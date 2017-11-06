Should tuition waivers be taxed?

My overall opinion here is the same as with taxes on private university endowments: no. The federal government needs to stick to a budget, and broadening the tax base in this way would only postpone that needed development. At some margins, “starving the beast” is a good idea, even if it doesn’t always work.
That said, some tuition waivers should be taxed, in particular those that accrue to faculty members when their children attend the same college or university. That is simply a benefit to the well-off and well-educated, and it would not seem to fit the canons of optimal tax theory. If you wish, let the government make it easier to borrow money to go to school. In the meantime, treat this as in-kind pay to faculty and tax it.
What about tuition waivers that universities offer independently to deserving students, often graduate students? Even apart from the public choice considerations, I don’t see why the efficiency case for taxing these is so strong.
Let’s say I can either self-educate at great effort (but perhaps little upfront expense), or I can invest a lot of resources convincing someone I am worth taking under their wing and tutoring, for free. I will reflect glory on my tutor for many years to come. In equilibrium, the rates of return to these two strategies should roughly equilibrate.
Now, if I self-educate, few would say I should be taxed on the benefit I give to myself from all the reading and learning. It would be odd, to say the least, to call it “self in-kind compensation.” (On top of that, it would bankrupt me in particular.) Similarly, if I persuade someone to stuff book knowledge into my ears for free, why should I then be taxed? Haven’t I done more or less the same thing, just using an intermediary and applying the effort at a slightly different stage of the education process? Unlike the faculty member enrolling his or her children, it is not a surreptitious way of delivering in-kind income to somebody. Rather, the tuition waiver is helping someone make an investment more cheaply. What if I sit down and patiently explain to you why “buy and hold low cost diversified funds” are a better investment option? Should you be taxed on receiving that wisdom? Again, I say no, noting that you will be taxed on any later financial payoff from that wisdom. We needn’t count the input as a taxable form of income.
Similarly, when it comes to education, if the tuition waiver helps you earn more, you will be taxed on that income later on too.
Alternatively, you might think there are too many graduate students in the system, a kind of Malthusian crowding when it comes to queuing for jobs. That might describe the world even for a lot of STEM jobs (NYT). Nonetheless, even if a legal/tax solution is required (debatable), taxing tuition waivers as in-kind income seems like the wrong approach. That change falls most heavily on the graduate students judged by the school to be most qualified. Those are also the people most likely to be future innovators. Instead, a paring back of more general tuition and tax subsidies would fall on the graduate students more evenly and I suspect more efficiently.
Maybe I’ll write a separate post on the most likely incidence of taxing tuition waivers as in-kind income — it’s a tricky problem, a good test of your micro mettle.
In general, it is hard to distinguish between education financial aid, including tuition waivers, and price discrimination. The “sticker price” tuition is not the “true” tuition. At the undergraduate level, students pay different tuitions due to financial aid/price discrimination. At the graduate level, “sticker price” tuition seems to be a way for the university to receive more federal research grants and fellowships. (For example, since NSF and DoD graduate fellowships usually include tuition in addition to a stipend, it behooves universities to list a high sticker price to maximize the tuition received.) Do we tax coupons or the “discount” when consumers buy products “on sale”? News flash: when a store sells to you for $80 an item with list price of $100, it didn’t really give you $20 of merchandise for free, i.e., you did not receive $20 of in-kind income.
Another type of price discrimination. Schools want these most qualified graduate students, awarding them research assistantships and fellowships with stipends. The schools will accept the less qualified students if those students are willing to pay tuition. That does not mean that the students in the first group received tuition waivers as income any more than professors receive “tuition waivers” because they too pay no tuition. The students in the first group contribute to the scholarship mission of the university. The students in the second group are revenue sources.
Note also, even graduate students doing full time research usually register for a non-course called “Graduate Thesis” or something similar and receive “tuition waivers” for same. Again, the sticker-price tuition is an accounting gimmick for price discrimination, not a true price.
My wife is a professor, and when I took a class with cost of 30 percent of regular in state tuition, the discount was added to her W-2. There might be exceptions, but in our case, what Prof. Cowen advocated is already implemented.
From someone who’s been a grad student, I have no idea where I’d have gotten get the money to pay taxes on my tuition waiver if I had to pay them. From my RA stipend I was making an amount of money classified as “Very Low Income Level” – it was barely covering rent and food. Looking up tuition for that school, my tuition waiver value was probably about 3x my actual wages… that tax would have hurt, badly.
