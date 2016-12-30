The culture that is French (British)

A French town is to christen one of its streets “rue du Brexit” in a move its far-Right Front National mayor says is to “pay tribute to the sovereign British people” who chose to leave the European Union.

Critics point out that the road is in an ugly industrial zone and “goes nowhere” as it is circular.

In a highly symbolic move, Julien Sanchez, FN mayor of Beaucaire in the southern Gard département (county), chose to place Brexit street next to “rue Robert Schumann” and “rue Jean Monnet” – streets named after two of the founding fathers of a post-war European Union.