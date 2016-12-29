Noah Cowan interviews Tyler Cowen

He is from Brown University, we met at a tacqueria, here is the interview, here is one bit from it, from me:
Popular culture is not nearly pro-science enough…. It should be much higher status to be in science. This would boost the rate of innovation. I think people privately can just choose to respect science more. In a sense it’s a free lunch! You don’t have to spend money, people just have to actually believe science is really good. So that’s what I advocate. And that’s a question of role models and exposure when you’re young. I think TV shows are very important… Star Trek and even Gilligan’s Island I think made science cool to a lot of people. I think President Obama actually has done a pretty good job of being a pro-science role model and how he talks about science. His powers are limited but I think he actually gets this pretty well, because he’s made a real concerted attempt rhetorically to work that into what he’s about. I think historically, America has not been all that pro-science, but we invented the atomic bomb, we industrialized in this fantastic manner. In a bunch of ways pro-science and nationalism should overlap. Being the first country to put a man on the moon gave a huge boost to science. That boost has proven temporary, much to my dismay.
Here are bits and pieces on the very smart Noah Cowan, who was a Jeopardy champion at a very young age.
What is the evidence for this? Science and innovation have been driven by mainly socially awkward geeks. People like Freeman Dyson have written about how he found science a haven from his school’s relentless focus on sports and being a good chap. If you somehow create a situation where the cool kids take part – which is next to impossible – you will simply drive the geeks out. They will find their own niche in some other field.
The worst thing that could happen to science is that the people who say they f**king love science to actually mean it.
I still think Mr. Boris Sidis was right: American emphasis on high school/college sports is decadent and detrimental to the American educational system… And being awkward doesn’t make one good in sciences. If the “cool kids” take the place of the awkward based on their skills, what is the harm for the society? Americans should think less about cliques, races, religions and political parties and think more about the common good.
My thought exactly. We’re in the midst of a reproducibility crisis driven by the decades-long failure of “scientists” to recognize the fact that untested conjectures (straw man-kicking NHST-ing isn’t testing) aren’t evidence of anything other than having been thunk, and TC’s profundity is an evidence-free claim that if people would start tweeting about “science” the way they tweet about Kim Kardashian’s backside we’d have more innovation. No TC, it was precisely the effort to popularize science, industrialize science and simplify its method that led The New York Times to herald and its gullible readers to be thrilled and amazed by the tweetable “discoveries” of the likes of Diederick Stapel.
You scratch my intellect, I’ll scratch yours.
“but we invented the atomic bomb”: if you believe that it’s your knowledge of history that needs improvement.
Scientists have in my lifetime promulgated two great frauds: (i) catastrophic anthropogenic global warming, and (ii) animal fat in your diet causes heart attacks. When the public comes to realise this it may be that the reputation of Science will plummet. Add to that three difficulties (a) fundamental physics has been stuck since the 70s, (b) the great lively science – genetics and all that – discovers truths that it is impolitic to discuss frankly, and (c) the Golden Age of medicine is over.
Add a fourth consideration: the current structure of education and training in science might almost be designed to repel intelligent and spirited people from pursuing science, unless they are utterly obsessive about it. But there aren’t enough clever obsessives to staff a mass science industry.
Yeah, plus there’s this other small problem:
“Kemi Adeyemi is Assistant Professor of Gender, Women & Sexuality Studies. She writes and teaches on issues of race, gender, and sexuality, focusing on the methods black queer women have for creating space for themselves in the contemporary city. She is working on a book manuscript that specifically explores how black queer women manipulate sound and the body to reorganize the racialized networks of pleasure in the nightlife scenes of gentrifying neighborhoods.”
Raising the status of science generally would be made much easier by extricating real science from the thousands of frauds and poseurs out there like this person. Neither a general will nor a plausible means exists for doing so.
Amazing that people think this is clever.
It reduces to: Since people are sometimes mistaken, we can never believe anything.
You don’t actually live that way, so don’t pretend.
You’ve entirely missed my point. Was that wilful?
Reading again, I think it is even worse: since people are sometimes mistaken, you get to choose whatever you want.
I can call b.s. with specificity, if you like.
Has the scientific community really “promulgated .. catastrophic anthropogenic global warming?”
Or is “catastrophic” a weasel word that (1) moves you from actual scientific consensus, and (2) allows you to ignore consensus, thus (3) allowing you to believe whatever you want?
His use of “catastrophic” is, based on the rest of his rant, an intentional distortion. In earlier times, we’d just classify him as an hyteric, and subsequently ignore him.
Here is the Union of Concerned Scientists page, they do the best they can to make it sound scary, but there is nothing there I would call “catastrophic.”
Reading above- yes, willful.
How much of this is the fault of scientists and how much of it is the fault of science reporters? I would like to blame the scientists, but that would require assuming institutions like the NY Times have factually and accurately reported the actual “scientific consensus.”
