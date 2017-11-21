Off Label Prescribing as Good as On Label

Once a drug has been approved for some use it may be legally prescribed for any use. New uses for old drugs are discovered quite often so off-label uses can be very different from FDA approved uses. Mitomycin, for example, was approved to treat stomach and pancreatic cancer but is used off-label in laser-eye surgery. Drugs prescribed off-label have not been through FDA-approved efficacy trials for the off-label use. In Assessing the FDA via the Anomaly of Off-Label Drug Prescribing I pointed out that off-label prescribing, therefore, gives us a window onto a world with much less FDA regulation.
Since off-label prescribing is common and in rapidly progressing areas of medicine often the gold-standard, I argued that the behavior of physicians validated off-label prescribing and demonstrated that physicians were willing and able to draw upon non-FDA sources of information to make rational prescribing decisions. Dan Klein and I also showed that physicians are supportive of off-label prescribing saying, for example, that it would be “crazy” to require FDA approval for off-label uses.
The support of physicians for off-label prescribing is telling but not dispositive. Perhaps physicians make hubristic mistakes in prescribing off-label. A new paper by Ladanie et al. (including John Ioannidis) provides important information. The authors search the literature for all the RCTs when an off-label drug was pitted against an on-label drug. They conclude:
Our meta-epidemiological analysis of 25 different treatment indications for off-label drug use
provides no empirical evidence supporting any assumption of generally inferior treatment
effects associated with off-label use. On the contrary, the summary effect estimates across all
indications would even be compatible with more favorable effects, on average, of the off-label
treatment. However, the heterogeneity is substantial and the on-label comparators are not
necessarily the best approved treatment option in all 25 topics. While some off-label
treatments are clearly better, others are clearly not.
The finding is especially impressive because although off-label treatments are sometimes the gold standard they are also often used when standard treatments have failed. Thus, in an RCT, off-label treatments could be worse on average and yet still provide a very useful weapon in the medical armory.
One might argue that if off-label treatments are as good as FDA-approved treatments then the FDA should have higher standards. FDA required clinical trials, however, already cost hundreds of millions of dollars and years of effort, creating drug lag and drug loss. Rather than condemning the FDA, what these results indicate is that the medical system–physicians, hospitals, insurers, scientists–does a good job at evaluating new uses for old drugs. As Dan Klein and I noted in our precis on off-label prescribing:
The off-label experience testifies to the fact that much knowledge
about efficacy and safety is produced outside the FDA regulatory
apparatus. The Pharmacopoeia’s recognition of off-label
indications years ahead of the FDA demonstrates that physicians
and scientists have certified thousands of drug indications quite
independently of the FDA, even when those indications are not
very closely related to the original indications. In addition to the
Pharmacopoeia, there are several other forms of professional certification,
including the American Hospital Formulary Service Drug
Information, HMO formularies, and a wide
array of specialist professional periodicals
and information services. NIH studies,
clinical results and determinations
from other countries, and other professional,
science-based judgments are
examples of nongovernmental, non-mandatory
certification.
Hat tip: Michelle Dawson.
‘Drugs prescribed off-label have not been through FDA-approved efficacy trials for the off-label use.’
Which just might explain why a drug manufacturer advertising an off label use is considered to have broken a regulatory framework in place for more than a century.
‘One might argue that if off-label treatments are as good as FDA-approved treatments then the FDA should have higher standards. ‘
But not Prof. Tabarrok, Bartley J. Madden Chair in Economics at the Mercatus Center, one can safely assume. One could however argue that drug companies are more interested in profit than anything else, and being able to get around the current framework would definitely pay off for the bottom line. As pointed out in the next sentence, if with more credulity – or through a carefully nurtured perspective – by Prof. Tabarrok.
And when will we finally be able to compare laetrile with those other, presumably much less effective in the eyes of those involved in promoting laetrile, cancer treatments?
Umm, but letrile is not used “off label” because it’s never been recognize as a safe and effective treatment for anything.
One can surely see that the supplements business has become a medicine show, but that’s different than off-label as the use of supplements is not gated by physicians.
The question is, can we trust physicians to use consistently good judgement when prescribing off-label? In some cases the answer is obviously “yes,” but in others physicians (due perhaps to laziness and/or greed) seem unduly influenced by pharma salespeople, and under-influenced by published medical science.
Off-label use can be a threat as well as a boon to pharmaceutical companies. For example, Revatio is approved to treat cardiovascular disease, yet it is chemically identical to Viagra. Since it sells at a much lower price, prescribing Revatio off-label can threatens profit earned by Viagra.
