Does easy divorce lead to more assortative mating?

This paper investigates how the adoption of unilateral divorce affects the gains from marriage and who marries whom. Exploiting variation in the timing of adoption across the US states, I first show that unilateral divorce increases assortative matching among newlyweds. To explain the link between divorce laws and matching patterns, I specify an equilibrium model of household formation, labor supply, private and public consumption, and divorce over the life cycle. Matching decisions depend on the anticipated welfare from marriage and divorce. The model has two key features (consistent with the data). First, working spouses whose partners do not work accumulate relatively more human capital during their lifetime, a fact that improves their outside value of divorce. Second, divorcees cannot sustain cooperation in public goods expenditures (interpreted as children’s welfare), leading to inefficiencies that are mostly harmful to the top educated. Under unilateral divorce, the value of divorce becomes a credible threat that shifts the bargaining power in marriage, making both household production and marriage less attractive. This pushes the marriage market equilibrium towards more positive sorting in education and lower welfare, particularly for the highest educated. I estimate the model using data from households that form and live under the pre-reform mutual consent divorce regime. Using the estimates, I then introduce unilateral divorce and solve for the new equilibrium. I find sizable equilibrium effects. First, the correlation in spousal education increases and people, particularly educated females, become more likely to remain single. Second, the gains from marriage decrease for the least and the most educated. Lastly, the marital gains from acquiring a college or higher degree decreases for women and men under unilateral divorce. These results reflect previously overlooked consequences of reducing barriers to divorce.
That is from Ana Reynoso, a job candidate from Yale University. These are my words, not hers, but I think of this as yet another way that elites selfishly have pushed for looser social and sexual and romantic norms, without much worrying about the resulting broader impact on inequality and lower earners and the less educated.
I don’t think this really makes sense. First of all, if more people are single then they aren’t mating assortatively. Second, if one spouse has to give up the opportunity to increase their human capital, the other spouse should just make up the present discounted value of the sacrifice each month when they settle their accounts so each party is always made whole. I guess community property laws make this more complicated, but with appropriate nuptual agreements not intractable. But of course the bigger problem is the substantial tax penalties of having marriages recognized by the government, I’m not sure how unrecognized marriages are reported, or if they think they differ from the relationships of cohabiting co-parents.
I’m quite confident that “elites” (oligarchs) feel far more comfortable and safe in a society that lacks cohesion and as such they tirelessly work to tear down all sources of cohesion.
Social cohesion comes from the state, of course.
I think this paper is bogus. If assortative mating means whites marry whites, blacks marry blacks, then if divorce is more easy then people will remarry more often, which decreases the oddball white marries black marriage, statistically speaking, if you adjust for population aging. So it’s really much ado about nothing. Due to globalization you should be getting less assortative mating, not more, but possibly remarriage is skewing this trend. That’s my 10 second synopsis from the abstract, which is usually pretty accurate.
I am not sure whether this is an intended or unintended consequence of modern divorce laws, but they do tend to discourage any sharing of wealth, despite appearance to the contrary.
Lawyers punish people who behave in unapproved ways. For example if you park in the wrong place you are fined. If you drive dangerously by exceeding speed limits, you are fined. If you trade in addictive drugs you are fined (as well as other sanctions.) That way lawyers keep civilisation ordered and safe for the majority.
However if someone of low earning capacity marries someone of high earning capacity, and the marriage fails, then the high earner is punished, possibly in some cases even to a greater extent than a drug trafficker. This is often seen in celebrity divorces, and when reported in the press the majority of comments are against the transfer of wealth from the high earner to the low earner. The low earner is often referred to by abusive terms.
Therefore, despite majority opinion, high earners are discouraged from marrying low earners, just as traffickers are discouraged from their activities. Therefore there is legal pressure for social class and wealth distribution to remain concentrated amongst certain groups of people.
But when a high-earning drug trafficker meets with legal discouragement the state gets all the money and the patootie that divorces him gets nada. The state is always first in line.
Suppose the spouse manages to get the divorce case heard before sentencing for the real crime? Maybe the state could then do her for living off the earnings of crime?
There was some article of Megan McArdle, I think (and I may be misphrasing/oversimplifying), where she revised her earlier view that only absolute poverty and not inequality mattered, to one that said that inequality did matter somewhat because it blinded the elite to the social non-economic problems faced by the (relative) poor, whose voice in discourse it weakened.
Easy divorce is a form of evil that is contrary to the marital vow “for better or worse, till death do us part”. It reduces the whole thing to a farce. Divorce should be difficult.
However I am not sure if divorce laws per se have contributed to assortative mating. A lot of other things have played a role. The rise of “Romance”, the decline of “arranged marriages”, decline of clans / castes, the rise of materialism and the “economic man”, social security, among other things.
All these features of modernity have conspired to make assortative mating the norm. And it’s in a way ironical. Because in the old world of castes and clans, men were more likely to marry someone less able or smart, than they are today.
Regarding your comment on inequality –
The rise of inequality is the inevitable consequence of the decline of blood-ties and castes. This culture of glorifying “merit” inevitably leads to assortative mating. A hundred years ago, a WASP man from Harvard would probably prefer a not-so-smart WASP lady resulting in a healthy transmission of his superior genes to his wife’s offspring. Today the same guy probably marries a very smart Jew or an Indian who may be his classmate – thus creating high IQ enclaves, in a low IQ desert.
Another feature of modernity is ofcourse the rise of feminism and its contempt for physical beauty. Men no longer chase the prettiest women as they used to. This again has aggravated the problem of assortative mating, where high IQ men privilege brains over beauty in the partners they choose.
“inequality did matter somewhat because it blinded the elite to the social non-economic problems faced by the (relative) poor”
I don’t think it is inequality that is blinding the elite. That is a proximate cause. More fundamentally what’s blinding the elite is the obsession with “merit”. Where you gauge people by their smarts, or ability. So if the poor struggle, it’s karmic in a way because they are just not smart enough.
In the old world, the smart and the not-so-smart mingled a lot more. Because the obsession with merit was less. And other factors like blood ties, racial ties, religious ties, brought the poor and the rich together in many forums.
Eg : On a Saturday evening today, would you rather spend your time with your very smart friend from college? Or with your dumb cousin who is visiting your city after many years? 100 years ago, people chose the latter out of a sense of familial obligation. Today they snub the cousin and choose the smart friend for socialization.
As Charles Murray says, the elites refuse to “preach what they practice”
The ‘elites’ had no problem with practicing the mass incarceration that Murray preached.
