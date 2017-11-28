The costs of street harassment of women, with respect to India

This paper examines the impact of perceived risk of street harassment on women’s human capital attainment. I assemble a unique dataset that combines information on 4,000 students at the University of Delhi from a survey that I designed and conducted, a mapping of the potential travel routes to all colleges in the students’ choice set using an algorithm I developed in Google Maps, and crowd-sourced mobile application safety data. Using a random utility framework, I estimate that women are willing to choose a college in the bottom half of the quality distribution over a college in the top quintile for a route that is perceived to be one standard deviation (SD) safer. Alternatively, women are willing to spend an additional INR 18,800 (USD 290) per year, relative to men, for a route that is one SD safer – an amount equal to double the average annual college tuition. These findings have implications for other economic decisions made by women. For example, it could help explain the puzzle of low female labor force participation in India.
That is the excellent job market paper by Girija Borker at Brown University, this is one of the most novel and important works I have seen this job market season.
When college tuition is free, women will be willing to spend many times more than one year’s tuition for even a slight improvement in safety.
People using Uber instead of transit are in the same situation: a “luxury” or a basic need?. It’s good to put some numbers on it.
It’s easy to believe that women in Delhi would spend more money or time to take a safer route but it’s impossible to believe that they would sacrifice college quality because of safety, particularly across quintiles. It is super cut throat to get into elite colleges or even good colleges and its perceived impact on your career prospects is massive. Nobody who gets into St. Stephen’s, SRCC, LSR etc would give that up for a lower ranked college. They may pick and choose between the elite colleges based on perceived safety or choice of major but no student (or parent ) would prefer that they (their kid) study in Dayal Sigh college because it’s safer to get to than LSR. It’s like someone walking away from studying for free at Harvard because it’s safer to catch a bus to Bay state college. The idea is laughable.