-through firms small. Indeed, corporate profits are less than half of all business profits as shown by the following graph from the Tax Foundation.
What this means is that a cut in the income tax is also a cut in the capital tax. Indeed, a cut in the top marginal income tax rate is a bigger cut in capital taxation than a cut in the top corporate tax rate. (Unfortunately, it now looks like the top marginal rate on income won’t be cut.)
Since pass through businesses can be large, some people have suggested that these businesses should be taxed like corporations. That would be a mistake. An ideal tax system should be neutral as to organizational form. So, if anything, corporate taxation should be moved more in the direction of pass-through taxation.
Hat tip: Lunch with Steve Pearlstein, Bryan Caplan and Tyler.
‘An ideal tax system should be neutral as to organizational form.’
I’m confident that everyone associated with a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization will support this enthusiastically, especially if they are involved in bridging the gap between academic research and public policy problems
“I’m confident that everyone associated with a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization will support this enthusiastically, especially if they are involved in bridging the gap between academic research and public policy problems”
ROFL!!! I always think of these organization as a form of ‘money laundering’ for half baked ideas.
Pass-through taxation is extraordinarily complex, especially when the partnership in question has different kinds of income (capital gains, foreign-source income, etc). As a practical matter, the only way to have a tax system that is neutral as to organizational form is to impose an entity-level tax. Don’t believe this? Look at the Treasury Regulations under §704 of the Internal Revenue Code. Of for that matter, any other partnership-tax regulations.
Back when I was a tax lawyer, my colleagues and I would joke that subchapter K (the partnership tax provisions) makes the income tax optional (and makes the estate tax optional too).
Sir, Did you have much experience with Subchapter S corporation elections?
Economists and attorneys (too few accountants, too) don’t “muck around” in the intricacies (micro or “zen,” if you will) of owners’ equity and debt financing.
The IRC spawned more criminals than did any other government act. .
Before the IRC, the only native American criminal class was congress.
Before Baseball, tax avoidance was the National Pastime.
That pass-through entities now earn more net income than C corporations is a reflection of reliance on (1) rising asset prices and (2) market anomalies to accumulate wealth rather than investment in productive capital. Is that a good thing? Ken Griffin, the founder of the hedge fund Citadel (a pass-through entity), has donated $125 million to the economics department at the Univ. of Chicago (he attended Harvard not Chicago). https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/01/business/dealbook/endowment-griffin-university-of-chicago.html The NYT writer points out the irony of Mr. Griffin, who has accumulated vast wealth as the result of market inefficiencies (i.e., anomalies), would make such a large donation to a school known for an almost religious belief in efficient markets. [I will mention that Richard Thaler is a professor in the business school not in the economics department.] Indeed, according to the efficient-markets hypothesis, it’s impossible for Griffin to have accumulate such vast wealth, so how did he do it? Of course, Griffin has greatly benefited from the “carried interest” income tax loophole (the 20% in market appreciation of his hedge fund that is paid to Griffin).
The move toward pass-thru’s (LLC’s, partnerships, S-Corps) can be attributed to:
1. The disparity between the combined corporate/shareholder-level taxes versus individual tax rates. This is not only due to the lower marginal rate on ordinary income at the individual level–it also includes the fact that C corporations do not currently enjoy a preferred (lower) rate on capital gains.
2. Prior to 1996, LLC’s generally could not be treated as pass-thru’s. “Entities” were classified according to a five-factor “Kintner test”, which made it challenging, but fun, to create foreign pass-thru’s under US tax law. After 1996, the entity classification rules permitted a taxpayer to elect corporate/pass-thru status for LLC’s (including single-member LLC’s) and many foreign entities (e.g., the Dutch BV). Those regulations were a watershed.
3. The growing popularity of S-corporations due, in part, to the fact that the number of shareholders allowed was increased gradually from 10 shareholders from the inception of this form of business in 1958, to 100 today.
4. The phenomenon of hedge funds and private equity funds which generally are formed as pass-thru’s. A lot of this has to do with regulatory issues confronted by publicly-traded corporations under Sarbanes-Oxley, SEC rules, etc., but not by privately raised capital.
….
“(Unfortunately, it now looks like the top marginal rate on income won’t be cut.)”
I thought Trump proposed a top rate of 25 percent on certain partnership income. If this is correct, the top marginal rate on ordinary income in this regard may not be as important as Alex thinks.
“Since pass through businesses can be large, some people have suggested that these businesses should be taxed like corporations. That would be a mistake. An ideal tax system should be neutral as to organizational form. So, if anything, corporate taxation should be moved more in the direction of pass-through taxation.”
Yes, yes and yes. But, it would be a mistake, I think, to create a new differential by lowering the rate of tax on certain partnership income if that would be lower than the combined corporate/shareholder-level taxes. It would also be more complicated.
This is true if businesses taxed as pass-throughs cannot deduct all their expenses immediately. With immediate expensing of investments (i.e. a cash-flow tax) the (expected present value of the) tax burden is zero, and the sole purpose of taxing corporations is to mitigate people misclassifying labor income as capital income.
Under pretty much any tax system the government needs to ensure that companies do not treat private consumption as business expenses. But with a cash-flow tax it can focus exclusively on this, and will not be burdened with the next-to-impossible task of disentangling labor from capital income. For example, with a cash-flow tax there wouldn’t be a carried interest loophole for hedge fund managers.