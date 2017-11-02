The new GOP tax bill

As I’m on the road, I’ve only read summaries. Kevin Drum has an excellent post on how the distributional implications harm the blue states, follow-up here. Scott Sumner says better than expected. Kevin writes:
The Republican tax bill eliminates deductions for a bunch of odd things: tuition debt, mortgage interest, alimony, medical expenses, state and local taxes, gambling losses, tax prep expenses, moving expenses, and a few others.
Bravo! I’m actually impressed, noting that many of these deductions are limited rather than eliminated as I understand matters. Furthermore, in various embedded ways the plan discourages the itemizing of deductions, which in turn limits the value of remaining deductions for many taxpayers, but in a politically subtle way. The bill even nips at the endowment income for well-off universities, though I don’t favor that change, as it may harm innovation.
The plan as a whole is a reckless expansion of the deficit, but if that is going to happen anyway this is one of the better ways to do it. In fact, we should tax companies less and homes/land more. Why? First, for behavioral reasons homeowners are insufficiently diversified; the tax code should not encourage that. Second, this bill will (modestly) lower land, home, and rental values in the fancy cities on the coasts, a net gain at least for non-itemizers perhaps (caveat: I don’t know everything that is in the bill). Third, big, fancy homes on big plots of land are not that “green,” and furthermore residence size seems to bring a lot of hedonic adaptation. Fourth, there are more likely increasing returns across companies than across expensive homes. Fifth, American equities seem to bring a long-run return of 5-7% and real estate zero percent. More of the former please! Companies > homes.
I believe that with further examination I could find many ugly and stupid aspects of this bill, and many politically craven decisions. And again, I don’t favor increasing the debt. But holding the size of the debt constant, let’s face it — this is a step in the right direction.
>this is a step in the right direction.
Jesus, Ty. It only took you 22 disclaimers to admit Trump is right.
Baby steps, little man.
*Trump* is not right about anything. He couldn’t explain the major provisions of this bill at gunpoint.
Several presidents were experts on tax policy. Hoover (native intelligence), then Nixon (Duke Law then big law), then Carter (a diligent and smart fellow).
Anyone who recalls Reagan’s interviews discussing the 86 Act will not find much to criticize in Trump. Of course, if you have the goodthink capacity to recall that every Reagan speech was actually about Comrade Ogilvy, then Trump suffers by comparison.
Reagan was good on natural law issues (for example, he was good at framing, for genuinely good-hearted purposes, free access to abortion as the modern-day equivalent of legally protected slavery), and he had a deep animal cunning, after years in the nasty-person hellhole of old Hollywood, that enabled him to be good at foreign affairs, to the extent that understanding nasty people is a trait that makes one a good president on foreign affairs. But it is inconceivable to me that he could have had any real and accurate understanding of tax legislation. Tax law is very difficult, and, outside the basic controversies (tax the rich more or tax the middle class more: have a complicated system that nobody understands (good for the unconnected) or have a slightly less complicated system that only the really intelligent understand (bad for the unconnected) – those sorts of controversies)) – well, outside those basic philosophical issues, tax law and the crafting of tax legislation is, like casino gambling or modified-to-be-legal Ponzi schemes, generally the province of very very clever people, with degrees from a Top 14 law school, who want to make other, richer and also clever people, generally non-lawyers, but that is besides the point, even richer. Hoover understood tax law, and Carter, and Nixon. The rest of the crowd – not so much. Seriously, can you imagine going to Obama or one of the Bushes – just to stick with our three most recent non-disbarred ex-presidents – for advice on the most beneficial way, from a tax point of view, to accomplish a corporate restructuring? The question answers itself.
“holding the size of the debt constant”
It’s not clear to me that this is the relevant comparison. This is a plan which causally increases the debt, and it’s not the outcome of a process intended to or committed to increasing the debt. Reporting suggests that a number of alternatives which would increase the debt less were considered and abandoned for other reasons.
Surely your lede is still “this plan is bad because it increases the debt, though one could imagine plans which similarly increased the debt in worse ways”, rather than the reverse?
It’s the relevant comparison for evaluating tax *reform*, i.e., what and how we tax, which is a separate question from how much we should tax. The comparison has exactly the same relevance as comparisons of “revenue neutral” reforms. Indeed, the difference between “adds to the debt” and “revenue neutral” is one of the level of taxation, not the form of taxation. Tyler is praising the tax reform while questioning the wisdom of a tax cut.
If one wants to criticize the tax *reform*, then one must make a case that more itemized deductions are better than a larger standard deduction, for example. If one’s main objection to the bill is that it adds to the debt, then one should just argue for higher taxes (or less spending). It’s precisely because one can replace itemized deductions with a standard deduction in a revenue neutral fashion, that it makes no sense to ask which one adds more to the debt. The choice between itemized vs standard doesn’t impact debt.
” It’s precisely because one can replace itemized deductions with a standard deduction in a revenue neutral fashion, that it makes no sense to ask which one adds more to the debt. The choice between itemized vs standard doesn’t impact debt”
Well, this particular choice between itemized and standard deductions does impact debt, which seems like the correct lens through which to view it.
