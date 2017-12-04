New Zealand to Compensate Organ Donors for Lost Earnings

NZ Ministry of Health: People who donate a kidney or part of their liver can now do so knowing they can be fully compensated for lost earnings as a result of their donation surgery.
The Ministry of Health will be implementing compensation for live organ donors from 5 December. People who donate a live organ will be fully recompensed for lost earnings for up to 12 weeks while they recover. This will be paid weekly following the donation surgery. In the past donors received some assistance in the form of a benefit for this.
Former GMU student, Eric Crampton, now Senior Fellow at University of Canterbury had a role in the design.
Hat tip: Frank McCormick.
Does this mean that the value of an organ contributed by someone with high earnings is more valuable than an organ contributed by someone with low earnings? Of course, simply compensating someone for the value of the donated organ is considered unethical, so some method of compensation had to be developed that isn’t considered unethical. Does the method developed in New Zealand pass the test? Is there a cap (other than 12 weeks of compensation)? What if the donor is a banker earning millions of dollars a year, 12 weeks of compensation would be a tidy sum. If there’s a cap, isn’t that simply putting a value on the donated organ?
This article, by a kidney expert, explains why live donor transplants are a very bad idea.
Another factor is lack of deep knowledge and specific education. If someone proposes to me that they are going to remove one of my kidneys, what I hear them say is that they want to cut my renal reserve in half. Now because I understand what happens in normal, healthy aging I know that my renal reserve will be down to ~60% of baseline by the time I’m 75:
Thus, it strikes me as a terrible idea to cut my renal reserve by 50% when I am young (or at any age). Knowing that it will also likely result in hypertension much earlier makes it a complete non-starter. And that leaves out the surgical and medical risks. Unless you were donating to a loved one, you’d have to have a screw loose to give a kidney to a stranger, “just to be nice.”
However, explaining this to people, at least in my experience, has no deterrent effect whatsoever. They simply refuse to believe me, minimize the risks, or completely ignore me. It’s much the same when I’m asked my opinion about chronic vaping. I know that inhaling the pyrolysis products of propylene glycol, flavoring agents, nicotine and the like are going to be toxic to lung cells. This will cause increased lung cell turnover which can be thought of in the same way as breast and ovarian cell turnover during menstruation: the more cell division the more cell mutation and the more division of stem cells (telomere exhaustion). This results in increased mutations and greater risk of cancer and COPD. COPD is basically a stem cell telomere disease.
Your idea is good but there are more compelling ways of telling it: what’s the point of giving a kidney at 35 if you will ask it back (another one) at 65?