I guess the desired effect of the tuition waiver is for the university to absorb the costs of that tax instead of passing it on? Because the other option is that grad students can’t afford to go to grad school because they can’t pay taxes on the tuition waiver…
I suspect that an alternate effect of taxing tuition waivers would instead be that universities change around the paperwork to decrease their value – after all, the tuition is an arbitrary number set by the university, so they’re the only ones actually listing the value of its waiver. I’d guess they’d just put together some new set of arcane rules for determining what “tuition” is that magically work out to everybody paying them basically the same but the taxable ‘waiver’ amounts being substantially less.
Regarding last point, discount coupons, while the full price is not subject to sales tax, in the case of rebates, the sales tax is unreasonably charged on undiscounted amount.
That was last point of BC.
It is an interesting problem, isn’t it? When I went to Northwestern for graduate school, the tuition was waived and I had a stipend that paid my living expenses. I really don’t remember the tax details of the stipend, but the waived tuition was never an issue- the grant was to me, not my parents who had no connection to the university. However, waivers to the children of employees is probably taxed as a employment benefit unless the law explicitly treats it as non-taxable. In other words, the parent gets the tax bill, not the student.
My understanding is that current law distinguishes between the costs of training integral to your job, which are not taxed, and other tuition costs covered by your employer, which are classified as taxable in-kind benefits (above a $5K threshold). Grad student tuition waivers are currently untaxed because they are paying for “training” integral to your (RA) “job”. It’s a bit of a dodge but the end-effect seems reasonably just to me. If grad student tuition waivers were taxed, I suspect that the new equilibrium wouldn’t look much different, at least for the STEM grad students who typically get these waivers today: sufficient pay for subsistence living during a basically free education. Certainly the $5K threshold for non-student tuition benefits should be eliminated or radically lowered.
If I manage to get a discount on something I buy, for whatever reason, the size of the discount is not charged to me as income for tax purposes. Why should tuition waivers be any different?
…….. “Why should tuition waivers be any different?”
They should be treated the same. However, all discounts in personal & commercial financial transactions should be fully taxed.
US government at all levels has large debts and liabilities — and requires much more revenue. American government authority to tax is UNLIMITED — and certainly not limited by the selfish concerns of narrow groups such as the academic community.
All tax loopholes should be closed and all sources of new tax revenue should be vigorously explored.
If you personally endorse the existence of huge expansive government and its benefits — Pay Up ! (or deeply reconsider your most basic views of government/taxation)
There seems to be a logical leap there that needs some justification. What is the connection between doing well academically and becoming a future innovator? Steve Jobs? Bill Gates? This seems to be a subsidy for future academics – and more pertinently future TAs as most of those doing post-graduate work will never see a tenured job.
TC says “Maybe I’ll write a separate post on the most likely incidence of taxing tuition waivers as in-kind income — it’s a tricky problem, a good test of your micro mettle.”
Economics is a kind of rent-seeking if it provides endless socially valueless work for economists. The stand-out feature of all these tax-focused deductions, exemptions, credits, and waivers is that as well as being an appalling distortionary drain on general economic welfare, and a dreadful public incentive to rort, short, and tort the market system, they provide endless work for economist-engineers and economist-planners, and endless blog posts debating which or other deduction or waiver is more ‘efficient’.
No, FLAT TAX MACRO is the way to go. Micro engineering of tax systems is a recipe for mediocrity and a great big muddle rather than a test of mettle. James Buchanan understood this principle of *generality* well. As he stated in an interview in 1995:
“It seems to me that far too much of our politics is favorable treatment or unfavorable treatment for particularized groups. If we could somehow introduce into politics the requirement that would be analogous to the rule of law, that is, don’t treat one group differently from another group. That has a lot of implications. That would not necessarily mean we’d have much smaller politics or government. It would mean there’d be a quite different characteristic of government. Recently, this analytical argument (and it’s a switch from where I was 10 or 15 years ago) has led me to come out very strongly in support of a flat tax …
“If you have discriminatory politics, it invites a tremendous amount of investment, it wastes resources in rent seeking in trying to get particular favors, either a tax exemption for your industry or a particularized spending program for your district or for your industry or your profession or whatever. We moved a little bit away from that in the 1986 Tax Reform Act. We were all enthusiastic about that. But Public Choice theory predicted that the provisions wouldn’t last long. Now they’re tearing up the 1986 act; they have been tearing it up ever since.
“The normative thrust of my current work is to try to push the generalization principle to the maximum extent possible, that is, so you don’t have particularized exemptions. One person gets it, everybody gets it. It cuts in favor of something like a flat tax …”
More here:
https://www.minneapolisfed.org/publications/the-region/interview-with-james-buchanan?sc_device=Default
Buchanan wouldn’t have thought economists should stoop so low as to test each other’s mettle by squabbling over whether one exemption or exception is more justifiable than another. SCRAP ‘EM ALL!
But……college sports rely on tuition waivers. So will college athletes be taxed ?