Obviously one can analyse the distributional consequences of a tax bill independent of it’s net impact on revenue. But it’s not clear that that analysis is the correct first response to a tax bill which alters both those things. Maybe you should analyse the consequences of the tax bill as a whole when offering a judgement on the tax bill.
“this particular choice between itemized and standard deductions does impact debt”
The point is that it doesn’t. The choice to cut taxes is what impacts debt. If one wants to oppose the bill because it cuts taxes, that’s fine. Tyler was saying the he likes the reform but not the tax cut, which is also fine. Surely, you are not suggesting that one can’t say favorable things about reform if one is opposed to tax cuts.
“The plan as a whole is a reckless expansion of the deficit, but if that is going to happen anyway…”
My question is about this framing. This is not ceteris paribus analysis, it’s a factual claim that we should take deficit increase as a political given, and then analyse how it’s being done.
Honestly, if the bill does two things and you think one of them is good and the other is bad, then even “the bill does good things (setting aside the fact that it also does bad things)”, isn’t an optimal first response. But Tyler’s analysis doesn’t reach that level of equivocation. It’s “the bill does good things, setting aside the bad things which would totally happen anyway”. It seems reasonable to ask whether they would happen anyway…
But is the expansion of the debt really so big? If the estimate of $1.5 trillion added to the debt over 10 years is to be believed (I have no idea if it is), this is a pretty trivial expansion. US GDP in 2017 is about $19 trillion, so over 10 years we can expect a total GDP of $200 trillion in 2017 dollars.
The vast majority of Americans have no wealth or a modest amount in their home equity. So this plan is good because it will take some money out of real estate and pump it into the stock market? Where are the vast majority of Americans going to get the liquidity to take advantage of this coming stock market boom? They don’t have high enough incomes, and they’ll no longer be able to borrow against their home equity. And they’ll still have to pay rent. With less dispersed real estate ownership and greater concentration, landlords may even be able to hike up rents for these former homeowners. Maybe everyone can live off of taxpayers like George Mason University professors.
“Where are the vast majority of Americans going to get the liquidity to take advantage of this coming stock market boom? ”
The vast majority of Americans A) don’t itemize deductions, and B) don’t own houses worth > $500,000 (let alone have more than $500,000 in mortgage debt). This proposal would have no effect at all on them.
The vast majority of Americans also do not own a second house. So the people with mortgages>$500K and/or second houses are precisely the sort of people who could afford to put more money in stocks.
Real estate earns a zero percent real rate of return if you don’t count imputed rent. How much would the S&P 500 earn if you didn’t count the equivalent of imputed rent? Not much. (Dividends are only part of the imputed rent on a stock; buybacks and cash takeovers are the other sources of cash flow to the investor.)
It is not possible, in anything like an efficient market, for one asset to have a permanently preferred return over another asset with similar risk. Stocks and real estate have similar risk.
I didn’t understand Tyler’s comment there either.
I also wonder about the line about households being insufficiently diversified. What if homeowners already earn a premium for that? Should we also tax proprietorships more than public corporations for the same reason?
I’d actually love to see Tyler work through those sets of questions. On the zero return comment, though, I can’t tell what he’s talking about. Surely he’s not ignoring rental value.
I want more material stuff in the economy, not more “taking pleasure in my home,” which is where hedonic adaptation kicks in more strongly than average, see my other comment. I do believe there is an equity premium, also, and that is a common view. Not obviously the correct answer, but certainly a common and easy to divine position.
Drums post explains how the bill harms the Blue states not the Red states.
Yes, it’s a work of genius.
The bill, I mean. Punches all the right buttons.
Right. And here “harms” is synonymous with “doesn’t continue favoring”. Drum notes many deductions such as the mortgage deduction, state and local tax deduction, and student loan interest deduction that are limited or eliminated and replaced with a larger standard deduction. So, everyone gets the same standard deduction regardless of how expensive their homes are. Previously, blue state residents received a larger deduction because their homes were worth more. Drum says this “harms” blue states, but it’s more accurate to say that the previous system favored blue states. Maybe, there are other deductions that could also have been eliminated that red states currently use more than blue states? If not, then the charge that Republicans are “screwing” Democratic voters is wrong. If replacing itemized deductions with a larger standard deduction “harms” blue states, then that just means the previous tax code was filled with goodies that favored blue states.
Drum has yet to notice his demographic is the bourgeoisie. The cognitive dissonance is too great.
The returns to housing over the last 5 decades have been approx 2% real plus the value of using the home, so approx 5% to 7% on a real basis.
Re: “The plan as a whole is a reckless expansion of the deficit, but if that is going to happen anyway this is one of the better ways to do it.”
So, it’s a reckless expansion of the deficit.
Stop there and think about what you just said.
Nothing that follows makes sense.
Fill out the following form: If A is stupid, then….
If it’s stupid, it’s stupid.
“If you’re going to commit suicide this is a good way to do it.”
