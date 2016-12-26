What scientists think about scientists

Both male and female scientists felt that female scientists (light bars) were more objective, intelligent, etc. than male ones (dark bars), although the differences were larger when it was female scientists making the ratings.
I found this interesting too:
Strikingly, though, early-career scientists were rated as having less objectivity, integrity and open-mindedness than PhD students – or so thought the senior scientists.
Junior researchers, however, saw themselves as being slightly superior to PhD students…
Here is more, via the excellent Samir Varma.
This feels incomplete without some data on actual objectivity, intelligence, etc.
So now science is about feeling that someone is smarter, or more capable, or smells better.
Research about what one THINKS usually is.
So…male scientists are slightly sexist, while female scientists are substantially so? And neither feel any social desirability pressure to lie about it?
I interpret this as an indication that Scientist is not a prestigious occupation.
So female scientists suffer more from irrational biases towards their own gender?
I interpret this is male scientists being some mix of gracious, pressured, and dishonest. Female scientists likely feel put upon to prove themselves beyond the rigors facing male scientists in a mostly male setting, explaining the high self-appraisal.