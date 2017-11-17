Let them sell the Norman Rockwells

The Berkshire Museum, yes. They were going to sell 40 paintings at Sotheby’s, including two very special Norman Rockwells, but at the last minute a court decision halted the sale, claiming (with only thin justification) that the sale would violate the museum’s trusts. That is the setting of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one bit:
The sad truth is that the people running the Berkshire Museum just don’t care that much about American art any more, at least not from an institutional point of view. Given that reality, it’s actually better if they are not entrusted with important artworks.
The court’s decision now means it will be hard to pull off the sale with fully clear rights to the titles, although the court’s judgment will be re-examined in December. Both the uncertainty and the surrounding negative publicity will scare off buyers and may spoil the market for a long time to come.
There is much more at the link. The argument against selling, of course, is that in a world of frequent sales all museums will find it hard to make credibly binding commitments to their donors, who often do not want their donated works recycled in the marketplace. But the equilibrium of zero selling is one that will destroy a great deal of value in the art world. Note that this problem will become increasingly relevant as the clock ticks and the number and inappropriateness of past museum commitments piles up. If nothing else, sooner or later insolvency sets in. Rust never sleeps. And so on.
Should churches really own all that land in the downturns of major American cities?
The real reason some powers oppose the sale:
Art is the original bitcoin, market participants benefit from restricting the supply as much as possible. The price run up also helps museums, their donors can claim larger tax deductions.
TC making much ado about nothing. This was a preliminary injunction with little precedential weight, not a decision on merits. The case could go either way in December. And the Museum is very well represented…
Yup, lawyers need work. Well, need money.
The “downturns” churches own should be turned over to those who caused them.
That particular line sounds like someone is itching for Dissolution of the Monasteries II: Electric Boogaloo.
Should the universities really own all that land? We could sure pay down a lot of debt by putting state universities up for auction. Berkeley would make an excellent pick-n-pull! Prime location!
There are many huge, barely used churches sitting on prime real estate in cities, in America and Europe as well. It’s driven by the decline in church attendance.
You don’t have to be anti-church to think this is a problem. As a Christian, I think it’s terrible. What a waste of resources. Sell the building, use the money for charitable cause, and meet in a room somewhere. Or, open up the church building as a resource for the community (this actually does happen a fair bit).
Perhaps someone should offer the property owner a sufficient amount of money, and it will get sold. This is an econ blog, after all.
‘But the equilibrium of zero selling is one that will destroy a great deal of value in the art world.’
Because how does one measure the value of having art on public display for anyone to see compared to the profit to the museum of selling the work, the commissions of those involved with the auction process, and the price someone will pay to enjoy the possibility of removing a work of art from public view for their personal gain, including the possibility of later sale to capture market appreciation (a risky proposition, but one motive among many for buying a work of art).
Typically if a museum is selling art, it is from a part of the collection NOT on regular public display. So your concerns about public display aren’t on point.
Did Norman Rockwell produce anything besides hokey Americana schlock?
Is there something the matter with this one? https://www.amazon.com/Norman-Rockwell-Feeding-Vintage-Inches/dp/B00CNDY2VU
Why the lion has nothing but a little windon through which it can breath and see rhe world? Why is it confined like a criminal? Why doesn’t it have more space?
The lion ate a Brazilian, and yes it is on trial to determine if that was a crime.
Dinner is now a crime?
It couldn’t have eaten a Brazilian. There are no lions in Brazil, except in zoos, where they are well-fed and kept under close watch. Brazilians only venture in lion-bearing regions in Africa and elsewhere with the utmost caution and following a well-thought plan.
Actually, it was not lions, but jaguars that inspired the fjrst Brazilians. A famous Brazilian Indian chieftain, when it was called to his attention that he should not eat people because men do not eat men, replied: “I am not a man, I am a jaguar”.
“Five circus lions in Brazil devoured a six-year-old boy after one snatched him from his father’s arm and pulled him into their cage.”
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/708702.stm
“A famous Brazilian Indian chieftain, when it was called to his attention that he should not eat people because men do not eat men, replied: “I am not a man, I am a jaguar”.”
So Brazilians are cannibals.
In the ocean of sh!t that is modern Art, hoket Americana schlock looks pretty good. I would take Rockwell over Lucian Freud any day of the week.
I’d recommend Tyler Cowen read “In Praise of Commercial Culture” by Tyler Cowen. It’s on my sidebar, and it sounds relevant.
I’ve seen better art as posters in college dorms, affixed with ticky tack, than I have in the modern art section of most museums.
So that is what America has become: a place where rhe public is looted and deprived from seeing works of art by the acfion of greedy museum executives.
Cowen continues today with the rugged individualism theme. Here’s what David Brooks thinks of it: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/16/opinion/elites-taxes-republicans-congress.html Here’s what a $500,000,000 sales price for a single work of art means: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/16/opinion/davinci-salvator-muni-auction.html
Some liquidity is good….why not put a restriction that the work can only be sold to other museums where it will be on public display too?
Watch “Art of the Steal”.
They could have and should have just sold a few pieces from the basement and kept the museum where it was.
Perhaps the donor understands that the product he donates does not have the market value he claims for tax purposes, and the museum takes it, knowing that as well.
So, if there were a sale, it would be all too clear that it was not tastes that changed, but rather that the market would reveal the true price.
There are three parties to the exchange: the donor, the recipient, and the tax collector. One of them gets screwed. Can you guess which one.
In other words, can you make the argument the other way: ‘But the equilibrium of zero selling is one that will destroy a great deal of value in the art world.’ Maybe selling would destroy a great deal of value in the art world.
Well that’s an interesting trial balloon. How about this one: should the current landowners of Newark NJ own all that land a bridge away from Manhattan?
It seems like a perfect opportunity for Congress to step in and make national legislation whereby this type of gift / deal has a set period of legal binding. Perhaps 20 years? After 20 years, the original requirements are no longer enforceable.
I would assume that you meant downtown. But this seems to be an unrelated item. The churches aren’t forced to keep the land. If the church want to sell the land they can. If they want to keep the land, they also can.
If you are arguing for the removal of Private Property rights from charitable organizations, you should make the argument explicit.
Maybe it wasn’t a typo? Is that a Straussian reading?