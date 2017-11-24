What it would take to change my mind on net neutrality

Keep in mind, I’ve favored net neutrality for most of my history as a blogger. You really could change my mind back to that stance. Here is what you should do:
1. Cite event study analysis showing changes in net neutrality will have significant and possibly significantly negative effects.
2. Discuss models of natural monopoly, and how those market structures may or may not distort product choice under a variety of institutional settings.
3. Start with a framework or analysis such as that of Joshua Gans and Michael Katz, and improve upon it or otherwise modify it. Here is their abstract:
We correct and extend the results of Gans (2015) regarding the effects of net neutrality regulation on equilibrium outcomes in settings where a content provider sells its services to consumers for a fee. We examine both pricing and investment effects. We extend the earlier paper’s result that weak forms of net neutrality are ineffective and also show that even a strong form of net neutrality may be ineffective. In addition, we demonstrate that, when strong net neutrality does affect the equilibrium outcome, it may harm efficiency by distorting both ISP and content provider investment and service-quality choices.
Tell me, using something like their framework, why you think the relative preponderance of costs and benefits lies in one direction rather than another.
Consider Litan and Singer from the Progressive Policy Institute, they favor case-by-case adjudication, tell me why they are wrong.
Or read this piece by Nobel Laureate Vernon Smith, regulatory experts Bob Crandall, Alfred Kahn, and Bob Hahn, numerous internet experts, etc.:
In the authors’ shared opinion, the economic evidence does not support the regulations proposed in the Commission’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Preserving the Open Internet and Broadband Industry Practices (the “NPRM”). To the contrary, the economic evidence provides no support for the existence of market failure sufficient to warrant ex ante regulation of the type proposed by the Commission, and strongly suggests that the regulations, if adopted, would reduce consumer welfare in both the short and long run. To the extent the types of conduct addressed in the NPRM may, in isolated circumstances, have the potential to harm competition or consumers, the Commission and other regulatory bodies have the ability to deter or prohibit such conduct on a case-by-case basis, through the application of existing doctrines and procedures.
4. Consider and evaluate other forms of empirical evidence, preferably not just the anecdotal.
5. Don’t let emotionally laden words do the work of the argument for you.
6. Offer a rational, non-emotive discussion of why pre-2015 was such a bad starting point for the future, and why so few users seemed to mind or notice as the regulations switched several times.
7. Don’t let politics make you afraid to use your best argument, namely that anti-NN types typically develop more faith in an assortment of government regulators in this setting than they might express in a number of other contexts. That said, don’t just use this point to attack them, live with and consistently apply whatever judgment of the regulators you decide is appropriate.
If you are wondering why I have changed my mind, it is a mix of new evidence coming in, experience over the 2014-present period, relative assessment of the arguments on each side moving against NN proponets, and the natural logic of the embedded trade-offs, whereby net neutrality typically works in a short enough short run but over enough time more pricing is needed. Of course it is a judgment call as to when the extra pricing should kick in.
Here is what will make your arguments less persuasive to me:
1. Respond to discussions of other natural monopoly sectors and their properties by saying “the internet isn’t like that, you don’t understand the internet.” If someone uses the water sector to make a general point about tying and natural monopoly, commit internet error #7 by responding: “the internet isn’t like water! You don’t understand the internet!”
2. Lodge moral complaints against the cable companies or against commercial incentives more generally, or complain about the “ideology” of others. Mention the word “Trump” or criticize the Trump administration for its failings. Call the recent decision “anti-democratic.”
3. Cite nightmare or dystopian scenarios that are clearly illegal under other current laws and regulations. Cite dystopian scenarios that would contradict profit-maximizing behavior on the part of the involved companies. Assume that no future evolution of regulation could solve or address any of the problems that might arise from the recent switch. Mention Portugal as a scare scenario, without explaining that full internet packages still are for sale there, albeit without the discounts for the partial packages.
Are you up to the challenge?
If I read say this Tim Wu Op-Ed, I think it is underwhelming, even given its newspaper setting, and the last two paragraphs are content-less, poorly done emotive manipulation. Senpai 3:16 is himself too polemic and exaggerated, but he does make some good points against this piece, see his Twitter stream.
Net neutrality defenders, as of now you have lost this battle. I’d like to hear more.
What will it actually take for TC to change his mind on net neutrality: for republican donors to decide that they are for it.