Can we all agree that this is not tax reform? Can we file taxes online in 5 minutes? If we are going to get rid of any deductions shouldn’t we get rid of all deductions? Let’s make the income tax zero while we are at it.
And unfortunately I am one of the 19million who will likely see their taxes increase.
One thing not touched on so far is what political effect this might have in the blue states. Right now, taxpayers don’t object too much to high state and local property and income taxes because the federal government covers a big chunk of the bill — especially for folks in the higher tax brackets. But if this were adopted, suddenly those state and local taxes would pinch a lot more. Might this result in blue staters becoming more fiscally conservative and interested in shrinking the size of their state and local governments?
Genius, pure genius. This is why.
Why are blue state Democrats so opposed to eliminating that deduction? The people who benefit from that deduction the most are higher income, so why isn’t soaking them “fair”? I guess they’re just mean-spirited, greedy people.
In a way the liimtation of state tax deduction for progressive richies is optimal. If rich Blue staters want and are willing to pay for more local and state services and also higher federal taxes, then let them have both and have it good and hard. The private/public basket has to be more optimally funded this way. Genius,
Funniest Bloomber Headline Ever (well in a long time):
The Tax Plan Could Hit the Country’s Most Expensive Housing Markets
By Prashant Gopal , Joe Light , and Rob Urban
What coule be more unfair than “hitting” people who can afford to bid up supply restricted real estate, and who derive that ability largely through rent seeking and network effects?
If the tax plan actually lowers the property value in expensive housing markets — a big if — that has substantial positive benefits on those who would like to buy housing. Isn’t “affordable housing” a good thing?
And tax deductions of course!
The way it attempts to move toward deficit neutrality isn’t really about those deductions, but by lowering when the top tax bracket starts. Therefore, this is a big tax hike for most people in the 5% to 0.1%, because Republicans believe that cutting the AMT and the Estate tax are far better ideas.
It looks like I get a major tax hike in at least three directions, while Trump lowers his taxes. It’s hard for me to be sympathetic.
Buyers already struggling to afford homes in pricey New York-area markets may think twice about purchases, said Jonathan Miller, president of appraiser Miller Samuel in New York.
“Lowering home prices will make homes less affordable, especially if the burden falls mainly on rich people,” — Bloomberg
These are people who have to work for their incomes and take out mortgages to buy real estate. Not rich people who can pay cash.
So I have to ask, exactly what sort of tax plan would Drum support?
Doubling the standard deduction is one of the simpler options for helping out ordinary, not rich Americans.
Removing tax breaks for people who possess things of value that most people cannot afford are pretty well targeted at Americans with more net wealth.
I mean seriously, what exactly does a tax cut have to do to be “fair” in Drum’s world. It cannot give more benefit to the rich even though they pay an obscene percentage of the income tax and very large percentage of the total tax burden.
But if you are going to tax the rich more … you cannot do so if they are rich Democrats. Or more aptly the rich who live in Democratic states as I seem to recall Trump doing well in high income/home price areas like Long Island and Staten Island.
I mean seriously, should the Democrats not enact carbon taxes because those disproportionately affect Republican States? Or should they keep agricultural subsidies merely because those are concentrated in Red territory?
A large swathe of Democratic policies from EPA rules to Defense policy have disproportionately hurt Red States, and this line of reasoning has basically been ignored and appears to be a large part of the reason why so many Democratic counties went over to Trump.
It is farcical tribalism like this “don’t hurt our millionaires” that convinces people that Drum and his friends simply want to stick it to them. Not a peep was spoken for years when the shoe was on the other foot. Now when policy precisely goes after the tax breaks of the wealthy, you cannot abide any attack on your tribe.
This bill taxes the wrong rich people.
If politicians were smart ( I know) they would have ignored the personal tax provisions, which 95 percent of the public don’t understand, including with the doubling of the standard exemption, which was a pretty good idea for just about all the lower middle class people who don’t itemize deductions on their tax returns.
Instead they could have concentrated on leveling corporate taxes (ours are the highest among the developed countries) for funds held overseas. The result would have been SOME taxes collected on repatriation and, ideally, SOME corporate investment in this country.
But no. On my annual 3 minute CNN viewing this afternoon, Elizabeth Warren went on and on about how the tax bill was “giving” big corporations $3 trillion. I have little use for Trump myself, but even Obama favored this fix. Unfortunately the resistance has no shame.
We’re collectively too ignorant and too blinkered by ideology to hold our political class to account and make it work together for the benefit of the country.
Why is eliminating deductions for tuition debt a good thing?
Thiis is a knowing increase in the deficit, which will mean that in future years, or even this year, we will have threats of a government shut down because the same group that favors this increase in the deficit with the tax cut will threaten to shut down the government in the future because the deficit is growing by the amount projected by this action.
So, a modest proposal.
Automatically approve a budget unless it exceeds the projected deficits from the passage of a bill. So, if we cut taxes believing the deficit will be X in five years, then, unless the deficit exceeds that number, the budget gets approved automatically.
If you vote for it today, you are agreeing to it tomorrow.
Otherwise, you are a hypocrite.