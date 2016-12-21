Douthat and Dalio on the Trump administration

Here are Ross Douthat’s reading suggestions for the Trump years (NYT), I ordered what I haven’t already read. And here is Ray Dalio on the Trump administration, better than most of what you will read on the topic. Here is a short excerpt:

The question is whether this administration will be a) aggressive and thoughtful or b) aggressive and reckless. The interactions between Trump, his heavy-weight advisors, and them with each other will likely determine the answer to this question. For example, on the foreign policy front, what Trump, Flynn, Tillerson, and Mattis (and others) are individually and collectively like will probably determine how much the new administration’s policies will be a) aggressive and thoughtful versus b) aggressive and reckless. We are pretty sure that it won’t take long to find out.

The piece also offers data on Trump’s appointees, hard to excerpt but worth going through.

You don’t have to be a supporter (Dalio sees big risks, as I do, and Douthat has been a consistent opponent) to feel that so much of the discourse has become remarkably uninteresting, mostly because of a preponderance of self-righteousness over analysis. America’s intellectual class is failing us, with these two gentlemen being notable exceptions to that generality.