I realize that TC will find that argument “non persuasive”, but that’s no reason for us to be willfully blind.
Prof. Cowen is not a Republican, he is a proud libertarian, and as such, would only care about libertarian dollars, one assumes.
You say donors, I say dollars – cannot we call the whole thing off?
I don’t think the tools of economics are strong enough to predict what will happen with any confidence. I don’t think a short period of time in 2014 is a big enough sample size to predict what will happen. I think you have to instead use history’s model of human nature to imagine what could happen and then weigh the severity of what might happen against the likelihood of that happening. One thing that for sure could happen is demand pricing. HBO or the networks that carry it might charge more to watch Game of Thrones on Sunday. That wouldn’t be terrible. It also seems possible that ATT for instance could favor some web businesses over others. Maybe a video channel that they own or that has paid them extra works better than all the others. Something like this could make it more difficult for smaller or new channels to compete. And if ISPs are allowed to interfere with content it is very likely there are ways to influence public opinion we haven’t though of yet. No one was worried about the Russian’s using twitter and facebook to spread disinformation a year ago.
Basically, in a democracy the many have to constantly fight the few to keep them from gaining control over government and the economy. This seems to me to be just another example of that. History has shown over and over that the few in control will happily make the many’s lives worse if there is money and power in it. Think about our health care “system”. It’s a vital necessity the few have taken advantage of that fact combined with the systems super crazy structure to soak the many. The internet is vital infrastructure. We all know how integrated and necessary it is in almost everyone’s lives. My wife telecommutes. ATT could easily decide she is a business and place a surcharge on our service. They could triple our prices. We have one other ISP where we live, Charter Cable. They could find out what ATT is doing and do the same. Or ATT could buy them, like they are trying to buy TIme Warner. That wouldn’t be possible with net neutrality.
Giving a few gigantic companies potential control over how content is delivered or maybe even what content is delivered means giving them potential control over a vital necessity in almost everyone’s lives. Why take that risk? What are the benefits for the many? That is the point. Knowing what we know of history and human nature, why take that risk? Especially since it’s a risk without benefits.
I am not an economist. I am a network engineer with over 25 years of experience in the industry. So I will not attempt to offer economic studies to push my view that net neutrality is a desirable outcome. I will instead offer some technical details as to why opposition to net neutrality makes little sense.
Let’s start with the basics of how Internet access works in this country. An ISP offers a person/company a fee for some combination of network bandwidth rate and total upload/download data. I agree with the ISP to purchase a connection to the Internet for 1 Gb/s for $100 a month. For just about every single consumer and business they expect that 1 Gb/s means just that. I can get up to that data rate and no higher. Let’s assume there are no data caps in my agreement for this scenario. And let’s assume that my provider didn’t bury a lot of qualifiers in my terms of services agreement(TSA) that almost no one can understand or even reads.
So for the consumer, there should be no problem if they want to watch 20 4K streams simultaneously that aggregate to 1 Gb/s. I paid for 1 Gb/s. There shouldn’t be any issue if I get it. Pretty straight forward.
For the provider it is pretty straight forward as well. The provider purchases a 40 GB/s DWDM circuit with an ISP. The provider expects that they will be able to use all 40 Gb/s of that service. Again, pretty straight forward.
Sorry if that is pedantic but I wanted to make sure that everyone had the basic ground rules covered.
So far this is basic commerce. On its face, there is no logical argument as to why either side should not expect their connections to work. Both sides pay fair market value for their service and neither is exceeding their bandwidth limits.
So now we start getting into the portion where the politicians start arguing about fairness, wrongly They argue that Verizon(I use Verizon only because they are the biggest) shouldn’t have to carry the traffic for the content provider since the provider isn’t a Verizon customer. The problem with that argument is that Verizon has an agreement with the provider’s ISP to peer for a certain amount of bandwidth, usually a very large number. So while Verizon may not have an agreement with the provider they do have an agreement with the provider’s ISP. So, again, there is no logical reason why Verizon should be allowed to rate limit the provider based on the flawed free rider argument. Everyone involved in the data flow has paid for that data flow to work properly. This is simply a poorly thought out argument created by politicians that don’t understand the market.
The other primary argument I have read is that there is a need for certain types of content to be given preferential treatment. Video conferencing, medical treatment, and gaming, for example of problems with high latency and/or unreliable delivery order of packets. This is a valid point insofar that they do need priority treatment. It is not a valid point because of two major reasons.