This doesn’t say anything about FDA regulation for safety though, as these drugs have already been tested to show that they are safe.
Safe only at the dosage and indication that the drug was approved for. Doctors can prescribe such drugs for new indications (off label) and at dosages either above or below what is recommended in the FDA approved drug label. Safety for these “new” indications is unknown until sufficient use has been observed and adverse drug reactions monitored.
‘Safe only at the dosage and indication that the drug was approved for. ‘
From a certain perspective, sure, the studies have limits. But there is absolutely no actual regulation saying what the legally mandated dosage is – that is what the term ‘malpractice’ and its legal framework is designed to cover to a large degree.
It’s hard to imagine that doctors would prescribe uses far outside the proven-safe dosage. That’s one reason they prescribe the drugs for off-label uses – they know the safe dosage limits.
Just like clockwork, yet another blog post by Alex on off label prescribing. FDA already has a streamlined process for getting new indications on the drug label. If Alex is so sure that off label prescribing is so good why do we still continue to see companies sanctioned? Maybe Neurontin is actually good for all the indications that Pfizer was fined for promoting (sarcasm; and of course it wasn’t that it was Pfizer who were responsible for the over promotion but Warner-Lambert who Pfizer acquired).
so exactly “why do we need the FDA” & and why do FDA bureaucrats have so much arbitrary power over American citizens and medical practice ?
So that people such as you are not at risk when they take unapproved drugs.
so all “unapproved” drugs are an automatic risk to humans on this planet… and only FDA bureaucrats possess the knowledge, skills, and motivation to properly evaluate all drugs and eliminate such risk ?
Would I trust you or a scientist whose job it is to protect me from unsafe drugs.
When you use the word bureaucrat you are just using the word scientist, investigator, statistician; so quit using loaded words and begin thinking.
That’s my unapproved prescription.
FDA employs over 15,000 personnel, with the largest percentage of them working in the Office of Regulatory Affairs. Most in FDA are paper-pushers and watchers, not serious scientific doers.
And drug companies tend to employ a lot more sales reps than researchers. Your point being?
‘so all “unapproved” drugs are an automatic risk to humans on this planet’
Of course not. But laetrile being sold, even if unapproved, is the sort of thing that people who intend to make money selling laetrile definitely agree on. And to be honest, they have zero concern whether you die from cancer as long as they get their money up front.
The historical perspective here is that although FDA has existed since 1906, its authority was significantly expanded after thalidomide was prescribed to pregnant women and the subsequent birth defects horrified the public.
So, a historically-informed answer might be, “The FDA has vast regulatory power because the public wishes to avoid another thalidomide disaster.”
Yet a rational person recognizes that practically everything has costs as well as benefits, and that the natural tendency of bureaucrats is to avoid risk, yet risk avoidance inevitably creates opportunity costs.
I work in this field (Medical Affairs Strategy). There is actually a spectrum between “FDA approved” and “Off-Label Use”. (Not from a regulatory and compliance perspective, of course, but in relation to the course of medical science).
Leading physicians in their fields often want to pursue independent research, and they may apply to pharma companies for free product, funding, or both. The protocols for these studies are extensively reviewed, including by the FDA and EMA.
Promising results from one of these small studies spread, and on the back of that scientific evidence, more physicians may begin following the studied use when there are no other options. Others might apply for a follow-up study with a higher patient population or with a more specific protocol to examine the strengths and weaknesses exposed through the first pilot study.
Eventually there may be enough “real world data” from off-label use to compile a cohesive analysis at scale which may then lead the company into investing into a full-scale clinical trial to pursue FDA approval.
All in all, medical science is a staircase, and off-label use, although it should never be PROMOTED by the company, is an important piece of that.
As an aside, almost all products initially gain only very limited regulatory approval. Only for a specific subset of patients, or in “moderate to severe” X, or only after first-line treatment has failed. Off-label use often pushes the boundaries of these tight restrictions and again, over time, a case can be built using real world evidence as a guide, and in fact sometimes the FDA will now even accept real world evidence as long as the populations are correct and the analysis is sound enough. This is how, over time, the approved indication may expand.
“[I]f off-label treatments are as good as FDA-approved treatments then” the physicians prescribing the drugs may be guessing as to both the patients’ condition and the best treatment for that condition. But at least it’s only a drug, rather than surgery or radiation: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/20/health/dermatology-skin-cancer.html