Don’t blame Facebook for our own failings

That is the theme of my latest column for Bloomberg, here is one excerpt:
Critics may argue that Facebook isn’t so much like a phone company because it uses complex algorithms to decide what to place before our eyes. That’s true, but would the critics be much happier if ads and posts on Facebook simply appeared in linear, chronological order? And on the question of algorithms, consider an analogy with a traditional publisher: Plenty of mainstream companies have published and promoted the works of Marx, Stalin, Hitler and Mao. The “algorithm” behind these decisions was whether these works would find an audience and bring in profit. The ideologies behind those works, of course, led to revolutions and the massacres of many millions, plus the infiltration of Western governments by communist sympathizers and delusional beliefs for several generations of Western intellectuals. Few of us are happy about those outcomes, yet for the most part we don’t blame printing presses, publishers’ quest for profit or their “algorithms.” We instead focus on the bad ideas themselves, and how we might persuade individuals otherwise.
You could think of Facebook as akin to a delivery truck, noting that such trucks often carry guns, abused medications, junk food and bad books, among other evils. If Russian conspirators order you flowers for Valentine’s Day, perhaps in appreciation of your pro-Putin tweets, the delivery truck will bring those too.
Here is good analysis by Jacob Sullum. Here you can view some of the offending ads, weak tea says I. Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Molotov would have been ashamed.
Overall, one reason Facebook is such a scapegoat is because so many individuals don’t want to admit that Trump simply won the election. To the extent you can pin his victory on some kind of conspiracy or wrongdoing, that gives you something to rail against, something to blame, and also a way to feel better about parts of your country.
I think Trump needs to win in 2020 as well. Then they will start to accept reality.
He didn’t simply win the election. He had propaganda help from Russia, theft help from Russia, and the Comey tipping the scales in his favor at the end. All that and he still lost the popular vote, is unpopular, and can’t get anything done legislatively. He’s a big dumb loser and Tyler, you’re a big free rider on other people saying that so you can make ancillary “but but but Trump’s only most bad” points.
“Facebook doesn’t cause collusion; foolish/naive Facebook use cause collusion”?
Anyway, well said, by Tyler. The Dem bitter enders can cling to their dogmas of Facebook and collusion all they want, but voters — in a fit of pique or a fit of optimism about Making America Great — fairly and squarely got what they wanted.