A) Priority queuing is pretty standard technology that has been around for 20 years. By assigning certain packets Quality of Service(QoS) or Class of Service(CoS) you can ensure that they get moved to the front of the line. This prioritization has almost zero impact on other applications including services like streaming video. Given the size of the backbone pipes out there today there is little reason to believe that there is congestion to the point that packet loss would occur. Every single ISP can set up priority queuing today, under Net Neutrality, if they so choose. And they can charge for it. Charging different rates for types of service and priority is perfectly fine. Rate limiting by content provider unless they pay a fee is nothing but rent seeking.
B) While priority queuing does exist today and could easily be deployed, ISPs are under no obligation to respect the QoS/CoS of other ISPs. And they generally don’t. So there is no end to end prioritization if a packet leaves an ISP. Instead ISPs either discriminate based on source addresses or heuristics to decide what should or should not be prioritized or limited. Thus a content provider can’t even purchase an end to end guarantee of service.
So the truth is that there is little business need for ISPs to be able to rate limit providers. And before anyone argues that the ISPs aren’t looking to rate limit but rather create “super highways” for providers it should be made clear that this is simply not true. Unless their backbones are saturated, which there really is no reason for in this day and age, the only valid reason for discriminating traffic is simply to put some traffic at the front of the line. For most applications, that will have no discernible impact of quality.
The cable companies can see the writing on the wall. Their days as content providers are coming to an end, at least as traditional cable companies. That is a massive drop in revenues. So they want to ensure that they can have a leg up on other content providers. People wrongly assume that they are going after Netflix. They aren’t. They are going after Sling and Playstation Vue. Without Net Neutrality it would be trivially easy for the providers to render those service unusable without the customer having a clue they were doing it.
Now the truth is that the ISPs are living with Damacles’ Sword hanging over their head so they aren’t going to ever flaunt this power because they know that if they did the government would come in and put the hammer down on them. But they know how to harm their competitors in a way that can’t be proven. They have done it in the past. So throwing our hands in the air and saying “let the market decide” really isn’t a compelling argument against net neutrality.
It’s always nice to hear from somebody that actually knows something.
“They are going after Sling and Playstation Vue. Without Net Neutrality it would be trivially easy for the providers to render those service unusable without the customer having a clue they were doing it.”
How does a product become unusable without a user noticing?
@Brian Gibson – you may be a network engineer but you seem to not consider or ignore various things in pursuit of your “Net Neutrality is Good” thesis. First, advertised limits are not the same as actual limits. Kind of like “MPG” in cars on a treadmill are not the same as actual MPG. For cable ISPs, during the peak afternoon period traffic slows down, despite their extravagant claims (and that includes Verizon FiOS). So indeed there are still bottlenecks, that need money invested by way of net non-neutrality to be eliminated. Here in the Philippines, you get less than 1 Mbps despite paying for three or four. Second, your thesis presumes that ISPs “…know how to harm their competitors in a way that can’t be proven. They have done it in the past. ” without specifying how. This is metaphysics. If you can’t measure it, it probably doesn’t exist. Finally, even in today’s net neutrality world, as TC pointed out in the OP, you have “walled / gated” access. For example, I’m posting from Manila, PH at the moment, but if I try and log into my Bank of America USA account, it won’t let me, since it senses I’m from PH which is associated with fraud (and despite BofA having a Manila branch). That’s discrimination. If I use a VPN proxy server, it must be US based, or the same thing will happen. And some US banks go to the extreme of actually having a list of popular VPN servers that are known, and blacklisting those if you try and log on via those servers. So effectively we already have, as TC pointed out, non net-neutrality but without the benefits of net non-neutrality, namely, the ability of big companies that invest in the internet backbone to make even more money so they can upgrade their equipment.
Bonus trivia: people mention AT&T as a big company that will benefit from net non-neutrality, but last I checked (and we’re shareholders, see upstream) I think their official corporate stance is actually they are in favor of the status quo of net neutrality. Not that it really matters, as TC says they’ll make money regardless. They give a decent dividend too, though I don’t like their wheel-and-deal management, a style pioneered by, inter alia, C. Michael Armstrong in the dot-com era.
‘First, advertised limits are not the same as actual limits.’
