What scientists think about scientists

December 26, 2016

Both male and female scientists felt that female scientists (light bars) were more objective, intelligent, etc. than male ones (dark bars), although the differences were larger when it was female scientists making the ratings.

I found this interesting too:

Strikingly, though, early-career scientists were rated as having less objectivity, integrity and open-mindedness than PhD students – or so thought the senior scientists.

Junior researchers, however, saw themselves as being slightly superior to PhD students…

Here is more, via the excellent Samir Varma.

1 Anon. December 26, 2016 at 2:46 pm

This feels incomplete without some data on actual objectivity, intelligence, etc.

2 derek December 26, 2016 at 3:10 pm

So now science is about feeling that someone is smarter, or more capable, or smells better.

3 Thomas Taylor December 26, 2016 at 3:46 pm

Research about what one THINKS usually is.

4 Albert December 26, 2016 at 3:12 pm

Nerds can be quite the cucks, begging for the female approval they never received. I don’t think they’re any more rational than ordinary people. They believe what they do because it’s “popular” rather than rational. I say this as a self identifying nerd.

5 Thomas Taylor December 26, 2016 at 3:45 pm

I really love how desesperate the Super Mario Storm Front Brigade gets every time someone mentions women. The idea most men can have normal relationships with them seem to elude Mario’s lovers, hence that compensating fantasy: men who spend more time with actual women than with Princess Peach (sorry, can’t bother enough to see if it is how it is written) must be being cheated — I mean, who has ever heard of men who don’t cause women revulsion, right?).

6 Lauren Duca December 26, 2016 at 4:43 pm

I love the liberal brigade that assault and accost women who are conservative. Shouldn’t you be out hunting Ivanka Trump with your friends? #rapemelania

7 Thomas Taylor December 26, 2016 at 5:10 pm

Have they already grabbed her by the *****, taking a page from Trump’s classy book? I love how Con-sertvaive women can get interested by women issues when here is a tribal name attached to it. Caring about women in genertal? It is evil Feminism.

8 too hot for MR December 26, 2016 at 5:24 pm

Weird how the party that cares so much about women would keep rallying behind, say, Anthony Weiner. How would you compare Trump’s behavior with women to that of, say, MLK Jr. or a typical member of the Kennedy clan? Do their dalliances horrify you, or do you simply not contemplate them?

9 Hari December 26, 2016 at 4:46 pm

Of course most men can have normal relationships with women, that’s by the definition of “normal.” Afghan women have “normal” relationships with their menfolk. I admit, I envy the Chads. I don’t envy the “normals” I see living under the thumb of their womenfolk. You are probably a “normal.” You are happy to mock and insult “nerds” because, hey, you gotta have someone to look down on. You are one of the winners. Keep on telling yourself that.

10 Thomas Taylor December 26, 2016 at 5:05 pm

The wymen. Oh, the joys of Super Mario are so greater… Seriously, the bitterness of poor guys get ever more para entertaining. Men who actually manage to talk to women? Cucks all. Oh, Super Mario…

11 Slocum December 26, 2016 at 3:32 pm

So…male scientists are slightly sexist, while female scientists are substantially so? And neither feel any social desirability pressure to lie about it?

12 A B December 26, 2016 at 4:30 pm

I interpret this as an indication that Scientist is not a prestigious occupation.

13 Keith December 26, 2016 at 4:37 pm

So female scientists suffer more from irrational biases towards their own gender?

14 too hot for MR December 26, 2016 at 5:09 pm

I interpret this is male scientists being some mix of gracious, pressured, and dishonest. Female scientists likely feel put upon to prove themselves beyond the rigors facing male scientists in a mostly male setting, explaining the high self-appraisal.