Since I can’t trust the NY Times and the other media outlets, I can’t really assume scientists themselves are a problem. They may just be unwilling pawns. It certainly is a defensible stance to think that the Earth is Warming and we don’t know the damage it can cause, so we probably want to think about the mitigation measures: it’s not the fault of scientists that loser institutions like the NY Times do not accurately report on electric rates between Germany and the US and what this will actually cost, since that’s not something scientists should consider. They research, they don’t examine retail electric grid rates.
There’s science and then there’s scientism, two very different things. Many can’t tell the difference.
I think of all the wonderful brains that have been wasted working for universities and other government research institutions.
If innovation from science is what we want, we need to free those brains from political enterprises so that they can start working on things that are more useful.
Science is an iterative search for the truth. It is not a guarantee that everything is known, or correct, but a process by which more things are known and correct over time.
It is the process that got us from no continental drift, to continental drift. No evolution, to evolution. And so on.
The thing that is bad right now in America is that people disagree “with scientists”, not understanding that this puts them at odds with the process, and not just individual issues.
Star Trek? Gilligan’s Island? You HAVE to be f__king kidding me. Let’s see the original ST ended in ’69 and GI ended (thank god!) in ’67, 50 years ago. They were no more scientifically accurate (FTL warp drive? really?) than any other tech based show. They all show science as easy, and as far as I can recall, push-button. (Consider ST:TNG’s continuous creation of new types of particles and radiation beams. “Modulate the frequency!” Or worse yet, the Holodeck. It’s like virtually all of the police/crime procedurals on TV now. Want to hack the FBI (or some terrorist network)? Only takes about 5 minutes to write the exploit code and acquire complete access to the data (or change the database). I CAN think of a show that uses science at its best: Mythbusters. There’s a lot of content on YouTube which also shows the trial and error, the need for replication, that are fundamental to good science.
Calm down – Tyler is just trying to show that he’s with it on pop culture. Of course, he did not mention NASA’s Muslim outreach -http://www.space.com/8725-nasa-chief-bolden-muslim-remark-al-jazeera-stir.html
Of course, when people made fun of this, the “pro-science role model” WH denied it -http://nasawatch.com/archives/2010/07/did-obama-speci.html
And then we have the role model repeated the 97% consensus canard, and giving it a little extra weight -http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/barbara-hollingsworth/obama-ups-climate-change-consensus-paris-995-scientists
I’m not going to miss Creased Pants.
Scientists innovate? The most innovative thing they do is use ‘novel’ instead of ‘new’ in the thesis title.
Business innovates. Entrepreneurs innovate. Innovators innovate. An increase in status for these guys would be a boon.
All scientists do is seek rent.
“It should be much higher status to be in science.” This fits my feeling too, but re there too few people in science? Are the salaries too high, or unemployment rates next to zero?
Obama has a very mixed record on science. He pays it lip service, which is good for a leader to do, but I cringe everytime he mentions any stat. 97% consensus? 77% of what men make? One in five women on campus are raped? These things were debunked 24 hrs after they were published. He has to know these, and other stats he uses are garbage, but puts partisanship ahead of science. Is it really important that NASA reach out to the Muslims?
What about the group of scientist what made a discovery a year or so ago, and all the press was on the one guy how wore a shirt with sexy women on it? Science needs a safe space from all the PC idiots who who tear down any meritocracy they can find. Nerds want to compete just like jock, but on their own field.
There is a sadly repeated pattern on this page.
When given a choice between accepting global warming and rejecting science, many reject science.
If it doesn’t give us the answers we want, what good is it?
You don’t have to not believe AGW to think it’s a better idea for our great-grandchildren to mitigate it than expect modern Americans to shell out 4 times the price for energy to avert it.
Tyler Cowen: “Keep in mind, we’ve already seen almost 20 years with no real wage increases to the middle class, so this is not science fiction or my crazed imagination…..The Internet, the Internet of things, artificial intelligence, other things will come together and we’ll have another series of big breakthroughs at some point in the future. Not next year, but certainly within your lifetime. And we’ll have like 20-30 year golden era of just some amazing shit happening.”
The next wave of great innovation is certainly going to happen within Noah Cowan’s lifetime? He’s turning 50 and Tyler Cowen has stated that he doesn’t expect his Great Stagnation to be over until the 2040s. That puts Noah Cowen at 75 in 2041 when the golden era of “some really amazing shit” begins. Considering the medical stagnation/small improvements Tyler thinks will occur until then in medicine as well, I wouldn’t say Noah living through the GS to see the 2040s is certain, but quite likely.
Speaking of amazing shit, here is a slice of what happened over the past 20 years:
In 1996, 1% of the world was using the internet, while 15% of Americans were, and these users averaged one minute per day online. That’s right, just 60 seconds a day, probably because there wasn’t much on the World Wide Web then.
In 2016, 50% of the world is online including 90% of Americans who are as well and 2/3 of them are using a smartphone with Skype, google searches, texting, email, free porn, countless blogs, wikipedia, youtube, facebook, GPS, free porn, Google Translate, etc.,and is used on average more than an hour a day. Did I mention the free porn?
The Next Big Things for 2017 to 2022: VR and those health pills on the horizon that Tyler never seems to remember. Fortunately, they will improve memory!