That blatant fraud is allowed in the U.S. and other countries in this regard has nothing to do with net neutrality.
“1. Cite event study analysis showing changes in net neutrality will have significant and possibly significantly negative effects.”
Have you cited event study analysis showing changes in net neutrality will have significant and possibly significantly positive effects? Or do you consider stock price fluctuations to be more comprehensive evidence?
This was originally my question as well, but I don’t think I got a substantive answer.
The internet thrived without NN. Obviously. Why do you need a study to say so?
The Internet is based on net neutrality, when defined as all data packets being sent and received from all other IP connected devices are treated equally. Which is what made the Internet so effective – anyone could develop a protocol to make the Internet more useful, such as radio stations using MP3 streaming or bittorrent as a way for Steam to use a better protocol to distribute data.
Not true. Google, Netflix, FB etc have long had dedicated fast lanes to ISPs that give them an edge.
This idea of equality and fairness has drifted over into tech from politics, and it’s just as meaningless. An emotional smokescreen for politicians and other vested interests to screw with the free market.
There is a concern with ISPs consolidating into a price-fixing oligopoly but as Tyler said, there are existing ways to deal with this.
‘Not true.’
Depends – Akamai has been around for decades at this point, but saying that google or facebook have dedicated lanes to a local user is simply not accurate. To say that google anor facebook have a dedicated lane to Akamai is quite accurate, as is saying that Akamai has dedicated lanes between its servers. This has nothing to do with your local ISP treating a data packet equally, whether it came from Akamai or Cloudflare.
‘Akamai Technologies, Inc. is an American content delivery network (CDN) and cloud services provider headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States. Akamai’s content delivery network is one of the world’s largest distributed computing platforms, responsible for serving between 15% and 30% of all web traffic. The company operates a network of servers around the world and rents capacity on these servers to customers who want their websites to work faster by distributing content from locations close to the user. When a user navigates to the URL of an Akamai customer, their browser is redirected to one of Akamai’s copies of the website.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akamai_Technologies
‘This idea of equality and fairness has drifted over into tech from politics’
Not true.
‘responding … You don’t understand the internet’
Actually, you really don’t. At least this time, you were clever enough to not provide any further examples.
‘Net neutrality defenders, as of now you have lost this battle.’
If you say – in most the world, net neutrality remains the default setting of how the Internet functions. Much the same applies to how the rest of the world uses cell phones – pop a SIM card into the smart phone you bought, start talking/surfing. That is not the case in the U.S., and reading American based discussions about cell phones is always mind bending, like this being the sort of discussion which tends to demonstrate just how exceptional the U.S. is.
At its most basic, net neutrality is about your ISP providing the service you are actually paying for (any discussion involving how you are not receiving the service you signed up for is thoroughly explained by the deceptive marketing your ISP engaged in). And that service is the ability to send and receive data packets from every other connected IP address, and to have all data packets from all IP addresses be treated equally, without ISP interference.
This being the sort of service that allowed http (you know, that whole world wide web thing), RSS, bittorrent, streaming, etc. to be created by using the essential brilliance that is at the core of the Internet – data packets being sent between all connected IP addresses, without interference.
I don’t know what you mean when you say that net neutrality is the norm around the world. Censorship is common. Look at China.
Well, fair point when talking about the Great Firewall, which is certainly a competing framework for the future of something that is not actually the Internet as most of the world knows it. One assumes that China’s vigorous rejection of a free Internet is not what those who oppose net neutrality prefer.
Aren’t you the guy that claimed in a recent post that the internet was like the de Beers diamond monopoly?
Well, that example was intended to be viewed through a Straussian lens.
Just an idle question – how many Americans pay for their phone service to be ISP based?
Here, I have an ISP, and on top of that, I use a SIP provider that costs 20 euros a month. In exchange, all calls in Germany, both to landlines and all cell providers are free. In addition, all landline/cell phone calls to the U.S. are free (well, maybe not for the American). All calls in the EU are free (though not for cell phones, depending on various factors). My normal phone plugs into the router (when the router is off, the provider has an MP3 based answering service, and sends the recorded message as e-mail too). I can have 5 phone numbers (different messages for each, of course), and keeping my old number was simple. Neither the service nor phone number are actually based on location – no problem to keep using them for the next ten years, wherever I live. And the service does not care about a devices operating system or software versions, apart from the router itself.
Since Germany is a socialist hellhole (why, even the router is made by a German company in Germany), I’m curious what sort of cheaper and more advanced services one can use in the U.S. Especially as there would be several people in the U.S. I would pass such good news on to – one of whom now works at Mercedes in the U.S. and was shocked to be charged $3 for receiving a call from Germany on his cell phone and talking an hour – even after he had been warned.
Germany is a poor example. They’re an old-industry economy which, apart from SAP, has no significant internet/software companies. Please don’t cite Rocket – they just copy and paste.
And the government is drunk on censorship.
If a heavily regulated industry with government busibodies is your thing, Germany is paradise. If you like rapid and unpredictable innovation in the free market, we’ll, that’s the US tech scene up to NN.
‘And the government is drunk on censorship.’
Mainly because the previous government was drunk on genocide, and the current government would really prefer to prevent that from happening again. No theoretical slippery slope arguments when it comes to Germany in this area (though you are more than welcome to mock Canada all you wish in this regard).
‘If a heavily regulated industry with government busibodies is your thing, Germany is paradise.’
Which is why Germany is full of competing companies in these areas – energy (natural gas and electricity), ISPs, cell phone companies, postal services, and parcel companies, right?
And you are the second person to completely not address the question – does America offer a better SIP deal in terms of being able to call all American landline/cell numbers for free, along with free calls to a landline between the U.S. and the EU, for 20 euros/dollars a month?
Is there a nation with better internet service than the US? If so, how do they do it?
Lots of nations have much better Internet service. They do this, hard as this might be to imagine, by investing in their Internet infrastructure.
And at least in Germany, by punishing any ISP that makes deceptive claims about offering a 10/100 mps service which is not actually available at 10/100 mps all the time.
“With an average Q2-Q3 2016 download speed comparable to that in Bulgaria and Moldova, Germany’s fixed broadband is slower than you might expect from Europe’s largest economy. At 40.38 Mbps, Germany ranks 29th in the world for average fixed broadband download speed and 72nd for average upload. ”
http://www.speedtest.net/reports/germany/
You might not have noticed, but I have never said that Germany is a leading example of high speed Internet, especially as everyone in Germany knows it isn’t.
What has been repeatedly written is that a German ISP has to deliver on the performance that was paid for in the contract.
Rereading the comment, confusion seems possible when read as a stand alone. So, to repeat, Germany is not an example of high speed Internet, it is an example of forcing ISPs to provide the contractual service their customers pay for.
South Korea’s internet and phone network crush the United States.
And one assumes that a South Korean ISP does not offer a service at 10/100 mps which actually only delivers 1/10 mps, then shrugs their metaphorical shoulders and blames their failure to deliver the service they were paid to contractually deliver on ‘net neutrality.’
The point of competition is to allow consumers to decide among alternatives. The only way to discover that is to have alternatives. Any argument that limits alternatives limits alternatives, thereby decreasing choices. Anyone who says that we don’t need more competition in this sector doesn’t know any such thing. He can’t, since he’s limited the list of choices artificially, and is discussing a reality that wasn’t allowed to occur. People are constantly claiming to be smarter than they are. Poodles don’t announce themselves as poodles, they just give arguments for limiting competition and benefiting particular businesses, often very large and lucrative businesses given to largesse. Why we should believe an economist over a regulator musts need a highly comical answer. Pardon me if I demand competition and choice and find arguments against such as less than unpersuasive special pleading. “Paradoxically, in some sectors, less choice leads to more choice.” Thank you, Comrade Zhdanov. Your searing logic still amazes us.
I do not understand the “save net neutrality or we are doomed” urgency from the pros. What is going to happen that cannot be reversed? The bandwidth is there, it’s not going anywhere, worst case they charge more for four years. Even short term, Trump is most likely of any GOP president to respond to public grousing and step in.
NN is “do nothing/status quo.” It is obvious we are nowhere close to peak internet (especially now we are getting tastes of it), and sorry we should not be pushing internet into the ‘mature industry’ phase. The tech-progressive culture-upending industries ought to be a little wild. I wonder how the industrial revolution would have gone if today’s regulatory culture had its say
I did laugh reading reddit, #8 largest website in the world, pretending to be the little guy victimized by big bad Comcast. And still I have yet to read a good pro-NN polemic let alone argument.
“Net neutrality” is a scam.
